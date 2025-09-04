Ad

Greece vs Denmark Preview

Gamingtips Staff September 4, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Greece vs Denmark

Competition – World Cup Qualifying

Stadium: Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium

Date: 8th September 2025

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

The Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus sets the stage for a pivotal World Cup qualifying encounter as Greece welcome Denmark in what promises to be a captivating battle between two nations desperate to secure their path to the tournament. The Pirate Ship enters this crucial fixture riding a wave of momentum, having secured four victories from their last five outings including impressive triumphs over Bulgaria and Slovakia in recent friendlies. Greece’s resurgence has been particularly evident in their commanding 3-0 victory over Scotland in Nations League action, demonstrating their ability to perform when the stakes are highest. Their only blemish came in a narrow 1-0 defeat to Scotland, but their subsequent performances suggest they have learned valuable lessons from that setback.

Denmark arrive in Athens with their own impressive credentials, boasting an unbeaten run that includes dominant victories over Lithuania and Northern Ireland. The Danish Dynamite has shown remarkable consistency under pressure, with their 5-0 demolition of Lithuania highlighting their clinical finishing ability when opportunities arise. Their recent draw with Serbia and narrow defeat to Portugal in Nations League competition demonstrates their resilience against top-tier opposition, qualities that will be essential in the hostile atmosphere of the Karaiskakis Stadium. The Danes’ tactical discipline and set-piece prowess could prove decisive factors in what promises to be a tightly contested affair.

The head-to-head record between these nations reveals a fascinating historical narrative, with their encounters dating back over two decades producing memorable moments. The limited recent history between these sides adds an element of unpredictability to this crucial qualifier, with both teams having evolved significantly since their last meaningful encounters. Greece will draw inspiration from their passionate home support and recent upturn in form, while Denmark’s experience at major tournaments and superior World ranking suggests they possess the mental fortitude to handle the pressure of this must-win encounter.

Football enthusiasts worldwide can witness this World Cup qualifying drama unfold at 19:45 GMT across multiple broadcasting platforms. Greek viewers can follow comprehensive coverage on Alpha TV, while Danish fans can tune into TV2 Denmark and TV2 Play Denmark. British audiences have access through Amazon Prime Video, with Belgian supporters able to watch on DAZN Belgium and Play Sports.

🇬🇷 Greece Form – Last 5 Games
Result Home Team Score Away Team Competition
Greece 4-0 Bulgaria International Friendly
Greece 4-1 Slovakia International Friendly
Scotland 0-3 Greece Nations League
Greece 0-1 Scotland Nations League
Finland 0-2 Greece Nations League
🇩🇰 Denmark Form – Last 5 Games
Result Home Team Score Away Team Competition
Denmark 5-0 Lithuania International Friendly
Denmark 2-1 Northern Ireland International Friendly
Portugal 5-2 Denmark Nations League
Denmark 1-0 Portugal Nations League
🤝 Serbia 0-0 Denmark Nations League
⚔️ Head to Head Record – Last 3 Games
Home Team Score Away Team Competition
Greece 1-1 Denmark International Friendly
Denmark 1-0 Greece World Cup Qualifying
Greece 2-1 Denmark World Cup Qualifying
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country TV Channel/Platform
Greece Alpha TV
Denmark TV2 Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video
Belgium DAZN Belgium, Play Sports
Australia Stan Sport
Netherlands Ziggo Sport 4
Sweden Viaplay Sweden
Poland Polsat Sport 3
Portugal Sport TV2
USA fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network

Check Also

Israel vs Italy Preview

The Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen becomes the unlikely stage for a crucial World Cup qualifying ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.