Germany vs Northern Ireland Preview

Germany vs Northern Ireland Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: RheinEnergieSTADION Date: 7th September 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

The RheinEnergieSTADION becomes the stage for a crucial World Cup qualifying encounter as Germany welcome Northern Ireland in what promises to be a fascinating clash of contrasting fortunes. Die Mannschaft arrive at this fixture in concerning form, having suffered consecutive defeats to France and Portugal in Nations League action, raising questions about their tactical direction and squad cohesion. Germany’s recent struggles have been particularly evident in their inability to close out matches, with their 3-3 draw against Italy highlighting defensive vulnerabilities that Northern Ireland will be keen to exploit. Their solitary positive result came with a narrow victory over Italy in March, though even that performance raised more questions than answers about their current capabilities.

Northern Ireland, meanwhile, have shown glimpses of promise in their recent outings, securing a notable victory over Iceland that demonstrated their ability to compete at international level. The Green and White Army’s form has been mixed but encouraging, with their 2-1 defeat to Denmark proving they can match higher-ranked opponents for significant periods. Their draw with Switzerland showcased defensive resilience that could prove crucial against Germany’s attacking threats, while the heavy defeat to Sweden remains an outlier in an otherwise respectable run of results. The head-to-head record heavily favors Germany, who have dominated this fixture historically, including a commanding 6-1 victory in their last encounter back in November 2019.

The tactical battle promises to be intriguing, with Northern Ireland likely to adopt a disciplined defensive approach designed to frustrate Germany’s possession-based style. Germany will be desperate to rediscover their attacking fluency and build momentum ahead of the World Cup qualifying campaign’s crucial phase. This fixture represents an opportunity for Germany to restore confidence after their recent setbacks, while Northern Ireland will view it as a chance to secure a result that could transform their qualifying ambitions. The match kicks off at 19:45 GMT, with global audiences able to follow comprehensive coverage across multiple platforms.

Football fans worldwide can witness this World Cup qualifying drama across various broadcasters. German viewers can catch comprehensive coverage on RTL and RTL+, while British audiences have access through BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. American supporters can follow the action on Fox Sports 1 and the FOX Sports App, with Australian fans served by Stan Sport.

🇩🇪 Germany Form – Last 5 Games

Result Home Team Score Away Team Competition ❌ Germany 0-2 France Nations League ❌ Germany 1-2 Portugal Nations League 🤝 Germany 3-3 Italy Nations League ✅ Italy 1-2 Germany Nations League 🤝 Hungary 1-1 Germany Nations League

🟢 Northern Ireland Form – Last 5 Games

Result Home Team Score Away Team Competition ✅ Northern Ireland 1-0 Iceland International Friendly ❌ Denmark 2-1 Northern Ireland International Friendly ❌ Sweden 5-1 Northern Ireland International Friendly 🤝 Northern Ireland 1-1 Switzerland International Friendly 🤝 Luxembourg 2-2 Northern Ireland Nations League

⚔️ Head to Head Record – Last 5 Games

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Germany 6-1 Northern Ireland European Championship Northern Ireland 0-2 Germany European Championship Northern Ireland 1-3 Germany World Cup Qualifying Germany 2-0 Northern Ireland World Cup Qualifying Northern Ireland 0-1 Germany European Championship

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country TV Channel/Platform Germany RTL, RTL+ United Kingdom BBC Two, BBC iPlayer United States Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App Australia Stan Sport Belgium DAZN Belgium Austria DAZN Austria, RTL+ Netherlands Ziggo Sport 4 Poland Polsat Sport 2 Switzerland DAZN Switzerland, RTL+ Portugal Sport TV2

Favorite