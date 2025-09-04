Turkey vs Spain Preview

Turkey vs Spain Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Medas Konya Büyüksehir Stadyumu Date: 7th September 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

The atmosphere at Medas Konya Büyüksehir Stadyumu promises to be electric as Turkey welcome Spain in a crucial World Cup qualifying encounter that could define both nations’ paths to the tournament. The Crescent Stars enter this fixture with mixed fortunes, having shown resilience in recent months with notable victories over Hungary and the United States, though their narrow defeat to Mexico serves as a reminder of their vulnerabilities. Turkey’s impressive 3-0 victory over Hungary in March demonstrated their ability to rise to the occasion against quality opposition, while their 2-1 triumph over the United States showcased tactical flexibility that could prove crucial against Spain’s possession-heavy approach. However, their defeat to Montenegro in November 2024 highlighted defensive frailties that La Roja will undoubtedly look to exploit.

Spain arrive in Konya carrying the burden of expectation but also the confidence that comes from their recent attacking displays. La Roja’s form has been characteristically entertaining, with their thrilling 5-4 victory over France standing out as a masterclass in offensive football that reminded the world of their technical superiority. Their recent 2-2 draw with Portugal demonstrated their ability to compete with Europe’s elite however they did go on to lose that game in penalties, though defensive concerns remain evident. The Spanish squad has shown remarkable consistency in their approach, with draws against the Netherlands proving their tactical versatility, while their victory over Switzerland highlighted their capacity to grind out results when required.

The head-to-head record between these nations tells a fascinating story, with Spain historically dominating the fixture, including a commanding 3-0 victory in their last encounter during the 2016 European Championship. Turkey’s most recent success came over a decade ago with a memorable 1-2 victory in World Cup qualifying, though Spain’s subsequent victories suggest they have found the formula to neutralize Turkish threats. This match represents Turkey’s best opportunity in years to upset the established order, with home advantage and growing confidence providing the perfect platform for an upset. The tactical battle promises to be intriguing, with Turkey’s direct approach contrasting sharply with Spain’s intricate passing patterns.

Football enthusiasts worldwide can witness this pivotal World Cup qualifying clash at 19:45 GMT across multiple broadcasting platforms. Spanish viewers can follow comprehensive coverage on TVE La 1, Movistar+, and RTVE Play, while Turkish fans can tune into Exxen and TV8. German audiences have access through DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime Video, with British supporters able to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

🇹🇷 Turkey Form – Last 5 Games

Result Home Team Score Away Team Competition ❌ Mexico 1-0 Turkey International Friendly ✅ United States 1-2 Turkey International Friendly ✅ Hungary 0-3 Turkey Nations League ✅ Turkey 3-1 Hungary Nations League ❌ Montenegro 3-1 Turkey Nations League

🇪🇸 Spain Form – Last 5 Games

Result Home Team Score Away Team Competition ❌ Portugal 2-2 Spain Nations League ✅ Spain 5-4 France Nations League ✅ Spain 3-3 Netherlands Nations League 🤝 Netherlands 2-2 Spain Nations League ✅ Spain 3-2 Switzerland Nations League

⚔️ Head to Head Record – Last 3 Games

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Spain 3-0 Turkey European Championship Turkey 1-2 Spain World Cup Qualifying Spain 1-0 Turkey World Cup Qualifying

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country TV Channel/Platform Spain TVE La 1, Movistar+, RTVE Play Turkey Exxen, TV8 Germany DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video Italy Sky Sport Max, SKY Go Italia Austria DAZN Austria, Sky Go Austria Belgium DAZN Belgium, Play Sports Netherlands Ziggo Sport 2 Portugal Sport TV1 Poland Polsat Sport 1

