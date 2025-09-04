Germany vs Northern Ireland Preview

Germany vs Northern Ireland Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: RheinEnergieSTADION Date: 7th September 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT The RheinEnergieSTADION becomes the stage for a crucial World Cup qualifying encounter as Germany welcome Northern Ireland in what promises to be a fascinating clash of contrasting fortunes. Die Mannschaft arrive at this fixture in concerning form, having suffered consecutive defeats to France and Portugal in Nations League action, raising questions about their tactical direction and squad cohesion. Germany’s recent struggles have been particularly evident in their inability to close out matches, with their 3-3 draw against Italy highlighting defensive vulnerabilities that Northern Ireland will be keen to exploit. Their solitary positive result came with a narrow victory over Italy in March, though even that performance raised more questions than answers about their current capabilities. Northern Ireland, meanwhile, have shown glimpses of promise in their recent outings, securing a notable victory over Iceland that demonstrated their ability to compete at international level. The Green and White Army’s form has been mixed but encouraging, with their 2-1 defeat to Denmark proving they can match higher-ranked opponents for significant periods. Their draw with Switzerland showcased defensive resilience that could prove crucial against Germany’s attacking threats, while the heavy defeat to Sweden remains an outlier in an otherwise respectable run of results. The head-to-head record heavily favors Germany, who have dominated this fixture historically, including a commanding 6-1 victory in their last encounter back in November 2019. The tactical battle promises to be intriguing, with Northern Ireland likely to adopt a disciplined defensive approach designed to frustrate Germany’s possession-based style. Germany will be desperate to rediscover their attacking fluency and build momentum ahead of the World Cup qualifying campaign’s crucial phase. This fixture represents an opportunity for Germany to restore confidence after their recent setbacks, while Northern Ireland will view it as a chance to secure a result that could transform their qualifying ambitions. The match kicks off at 19:45 GMT, with global audiences able to follow comprehensive coverage across multiple platforms. Football fans worldwide can witness this World Cup qualifying drama across various broadcasters. German viewers can catch comprehensive coverage on RTL and RTL+, while British audiences have access through BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. American supporters can follow the action on Fox Sports 1 and the FOX Sports App, with Australian fans served by Stan Sport.
🇩🇪 Germany Form – Last 5 Games
Result
Home Team
Score
Away Team
Competition
❌
Germany
0-2
France
Nations League
❌
Germany
1-2
Portugal
Nations League
🤝
Germany
3-3
Italy
Nations League
✅
Italy
1-2
Germany
Nations League
🤝
Hungary
1-1
Germany
Nations League
🟢 Northern Ireland Form – Last 5 Games
Result
Home Team
Score
Away Team
Competition
✅
Northern Ireland
1-0
Iceland
International Friendly
❌
Denmark
2-1
Northern Ireland
International Friendly
❌
Sweden
5-1
Northern Ireland
International Friendly
🤝
Northern Ireland
1-1
Switzerland
International Friendly
🤝
Luxembourg
2-2
Northern Ireland
Nations League
⚔️ Head to Head Record – Last 5 Games
Home Team
Score
Away Team
Competition
Germany
6-1
Northern Ireland
European Championship
Northern Ireland
0-2
Germany
European Championship
Northern Ireland
1-3
Germany
World Cup Qualifying
Germany
2-0
Northern Ireland
World Cup Qualifying
Northern Ireland
0-1
Germany
European Championship
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country
TV Channel/Platform
Germany
RTL, RTL+
United Kingdom
BBC Two, BBC iPlayer
United States
Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App
Australia
Stan Sport
Belgium
DAZN Belgium
Austria
DAZN Austria, RTL+
Netherlands
Ziggo Sport 4
Poland
Polsat Sport 2
Switzerland
DAZN Switzerland, RTL+
Portugal
Sport TV2
