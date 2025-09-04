Greece vs Denmark Preview

Greece vs Denmark Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium Date: 8th September 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

The Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus sets the stage for a pivotal World Cup qualifying encounter as Greece welcome Denmark in what promises to be a captivating battle between two nations desperate to secure their path to the tournament. The Pirate Ship enters this crucial fixture riding a wave of momentum, having secured four victories from their last five outings including impressive triumphs over Bulgaria and Slovakia in recent friendlies. Greece’s resurgence has been particularly evident in their commanding 3-0 victory over Scotland in Nations League action, demonstrating their ability to perform when the stakes are highest. Their only blemish came in a narrow 1-0 defeat to Scotland, but their subsequent performances suggest they have learned valuable lessons from that setback.

Denmark arrive in Athens with their own impressive credentials, boasting an unbeaten run that includes dominant victories over Lithuania and Northern Ireland. The Danish Dynamite has shown remarkable consistency under pressure, with their 5-0 demolition of Lithuania highlighting their clinical finishing ability when opportunities arise. Their recent draw with Serbia and narrow defeat to Portugal in Nations League competition demonstrates their resilience against top-tier opposition, qualities that will be essential in the hostile atmosphere of the Karaiskakis Stadium. The Danes’ tactical discipline and set-piece prowess could prove decisive factors in what promises to be a tightly contested affair.

The head-to-head record between these nations reveals a fascinating historical narrative, with their encounters dating back over two decades producing memorable moments. The limited recent history between these sides adds an element of unpredictability to this crucial qualifier, with both teams having evolved significantly since their last meaningful encounters. Greece will draw inspiration from their passionate home support and recent upturn in form, while Denmark’s experience at major tournaments and superior World ranking suggests they possess the mental fortitude to handle the pressure of this must-win encounter.

Football enthusiasts worldwide can witness this World Cup qualifying drama unfold at 19:45 GMT across multiple broadcasting platforms. Greek viewers can follow comprehensive coverage on Alpha TV, while Danish fans can tune into TV2 Denmark and TV2 Play Denmark. British audiences have access through Amazon Prime Video, with Belgian supporters able to watch on DAZN Belgium and Play Sports.

🇬🇷 Greece Form – Last 5 Games

Result Home Team Score Away Team Competition ✅ Greece 4-0 Bulgaria International Friendly ✅ Greece 4-1 Slovakia International Friendly ✅ Scotland 0-3 Greece Nations League ❌ Greece 0-1 Scotland Nations League ✅ Finland 0-2 Greece Nations League

🇩🇰 Denmark Form – Last 5 Games

Result Home Team Score Away Team Competition ✅ Denmark 5-0 Lithuania International Friendly ✅ Denmark 2-1 Northern Ireland International Friendly ❌ Portugal 5-2 Denmark Nations League ✅ Denmark 1-0 Portugal Nations League 🤝 Serbia 0-0 Denmark Nations League

⚔️ Head to Head Record – Last 3 Games

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Greece 1-1 Denmark International Friendly Denmark 1-0 Greece World Cup Qualifying Greece 2-1 Denmark World Cup Qualifying

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country TV Channel/Platform Greece Alpha TV Denmark TV2 Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video Belgium DAZN Belgium, Play Sports Australia Stan Sport Netherlands Ziggo Sport 4 Sweden Viaplay Sweden Poland Polsat Sport 3 Portugal Sport TV2 USA fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network

Favorite