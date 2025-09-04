Israel vs Italy Preview

Israel vs Italy Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Nagyerdei Stadium Date: 8th September 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

The Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen becomes the unlikely stage for a crucial World Cup qualifying encounter as Israel welcome Italy in what promises to be a fascinating clash between contrasting footballing philosophies. The Blue and White arrive at this fixture riding a wave of confidence, having secured four victories from their last five outings including an impressive triumph over Slovakia and a commanding victory in Estonia. Israel’s recent form has been exemplary, with their 3-1 victory over Estonia in World Cup qualifying demonstrating their ability to perform when it matters most. Their only setback came in a heavy defeat to Norway, but subsequent performances suggest they have regrouped effectively and are ready to compete against Europe’s traditional powerhouses.

The Azzurri approach this encounter with mixed emotions following a period of inconsistent results that have raised questions about their tactical direction. Italy’s recent form tells a story of a team in transition, with their 2-0 victory over Moldova providing a glimmer of hope amid concerning defeats to Norway and Germany. Their inability to maintain consistency has been particularly evident in their Nations League campaigns, where defensive vulnerabilities have been repeatedly exposed. Their draw with Germany showed character, but their loss to France highlighted the gap that still exists between Italy and Europe’s elite nations. Gennaro Gattuso’s side will be desperate to rediscover the form that carried them to European Championship glory.

The head-to-head record between these nations reveals Italy’s historical dominance, though recent encounters have been closer than the overall statistics suggest. Italy’s 4-1 victory in October 2024 demonstrated their superior quality when at full strength, yet Israel’s resilient performances in previous meetings suggest they are capable of causing problems for the Azzurri. The tactical battle promises to be intriguing, with Israel likely to adopt a disciplined defensive approach designed to frustrate Italy’s possession-based style, while looking to exploit transitions with pace and directness. Italy will need to show patience and precision to break down what is expected to be a well-organized Israeli defensive structure.

This World Cup qualifying drama unfolds at 19:45 GMT, with global audiences able to witness comprehensive coverage across multiple platforms. Italian viewers can follow the action on RAI 1 and RaiPlay, while German fans can tune into Amazon Prime Video and Sky Go. British supporters have access through Amazon Prime Video, with American audiences served by Fox Sports 2 and fuboTV.

🇮🇱 Israel Form – Last 5 Games

Result Home Team Score Away Team Competition ✅ Israel 1-0 Slovakia International Friendly ✅ Estonia 1-3 Israel World Cup Qualifying ❌ Israel 2-4 Norway World Cup Qualifying ✅ Israel 2-1 Estonia World Cup Qualifying ✅ Israel 1-0 Belgium Nations League

🇮🇹 Italy Form – Last 5 Games

Result Home Team Score Away Team Competition ✅ Italy 2-0 Moldova World Cup Qualifying ❌ Norway 3-0 Italy World Cup Qualifying 🤝 Germany 3-3 Italy Nations League ❌ Italy 1-2 Germany Nations League ❌ Italy 1-3 France Nations League

⚔️ Head to Head Record – Last 5 Games

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Italy 4-1 Israel Nations League Israel 1-2 Italy Nations League Italy 1-0 Israel World Cup Qualifying Israel 1-3 Italy World Cup Qualifying Italy 0-0 Israel World Cup

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country TV Channel/Platform Italy RAI 1, RaiPlay Germany Amazon Prime Video, Sky Go United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video United States Fox Sports 2, fuboTV Australia Stan Sport Belgium DAZN Belgium, Play Sports Greece Nova Sports 1 Portugal Sport TV1 Poland Polsat Sport 1 Sweden Viaplay Sweden

Favorite