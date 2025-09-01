Brazil vs Chile Preview

Brazil vs Chile Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Estadio do Maracanã Date: 5th September 2025 Kick-off time – 01:30 GMT

The iconic Estadio do Maracanã transforms into a cauldron of South American passion as Brazil prepare to host Chile in a crucial World Cup Qualifying encounter on September 5th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 01:30 GMT. This clash between the Seleção and La Roja carries immense significance for both nations’ World Cup aspirations, with Brazil looking to build momentum after a mixed run of form while Chile desperately seeks to revive their flagging qualifying campaign. Brazil’s recent performances showcase their trademark resilience, securing a vital 1-0 victory over Paraguay in their last outing while managing draws against Ecuador and Uruguay. However, their concerning 4-1 defeat to Argentina in March serves as a stark reminder of the work still required to reach their peak performance levels.

Chile’s qualifying campaign has been nothing short of disastrous, with La Roja enduring a nightmare sequence that has left their World Cup dreams hanging by the thinnest of threads. Their recent form tells a tale of woe, suffering defeats to Bolivia, Argentina, and Paraguay while managing only a goalless draw with Ecuador. Their sole bright spot came with a comprehensive 6-1 victory over Panama in February, but that triumph feels like a distant memory given their subsequent struggles in competitive fixtures. The pressure on the Chilean squad is immense as they face the daunting prospect of visiting the spiritual home of Brazilian football.

The head-to-head record overwhelmingly favors Brazil, who have dominated this fixture in recent years with convincing victories including a 4-0 thrashing in March 2022 and a 3-0 triumph in October 2017. Chile’s last victory against their illustrious neighbors came in a Copa América encounter back in July 2021, highlighting the mountain they must climb at the Maracanã. Brazilian fans can follow the action across multiple platforms including Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, Vivo Play, SporTV, and Globo, ensuring comprehensive coverage of this pivotal encounter. Chilean supporters will tune in via Chilevision and Mega, while international viewers can catch the match on various platforms including Premier Sports Player and Amazon Prime Video in Great Britain and Ireland, with kick-off at 01:30 local UK time.

🇧🇷 Brazil Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition ✅ W Paraguay 1-0 World Cup Qualifying 🤝 D Ecuador 0-0 World Cup Qualifying ❌ L Argentina 4-1 World Cup Qualifying ✅ W Colombia 2-1 World Cup Qualifying 🤝 D Uruguay 1-1 World Cup Qualifying

🇨🇱 Chile Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition ❌ L Bolivia 2-0 World Cup Qualifying ❌ L Argentina 0-1 World Cup Qualifying 🤝 D Ecuador 0-0 World Cup Qualifying ❌ L Paraguay 1-0 World Cup Qualifying ✅ W Panama 6-1 International Friendly

⚔️ Head to Head Record (Last 5 Games)

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Chile 1-2 Brazil World Cup Qualifying Brazil 4-0 Chile World Cup Qualifying Chile 0-1 Brazil World Cup Qualifying Brazil 1-0 Chile Copa América Brazil 3-0 Chile World Cup Qualifying

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country TV Channel/Platform Brazil Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, Vivo Play, SporTV, Globo Chile Chilevision, Mega Great Britain Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, Premier Sports 2 Ireland Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, Premier Sports 2 USA fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ViX, UNIVERSO Argentina TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports 2 Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1 Netherlands Watch ESPN, ESPN, ESPN Extra, Canal+ Netherlands Mexico ViX, Amazon Prime Video Russia matchtv.ru, Sportbox.ru, Match TV, Match! Country

Favorite