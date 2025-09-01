England vs Andorra Preview

England vs Andorra Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Villa Park Date: 6th September 2025 Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT

The hallowed turf of Villa Park sets the stage for what promises to be a routine World Cup Qualifying encounter as England welcome minnows Andorra on September 6th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 17:00 GMT. This fixture represents the ultimate minnows vs the sharks, with the Three Lions seeking to maintain their impressive qualifying momentum against a spirited but outclassed Andorran side that continues to punch well above their weight on the international stage. England’s recent form showcases their clinical efficiency against smaller nations, having secured comprehensive victories over Latvia, Albania, and Republic of Ireland while demonstrating their attacking prowess with multiple goal margins. However, their shock 1-3 defeat to Senegal in June serves as a stark reminder that complacency can prove costly even against supposedly inferior opposition.

Andorra’s qualifying campaign tells a familiar story of brave resistance against overwhelming odds, with the Tricolors continuing to battle valiantly despite facing Europe’s elite on a regular basis. Their recent sequence of defeats to Serbia, England, and Albania highlights the enormous gulf in class they face, though their narrow losses suggest they possess the tactical discipline to frustrate opponents for extended periods. The psychological impact of their previous encounters with England will weigh heavily on Andorran minds, having suffered comprehensive defeats including a crushing 5-0 loss in October 2021 and a 4-0 thrashing in September 2021.

The head-to-head record tells an unambiguous story of English dominance, with the Three Lions having never lost to Andorra across their five previous encounters. England’s victories have been comprehensive and ruthless, with goal margins rarely dropping below four goals and their attacking players using these fixtures to boost their international tallies. The most recent meeting in July 2025 saw England secure a narrow 1-0 victory, suggesting Andorra’s defensive improvements may make this encounter more competitive than historical precedent suggests. English fans can follow the action live on ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, and UTV, ensuring comprehensive domestic coverage. Irish supporters will enjoy multiple viewing options through UTV, and Virgin Media Two. German viewers can catch the match on DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime Video, while Canadian fans will tune in via DAZN Canada and Amazon Prime Video.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition ❌ L Senegal 1-3 International Friendly ✅ W Andorra 0-1 World Cup Qualifying ✅ W Latvia 3-0 World Cup Qualifying ✅ W Albania 2-0 World Cup Qualifying ✅ W Republic of Ireland 5-0 Nations League

🇦🇩 Andorra Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition ❌ L Serbia 3-0 World Cup Qualifying ❌ L England 0-1 World Cup Qualifying ❌ L Albania 3-0 World Cup Qualifying ❌ L Latvia 0-1 World Cup Qualifying 🤝 D Malta 0-0 Nations League

⚔️ Head to Head Record (Last 5 Games)

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Andorra 0-1 England World Cup Qualifying Andorra 0-5 England World Cup Qualifying England 4-0 Andorra World Cup Qualifying England 6-0 Andorra World Cup Qualifying Andorra 0-2 England World Cup Qualifying

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country TV Channel/Platform Great Britain ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, UTV Ireland ITVX, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, UTV, Virgin Media Two Germany DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2 Poland Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2 Belgium DAZN1 Belgium, DAZN Belgium, Play Sports Andorra ATV Spain ATV Hungary Spíler1

