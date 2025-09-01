Netherlands vs Poland Preview

Netherlands vs Poland Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Stadion Feijenoord Date: 4th September 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT The stage is set for a captivating World Cup Qualifying encounter as the Netherlands welcome Poland to the iconic Stadion Feijenoord on September 4th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 19:45 GMT. This pivotal clash promises to deliver high-octane football as both nations battle for crucial qualifying points in their quest to reach the World Cup finals. The Dutch Oranje, buoyed by their recent impressive form, will be looking to capitalize on home advantage against a resilient Polish side that has shown remarkable consistency in recent outings. The Netherlands arrive at this fixture in scintillating form, having secured convincing victories in their last two outings. Their 8-0 demolition of Malta on June 10th showcased their attacking prowess, while a solid 2-0 triumph over Finland demonstrated their tactical discipline. However, their recent encounters with Spain have proven challenging, with a 3-3 draw followed by a 2-2 stalemate highlighting areas that need improvement against top-tier opposition. The Dutch will be particularly keen to build momentum after their mixed results in the Nations League campaign.

Poland’s recent trajectory presents an intriguing narrative, with the Eagles displaying commendable resilience despite suffering a narrow 2-1 defeat to Finland in their most recent outing on June 10th. Their impressive run prior to this setback included three consecutive victories against Moldova, Malta, and Lithuania, demonstrating their ability to grind out results when it matters most. The Polish side’s experience in high-pressure situations will be crucial as they attempt to secure a positive result on Dutch soil. Fans across Europe can catch this thrilling encounter live, with viewers in the Netherlands able to tune in via NPO 3 and Canal+ Netherlands, while Polish supporters can follow the action on sport.tvp.pl and Canal+. German fans can enjoy comprehensive coverage through DAZN Germany and Sky Go, with kick-off at 21:45 local time.

🏆 Netherlands Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition ✅ W Malta 8-0 World Cup Qualifying ✅ W Finland 2-0 World Cup Qualifying 🤝 D Spain 3-3 Nations League 🤝 D Spain 2-2 Nations League 🤝 D Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Nations League

🇵🇱 Poland Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition ❌ L Finland 2-1 World Cup Qualifying ✅ W Moldova 2-0 International Friendly ✅ W Malta 2-0 World Cup Qualifying ✅ W Lithuania 1-0 World Cup Qualifying ❌ L Scotland 1-2 Nations League

⚔️ Head to Head Record (Last 5 Games)

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Poland 1-2 Netherlands European Championship Poland 0-2 Netherlands Nations League Netherlands 2-2 Poland Nations League Poland 1-2 Netherlands Nations League Netherlands 1-0 Poland Nations League

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country TV Channel/Platform Netherlands NPO 3, Canal+ Netherlands Poland sport.tvp.pl, Canal+, TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, TVP1 Germany DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video United Kingdom Sky Sports France L’Équipe Live Foot Italy Sky Sport Arena Spain Movistar+ Belgium DAZN Belgium, Play Sports Austria DAZN Austria, Sky Go Austria Switzerland DAZN Switzerland

