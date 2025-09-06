Ecuador vs Argentina Preview

Ecuador vs Argentina Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Estadio Banco Pichincha Date: 10th September 2025 Kick-off time – 00:00 GMT

The Estadio Banco Pichincha in Quito becomes the stage for a monumental South American World Cup Qualifying clash as Ecuador welcome Argentina on September 10th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 00:00 GMT. This fixture represents the ultimate test of altitude versus quality, with La Tricolor seeking to exploit their legendary home advantage while La Albiceleste aims to demonstrate why they remain South America’s most formidable force. Ecuador’s recent form has been deeply concerning, secure just a single victory in their last five outings while managing four consecutive 0:0 draws against Paraguay, Peru, Brazil, and Chile. Their solitary triumph came against Venezuela in March, highlighting their struggles to convert home advantage into meaningful results against quality opposition.

Argentina’s trajectory showcases the clinical efficiency and mental fortitude that has made them world champions, with La Albiceleste demonstrating remarkable consistency in their qualifying campaign. Their recent sequence includes impressive victories over Venezuela, Chile, Brazil, and Uruguay, with their only blemish being a draw with Colombia that nonetheless showcased their resilience under pressure. The psychological edge firmly rests with Argentina, who have dominated this fixture historically and possess the individual quality to overcome Ecuador’s altitude advantage through superior technical ability and tactical sophistication.

The head-to-head record tells a fascinating story of Argentine dominance punctuated by occasional Ecuadorian resistance, with their most recent encounters including narrow victories for Argentina and the occasional draw that has given Ecuador hope. Argentina’s comprehensive 3-0 victory in July 2021 demonstrated their capacity to nullify Ecuador’s home advantage when operating at peak efficiency. Argentinian fans can follow the action live on TyC Sports Play, Telefe Argentina, and TyC Sports Argentina, ensuring comprehensive domestic coverage. Ecuadorian supporters will tune in via Canal del Futbol, while international viewers can catch the match on various platforms including Premier Sports Player and Amazon Prime Video in Great Britain and Ireland. Portuguese fans can enjoy coverage on Sport TV Multiscreen and Sport TV1, with the unusual midnight kick-off presenting a unique viewing challenge for European audiences.

🇪🇨 Ecuador Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition 🤝 D Paraguay 0-0 World Cup Qualifying 🤝 D Peru 0-0 World Cup Qualifying 🤝 D Brazil 0-0 World Cup Qualifying 🤝 D Chile 0-0 World Cup Qualifying ✅ W Venezuela 2-1 World Cup Qualifying

🇦🇷 Argentina Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition ✅ W Venezuela 3-0 World Cup Qualifying 🤝 D Colombia 1-1 World Cup Qualifying ✅ W Chile 0-1 World Cup Qualifying ✅ W Brazil 4-1 World Cup Qualifying ✅ W Uruguay 0-1 World Cup Qualifying

⚔️ Head to Head Record (Last 5 Games)

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Argentina 1-1 Ecuador Copa América Argentina 1-0 Ecuador International Friendly Argentina 1-0 Ecuador World Cup Qualifying Ecuador 1-1 Argentina World Cup Qualifying Argentina 3-0 Ecuador Copa América

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country TV Channel/Platform Argentina TyC Sports Play, Telefe Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina Ecuador Canal del Futbol Great Britain Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, Premier Sports 1 Ireland Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, Premier Sports 1 Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1 Spain Movistar+, Movistar Plus+ Peru Movistar Play, Disney+ Premium Chile Chile Disney+ Premium Chile Colombia dituDeportes, RCN En Vivo USA Fanatiz USA

