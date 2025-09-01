Slovakia vs Germany Preview

Slovakia vs Germany Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Národny Futbalovy Stadión Date: 4th September 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

The Národny Futbalovy Stadión in Bratislava sets the stage for what promises to be a captivating World Cup Qualifying encounter as Slovakia prepare to host Germany on September 4th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 19:45 GMT. This pivotal clash represents a classic David versus Goliath narrative, with the Slovakian underdogs looking to upset the odds against a German side desperate to bounce back from a torrid run of form. Slovakia’s recent struggles are evident, having failed to secure a victory in their last four outings, suffering defeats to Israel, Greece, and Slovenia while managing only a goalless draw with their Slovenian neighbors. Their solitary bright spot came with a narrow 1-0 triumph over Estonia back in November 2024, highlighting the urgent need for improved performances on home soil.

Germany’s predicament appears even more concerning, with Die Mannschaft enduring a nightmare sequence of results that has sent shockwaves through German football. The four-time World Cup winners have managed just one victory in their last five matches, suffering comprehensive defeats to France and Portugal while drawing with Italy and Hungary. Their lone success came against Italy in March, but even that 2-1 victory feels like a distant memory given their subsequent struggles. The pressure is mounting on the German squad to rediscover their winning formula and demonstrate the clinical efficiency that once made them the world’s most feared footballing machine.

The head-to-head record overwhelmingly favors Germany, who have dominated this fixture historically with comprehensive victories including a 3-0 triumph in the 2016 European Championship. However, Slovakia’s spirited performances in recent encounters, particularly their narrow defeats, suggest they possess the tactical discipline to frustrate their illustrious opponents. German fans can follow the action live on Das Erste, while Slovak supporters will tune in via Šport. Austrian viewers can catch comprehensive coverage through DAZN Austria and Das Erste, with the match kicking off at 21:45 local time. Swiss fans will enjoy multiple viewing options including DAZN Switzerland, Blue Sport, SRF Play, and Sunrise TV Das Erste.

🇸🇰 Slovakia Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition ❌ L Israel 1-0 International Friendly ❌ L Greece 4-1 International Friendly ❌ L Slovenia 1-0 Nations League 🤝 D Slovenia 0-0 Nations League ✅ W Estonia 1-0 Nations League

🇩🇪 Germany Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition ❌ L France 0-2 Nations League ❌ L Portugal 1-2 Nations League 🤝 D Italy 3-3 Nations League ✅ W Italy 1-2 Nations League 🤝 D Hungary 1-1 Nations League

⚔️ Head to Head Record (Last 5 Games)

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Germany 3-0 Slovakia European Championship Germany 1-3 Slovakia International Friendly Germany 1-0 Slovakia European Championship Slovakia 1-4 Germany European Championship Slovakia 2-0 Germany International Friendly

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country TV Channel/Platform Germany Das Erste Slovakia Šport Austria DAZN Austria, Das Erste Switzerland DAZN Switzerland, Blue Sport, SRF Play, Sunrise TV Das Erste, SRF zwei, RTS 2, RTS Sport United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video Ireland Amazon Prime Video Poland Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport 2 France L’Équipe Live Foot Italy Sky Sport Max Hungary TV2 Play Premium, Spíler1

Favorite