Israel vs Italy Preview

Israel vs Italy Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Nagyerdei Stadium Date: 8th September 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT The Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen becomes the unlikely stage for a crucial World Cup qualifying encounter as Israel welcome Italy in what promises to be a fascinating clash between contrasting footballing philosophies. The Blue and White arrive at this fixture riding a wave of confidence, having secured four victories from their last five outings including an impressive triumph over Slovakia and a commanding victory in Estonia. Israel’s recent form has been exemplary, with their 3-1 victory over Estonia in World Cup qualifying demonstrating their ability to perform when it matters most. Their only setback came in a heavy defeat to Norway, but subsequent performances suggest they have regrouped effectively and are ready to compete against Europe’s traditional powerhouses. The Azzurri approach this encounter with mixed emotions following a period of inconsistent results that have raised questions about their tactical direction. Italy’s recent form tells a story of a team in transition, with their 2-0 victory over Moldova providing a glimmer of hope amid concerning defeats to Norway and Germany. Their inability to maintain consistency has been particularly evident in their Nations League campaigns, where defensive vulnerabilities have been repeatedly exposed. Their draw with Germany showed character, but their loss to France highlighted the gap that still exists between Italy and Europe’s elite nations. Gennaro Gattuso’s side will be desperate to rediscover the form that carried them to European Championship glory. The head-to-head record between these nations reveals Italy’s historical dominance, though recent encounters have been closer than the overall statistics suggest. Italy’s 4-1 victory in October 2024 demonstrated their superior quality when at full strength, yet Israel’s resilient performances in previous meetings suggest they are capable of causing problems for the Azzurri. The tactical battle promises to be intriguing, with Israel likely to adopt a disciplined defensive approach designed to frustrate Italy’s possession-based style, while looking to exploit transitions with pace and directness. Italy will need to show patience and precision to break down what is expected to be a well-organized Israeli defensive structure. This World Cup qualifying drama unfolds at 19:45 GMT, with global audiences able to witness comprehensive coverage across multiple platforms. Italian viewers can follow the action on RAI 1 and RaiPlay, while German fans can tune into Amazon Prime Video and Sky Go. British supporters have access through Amazon Prime Video, with American audiences served by Fox Sports 2 and fuboTV.
🇮🇱 Israel Form – Last 5 Games
Result
Home Team
Score
Away Team
Competition
✅
Israel
1-0
Slovakia
International Friendly
✅
Estonia
1-3
Israel
World Cup Qualifying
❌
Israel
2-4
Norway
World Cup Qualifying
✅
Israel
2-1
Estonia
World Cup Qualifying
✅
Israel
1-0
Belgium
Nations League
🇮🇹 Italy Form – Last 5 Games
Result
Home Team
Score
Away Team
Competition
✅
Italy
2-0
Moldova
World Cup Qualifying
❌
Norway
3-0
Italy
World Cup Qualifying
🤝
Germany
3-3
Italy
Nations League
❌
Italy
1-2
Germany
Nations League
❌
Italy
1-3
France
Nations League
⚔️ Head to Head Record – Last 5 Games
Home Team
Score
Away Team
Competition
Italy
4-1
Israel
Nations League
Israel
1-2
Italy
Nations League
Italy
1-0
Israel
World Cup Qualifying
Israel
1-3
Italy
World Cup Qualifying
Italy
0-0
Israel
World Cup
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country
TV Channel/Platform
Italy
RAI 1, RaiPlay
Germany
Amazon Prime Video, Sky Go
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
United States
Fox Sports 2, fuboTV
Australia
Stan Sport
Belgium
DAZN Belgium, Play Sports
Greece
Nova Sports 1
Portugal
Sport TV1
Poland
Polsat Sport 1
Sweden
Viaplay Sweden
