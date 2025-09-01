Republic of Ireland vs Hungary Preview

Republic of Ireland vs Hungary Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Aviva Stadium Date: 6th September 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin becomes the epicenter of European football drama as the Republic of Ireland welcome Hungary for a crucial World Cup Qualifying encounter on September 6th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 19:45 GMT. This fixture represents a pivotal moment for both nations’ qualifying campaigns, with the Boys in Green desperate to build momentum after a series of disappointing results while the Magyars seek to capitalize on their recent form to strengthen their World Cup aspirations. Ireland’s recent performances have been a source of concern for their passionate supporters, managing two victories in their last five outings while suffering a comprehensive 5-0 defeat to England that exposed their defensive frailties. Their draws with Luxembourg and Senegal, coupled with narrow victories over Bulgaria, suggest a team struggling to find consistency against varied levels of opposition.

Hungary’s trajectory presents a mixed bag of results that showcases both their potential and their vulnerability on the international stage. The Magyars demonstrated their quality with a impressive 2-1 victory over Azerbaijan, but subsequent defeats to Sweden and Turkey have raised questions about their ability to perform consistently against quality opposition. Their narrow loss to Turkey in March and draw with Germany in November 2024 highlight their capacity to compete with elite nations, but translating that potential into qualifying points remains their primary challenge.

The head-to-head record between these two nations reveals a fascinating pattern of closely contested encounters, with their most recent meeting in June 2024 seeing Ireland secure a narrow 2-1 victory. The psychological advantage may rest with the Irish, who have historically performed well against Hungarian opposition, though their recent struggles suggest this fixture is far from a foregone conclusion. Irish fans can follow the action live on RTE Player, Amazon Prime Video, and RTE 2, ensuring comprehensive domestic coverage of this crucial encounter. German viewers can catch the match through DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video, and DAZN1 Germany, with kick-off at 19:45 local time. British supporters will tune in via Amazon Prime Video, while Hungarian fans will enjoy coverage on M4 Sports.

🇮🇪 Republic of Ireland Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition 🤝 D Luxembourg 0-0 International Friendly 🤝 D Senegal 1-1 International Friendly ✅ W Bulgaria 2-1 Nations League ✅ W Bulgaria 1-2 Nations League ❌ L England 5-0 Nations League

🇭🇺 Hungary Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition ✅ W Azerbaijan 1-2 International Friendly ❌ L Sweden 0-2 International Friendly ❌ L Turkey 0-3 Nations League ❌ L Turkey 3-1 Nations League 🤝 D Germany 1-1 Nations League

⚔️ Head to Head Record (Last 3 Games)

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Republic of Ireland 2-1 Hungary International Friendly Hungary 0-0 Republic of Ireland International Friendly Hungary 0-0 Republic of Ireland International Friendly

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country TV Channel/Platform Ireland RTE Player, Amazon Prime Video, RTE 2 Germany DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN1 Germany Great Britain Amazon Prime Video Hungary M4 Sports Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video Poland Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport 1 Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2 Belgium DAZN1 Belgium, DAZN Belgium, Play Sports Turkey S Sport+, Exxen Austria DAZN Austria, Sky Go Austria, DAZN1 Germany

