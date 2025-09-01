Ukraine vs France Preview

Ukraine vs France Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Tarczynski Arena Date: 5th September 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

The Tarczynski Arena in Wrocław becomes the stage for a monumental World Cup Qualifying clash as Ukraine welcome France on September 5th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 19:45 GMT. This fixture represents a tale of contrasting trajectories, with Ukraine displaying remarkable resilience in their recent encounters while Les Bleus have endured a concerning sequence of results that has raised questions about their World Cup credentials. Ukraine’s recent form showcases their fighting spirit, securing a crucial victory over New Zealand while demonstrating their ability to compete against top-tier opposition with narrow defeats to Canada and Belgium. Their 3-1 triumph over Belgium in March particularly highlighted their potential to cause upsets against elite European nations, providing hope for their passionate supporters.

France’s struggles have been well-documented, with the 2018 World Cup winners experiencing a dramatic decline in their once-dominant form. Les Bleus have managed three victories in their last five outings, suffering defeats to Croatia and Spain while their attacking prowess appears to have diminished significantly from their glory days. Their 2-0 victory over Germany in June offered glimpses of their quality, but subsequent performances have failed to build meaningful momentum. The pressure is mounting on the French squad to rediscover the clinical efficiency and tactical sophistication that once made them world champions.

The head-to-head record between these nations reveals a fascinating pattern of closely contested encounters, with their most recent meetings resulting in draws during World Cup Qualifying campaigns. France’s historical dominance includes a comprehensive 7-1 victory in October 2020, but Ukraine’s resilience was evident in their ability to secure draws in subsequent meetings. The psychological battle will be crucial, as Ukraine seeks to capitalize on “home” advantage despite playing in Poland due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine while France attempts to reassert their superiority. French fans can follow the action live on TF1+, Molotov, myCANAL, and TF1, ensuring comprehensive coverage of this pivotal encounter. Ukrainian supporters will have multiple viewing options through Megogo, Suspilne Sport, and MEGOGO Football 1. German viewers can catch the match on DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video, and DAZN1 Germany, with kick-off at 20:45 local time. Italian fans will enjoy coverage via SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, and Sky Sport Max.

🇺🇦 Ukraine Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition ✅ W New Zealand 1-2 International Friendly ❌ L Canada 4-2 International Friendly ❌ L Belgium 3-0 Nations League ✅ W Belgium 3-1 Nations League ✅ W Albania 1-2 Nations League

🇫🇷 France Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition ✅ W Germany 0-2 Nations League ❌ L Spain 5-4 Nations League ✅ W Croatia 2-0 Nations League ❌ L Croatia 2-0 Nations League ✅ W Italy 1-3 Nations League

⚔️ Head to Head Record (Last 5 Games)

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Ukraine 1-1 France World Cup Qualifying France 1-1 Ukraine World Cup Qualifying France 7-1 Ukraine International Friendly France 3-0 Ukraine World Cup Qualifying Ukraine 2-0 France World Cup Qualifying

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country TV Channel/Platform France TF1+, Molotov, myCANAL, TF1 Ukraine Megogo, Suspilne Sport, MEGOGO Football 1 Germany DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN1 Germany Great Britain Amazon Prime Video Italy SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Max Belgium DAZN1 Belgium, DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, TF1+ Poland Polsat Box Go, Canal+, TVP Sport, Polsat Sport 1 Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video Denmark TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X Austria DAZN Austria, Sky Go Austria, DAZN1 Germany

