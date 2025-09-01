Denmark vs Scotland Preview

Denmark vs Scotland Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Parken Date: 5th September 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

The atmospheric Parken Stadium in Copenhagen becomes the epicenter of Nordic football drama as Denmark welcome Scotland for a pivotal World Cup Qualifying encounter on September 5th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 19:45 GMT. This clash between two nations with contrasting fortunes promises to deliver compelling football as the Danish Dynamite look to maintain their impressive momentum against a Scottish side desperately seeking to revive their faltering campaign. Denmark arrive at this fixture in scintillating form, having secured consecutive victories over Lithuania and Northern Ireland while also claiming a crucial triumph over Portugal in their Nations League campaign. Their only blemish in recent outings was a 5-2 defeat to Portugal, but even in that loss, they demonstrated their attacking prowess and refusal to surrender.

Scotland’s recent trajectory paints a picture of frustration and missed opportunities, with the Tartan Army enduring a torrid sequence of results that has left their World Cup dreams hanging in the balance. The Scots have managed just one victory in their last five encounters, a comprehensive 4-0 triumph over Liechtenstein, while suffering defeats to Iceland and Greece alongside narrow losses that have highlighted their struggles against quality opposition. Their solitary bright spot was a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Greece in March, but subsequent performances have failed to build on that foundation.

The head-to-head record between these two sides reveals a fascinating pattern of closely contested encounters, with both nations claiming victories in recent years. Scotland’s 2-0 triumph in November 2021 during World Cup Qualifying remains fresh in Danish memory, while Denmark’s 2-0 victory just months earlier demonstrates the fine margins that separate these two proud footballing nations. Danish fans can follow the action live on TV2 Play Denmark and TV2 Denmark, while Scottish supporters will tune in via BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Two, Virgin Media Two, and BBC Scotland. German viewers can catch comprehensive coverage through DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime Video, with kick-off at 20:45 local time. Canadian fans will enjoy the match on DAZN Canada and Amazon Prime Video.

🇩🇰 Denmark Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition ✅ W Lithuania 5-0 International Friendly ✅ W Northern Ireland 2-1 International Friendly ❌ L Portugal 5-2 Nations League ✅ W Portugal 1-0 Nations League 🤝 D Serbia 0-0 Nations League

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition ✅ W Liechtenstein 0-4 International Friendly ❌ L Iceland 1-3 International Friendly ❌ L Greece 0-3 Nations League ✅ W Greece 0-1 Nations League ✅ W Poland 1-2 Nations League

⚔️ Head to Head Record (Last 5 Games)

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Scotland 2-0 Denmark World Cup Qualifying Denmark 2-0 Scotland World Cup Qualifying Scotland 1-0 Denmark International Friendly Scotland 2-1 Denmark International Friendly Denmark 1-0 Scotland International Friendly

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country TV Channel/Platform Denmark TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark Great Britain BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Two, BBC Scotland Ireland BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Two, Virgin Media Two, BBC Scotland Germany DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video Poland Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport 2 Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3 Iceland Viaplay Iceland, SÝN Sport Viaplay Finland MTV Katsomo, MTV Urheilu 3 Sweden Viaplay Sweden

