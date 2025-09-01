Ad

Netherlands vs Poland Preview

Gamingtips Staff September 1, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Netherlands vs Poland

Competition – World Cup Qualifying

Stadium: Stadion Feijenoord

Date: 4th September 2025

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

The stage is set for a captivating World Cup Qualifying encounter as the Netherlands welcome Poland to the iconic Stadion Feijenoord on September 4th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 19:45 GMT. This pivotal clash promises to deliver high-octane football as both nations battle for crucial qualifying points in their quest to reach the World Cup finals. The Dutch Oranje, buoyed by their recent impressive form, will be looking to capitalize on home advantage against a resilient Polish side that has shown remarkable consistency in recent outings.

The Netherlands arrive at this fixture in scintillating form, having secured convincing victories in their last two outings. Their 8-0 demolition of Malta on June 10th showcased their attacking prowess, while a solid 2-0 triumph over Finland demonstrated their tactical discipline. However, their recent encounters with Spain have proven challenging, with a 3-3 draw followed by a 2-2 stalemate highlighting areas that need improvement against top-tier opposition. The Dutch will be particularly keen to build momentum after their mixed results in the Nations League campaign.

Poland’s recent trajectory presents an intriguing narrative, with the Eagles displaying commendable resilience despite suffering a narrow 2-1 defeat to Finland in their most recent outing on June 10th. Their impressive run prior to this setback included three consecutive victories against Moldova, Malta, and Lithuania, demonstrating their ability to grind out results when it matters most. The Polish side’s experience in high-pressure situations will be crucial as they attempt to secure a positive result on Dutch soil. Fans across Europe can catch this thrilling encounter live, with viewers in the Netherlands able to tune in via NPO 3 and Canal+ Netherlands, while Polish supporters can follow the action on sport.tvp.pl and Canal+. German fans can enjoy comprehensive coverage through DAZN Germany and Sky Go, with kick-off at 21:45 local time.

🏆 Netherlands Form (Last 5 Games)
Result Opponent Score Competition
✅ W Malta 8-0 World Cup Qualifying
✅ W Finland 2-0 World Cup Qualifying
🤝 D Spain 3-3 Nations League
🤝 D Spain 2-2 Nations League
🤝 D Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Nations League
🇵🇱 Poland Form (Last 5 Games)
Result Opponent Score Competition
❌ L Finland 2-1 World Cup Qualifying
✅ W Moldova 2-0 International Friendly
✅ W Malta 2-0 World Cup Qualifying
✅ W Lithuania 1-0 World Cup Qualifying
❌ L Scotland 1-2 Nations League
⚔️ Head to Head Record (Last 5 Games)
Home Team Score Away Team Competition
Poland 1-2 Netherlands European Championship
Poland 0-2 Netherlands Nations League
Netherlands 2-2 Poland Nations League
Poland 1-2 Netherlands Nations League
Netherlands 1-0 Poland Nations League
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country TV Channel/Platform
Netherlands NPO 3, Canal+ Netherlands
Poland sport.tvp.pl, Canal+, TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, TVP1
Germany DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video
United Kingdom Sky Sports
France L’Équipe Live Foot
Italy Sky Sport Arena
Spain Movistar+
Belgium DAZN Belgium, Play Sports
Austria DAZN Austria, Sky Go Austria
Switzerland DAZN Switzerland

Check Also

Republic of Ireland vs Hungary Preview

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin becomes the epicenter of European football drama as the Republic ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.