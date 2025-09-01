Italy vs Estonia Preview

Italy vs Estonia Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Gewiss Stadium Date: 5th September 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

The Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo sets the stage for what should be a routine World Cup Qualifying encounter as Italy prepare to host Estonia on September 5th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 19:45 GMT. This fixture represents a classic mismatch between European football royalty and ambitious underdogs, with the Azzurri desperate to bounce back from a disappointing sequence of results while Estonia seeks to cause one of the biggest upsets in qualifying history. Italy’s recent form has been nothing short of alarming for a nation accustomed to excellence, managing just one victory in their last five outings while suffering defeats to Norway, Germany, and France. Their solitary success came against Moldova in June, but even that 2-0 victory feels insufficient given the weight of expectation surrounding this proud footballing nation.

Estonia’s campaign tells a story of admirable persistence in the face of overwhelming odds, with the Baltic nation continuing to punch above their weight despite facing Europe’s elite. Their recent results showcase both their limitations and their fighting spirit, suffering narrow defeats to Norway and Israel while managing to secure a morale-boosting victory over Moldova. The psychological impact of that 3-2 triumph over Moldova cannot be understated, as it provided Estonian football with a rare moment of celebration in what is typically a grueling qualifying campaign. Their previous encounters with higher-ranked opposition, including losses to Israel and Slovakia, demonstrate the scale of the challenge they face against Italy.

The head-to-head record overwhelmingly favors Italy, who have never lost to Estonia in their limited encounters, including comprehensive victories of 4-0 in 2020 and 3-0 in 2011. However, Estonia’s narrow 2-1 defeat in 2010 suggests they possess the capability to make matches competitive, even against superior opposition. Italian fans can follow the action live on RaiPlay and RAI 1, ensuring comprehensive domestic coverage of this crucial encounter. German viewers can catch the match through DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video, and DAZN2 Germany, with kick-off at 20:45 local time. British and Irish supporters will tune in via Amazon Prime Video, while Canadian fans can enjoy coverage on DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video, and VIVATLN.

🇮🇹 Italy Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition ✅ W Moldova 2-0 World Cup Qualifying ❌ L Norway 3-0 World Cup Qualifying 🤝 D Germany 3-3 Nations League ❌ L Germany 1-2 Nations League ❌ L France 1-3 Nations League

🇪🇪 Estonia Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition ❌ L Norway 0-1 World Cup Qualifying ❌ L Israel 1-3 World Cup Qualifying ✅ W Moldova 2-3 World Cup Qualifying ❌ L Israel 2-1 World Cup Qualifying ❌ L Slovakia 1-0 Nations League

⚔️ Head to Head Record (Last 3 Games)

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Italy 4-0 Estonia International Friendly Italy 3-0 Estonia European Championship Estonia 1-2 Italy European Championship

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country TV Channel/Platform Italy RaiPlay, RAI 1 Germany DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN2 Germany Great Britain Amazon Prime Video Ireland Amazon Prime Video Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video, VIVATLN Estonia ETV 2 Poland Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport 3 Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2 Switzerland DAZN Switzerland, Sunrise TV RAI 1 Belgium DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, DAZN2 Belgium

