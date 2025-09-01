Armenia vs Portugal Preview

Armenia vs Portugal Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium Date: 6th September 2025 Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT

The Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan becomes the battleground for a David versus Goliath encounter as Armenia welcome Portugal on September 6th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 17:00 GMT. This World Cup Qualifying fixture presents a fascinating contrast between Armenian determination and Portuguese excellence, with the hosts desperate to salvage pride from their challenging campaign while A Seleção das Quinas seek to maintain their momentum in pursuit of World Cup qualification. Armenia’s recent form paints a picture of a nation struggling against superior opposition, having won just once in their last five encounters while suffering defeats to Kosovo, Georgia, and a comprehensive 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Georgia in March. Their solitary positive result was a 2-1 win over Latvia, demonstrating their ability to compete when expectations are lowered.

Portugal’s recent trajectory showcases the consistency and quality that has made them one of Europe’s most formidable national teams. A Seleção has won four of their last five matches, securing impressive victories over Spain and Germany while demonstrating their tactical flexibility with draws against Spain and Croatia. Their 5-2 triumph over Denmark in March particularly highlighted their attacking prowess and ability to dismantle organized defenses. The psychological advantage firmly rests with Portugal, who have dominated this fixture historically and possess the individual quality to overwhelm their Armenian counterparts.

The head-to-head record tells an unambiguous story of Portuguese dominance, with A Seleção having never lost to Armenia in their previous encounters. Portugal’s victories include convincing wins in European Championship qualifiers, with their clinical finishing and tactical sophistication proving too much for Armenian resistance. Armenian fans will hope for a repeat of their spirited 1-1 draw from August 2007, but the gulf in class suggests such heroics may be beyond this current squad. Portuguese supporters can follow the action live on Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Sport TV1, and RTP 1, ensuring comprehensive domestic coverage. German viewers can catch the match through DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video, and DAZN1 Germany, with kick-off at 20:00 local time. Canadian fans will enjoy coverage on DAZN Canada and Amazon Prime Video, while Polish supporters can tune in via Polsat Box Go and Polsat Sport 1.

🇦🇲 Armenia Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition 🤝 D Montenegro 2-2 International Friendly ❌ L Kosovo 5-2 International Friendly ❌ L Georgia 6-1 Nations League ❌ L Georgia 0-3 Nations League ✅ W Latvia 1-2 Nations League

🇵🇹 Portugal Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition 🤝 D Spain 2-2 Nations League ✅ W Germany 1-2 Nations League ✅ W Denmark 5-2 Nations League ❌ L Denmark 1-0 Nations League 🤝 D Croatia 1-1 Nations League

⚔️ Head to Head Record (Last 4 Games)

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Armenia 2-3 Portugal European Championship Portugal 1-0 Armenia European Championship Portugal 1-0 Armenia European Championship Armenia 1-1 Portugal European Championship

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country TV Channel/Platform Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Sport TV1, RTP 1 Germany DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN1 Germany Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video Poland Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport 1 Cyprus Nova Sports Prime Greece Nova Sports Prime Ukraine MEGOGO Football 1 Romania Digi Online, Digi Sport 1 Romania Finland MTV Katsomo Sweden Viaplay Sweden

