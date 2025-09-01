Denmark vs Scotland Preview

Denmark vs Scotland Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Parken Date: 5th September 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT The atmospheric Parken Stadium in Copenhagen becomes the epicenter of Nordic football drama as Denmark welcome Scotland for a pivotal World Cup Qualifying encounter on September 5th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 19:45 GMT. This clash between two nations with contrasting fortunes promises to deliver compelling football as the Danish Dynamite look to maintain their impressive momentum against a Scottish side desperately seeking to revive their faltering campaign. Denmark arrive at this fixture in scintillating form, having secured consecutive victories over Lithuania and Northern Ireland while also claiming a crucial triumph over Portugal in their Nations League campaign. Their only blemish in recent outings was a 5-2 defeat to Portugal, but even in that loss, they demonstrated their attacking prowess and refusal to surrender. Scotland’s recent trajectory paints a picture of frustration and missed opportunities, with the Tartan Army enduring a torrid sequence of results that has left their World Cup dreams hanging in the balance. The Scots have managed just one victory in their last five encounters, a comprehensive 4-0 triumph over Liechtenstein, while suffering defeats to Iceland and Greece alongside narrow losses that have highlighted their struggles against quality opposition. Their solitary bright spot was a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Greece in March, but subsequent performances have failed to build on that foundation. The head-to-head record between these two sides reveals a fascinating pattern of closely contested encounters, with both nations claiming victories in recent years. Scotland’s 2-0 triumph in November 2021 during World Cup Qualifying remains fresh in Danish memory, while Denmark’s 2-0 victory just months earlier demonstrates the fine margins that separate these two proud footballing nations. Danish fans can follow the action live on TV2 Play Denmark and TV2 Denmark, while Scottish supporters will tune in via BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Two, Virgin Media Two, and BBC Scotland. German viewers can catch comprehensive coverage through DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime Video, with kick-off at 20:45 local time. Canadian fans will enjoy the match on DAZN Canada and Amazon Prime Video.
🇩🇰 Denmark Form (Last 5 Games)
Result
Opponent
Score
Competition
✅ W
Lithuania
5-0
International Friendly
✅ W
Northern Ireland
2-1
International Friendly
❌ L
Portugal
5-2
Nations League
✅ W
Portugal
1-0
Nations League
🤝 D
Serbia
0-0
Nations League
🏴 Scotland Form (Last 5 Games)
Result
Opponent
Score
Competition
✅ W
Liechtenstein
0-4
International Friendly
❌ L
Iceland
1-3
International Friendly
❌ L
Greece
0-3
Nations League
✅ W
Greece
0-1
Nations League
✅ W
Poland
1-2
Nations League
⚔️ Head to Head Record (Last 5 Games)
Home Team
Score
Away Team
Competition
Scotland
2-0
Denmark
World Cup Qualifying
Denmark
2-0
Scotland
World Cup Qualifying
Scotland
1-0
Denmark
International Friendly
Scotland
2-1
Denmark
International Friendly
Denmark
1-0
Scotland
International Friendly
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country
TV Channel/Platform
Denmark
TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark
Great Britain
BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Two, BBC Scotland
Ireland
BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Two, Virgin Media Two, BBC Scotland
Germany
DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Poland
Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport 2
Portugal
Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Iceland
Viaplay Iceland, SÝN Sport Viaplay
Finland
MTV Katsomo, MTV Urheilu 3
Sweden
Viaplay Sweden
Denmark vs Scotland
Competition – World Cup Qualifying
Stadium: Parken
Date: 5th September 2025
Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT
The atmospheric Parken Stadium in Copenhagen becomes the epicenter of Nordic football drama as Denmark welcome Scotland for a pivotal World Cup Qualifying encounter on September 5th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 19:45 GMT. This clash between two nations with contrasting fortunes promises to deliver compelling football as the Danish Dynamite look to maintain their impressive momentum against a Scottish side desperately seeking to revive their faltering campaign. Denmark arrive at this fixture in scintillating form, having secured consecutive victories over Lithuania and Northern Ireland while also claiming a crucial triumph over Portugal in their Nations League campaign. Their only blemish in recent outings was a 5-2 defeat to Portugal, but even in that loss, they demonstrated their attacking prowess and refusal to surrender.
Scotland’s recent trajectory paints a picture of frustration and missed opportunities, with the Tartan Army enduring a torrid sequence of results that has left their World Cup dreams hanging in the balance. The Scots have managed just one victory in their last five encounters, a comprehensive 4-0 triumph over Liechtenstein, while suffering defeats to Iceland and Greece alongside narrow losses that have highlighted their struggles against quality opposition. Their solitary bright spot was a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Greece in March, but subsequent performances have failed to build on that foundation.
The head-to-head record between these two sides reveals a fascinating pattern of closely contested encounters, with both nations claiming victories in recent years. Scotland’s 2-0 triumph in November 2021 during World Cup Qualifying remains fresh in Danish memory, while Denmark’s 2-0 victory just months earlier demonstrates the fine margins that separate these two proud footballing nations. Danish fans can follow the action live on TV2 Play Denmark and TV2 Denmark, while Scottish supporters will tune in via BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Two, Virgin Media Two, and BBC Scotland. German viewers can catch comprehensive coverage through DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime Video, with kick-off at 20:45 local time. Canadian fans will enjoy the match on DAZN Canada and Amazon Prime Video.