Ecuador vs Argentina Preview

Ecuador vs Argentina Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Estadio Banco Pichincha Date: 10th September 2025 Kick-off time – 00:00 GMT The Estadio Banco Pichincha in Quito becomes the stage for a monumental South American World Cup Qualifying clash as Ecuador welcome Argentina on September 10th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 00:00 GMT. This fixture represents the ultimate test of altitude versus quality, with La Tricolor seeking to exploit their legendary home advantage while La Albiceleste aims to demonstrate why they remain South America’s most formidable force. Ecuador’s recent form has been deeply concerning, secure just a single victory in their last five outings while managing four consecutive 0:0 draws against Paraguay, Peru, Brazil, and Chile. Their solitary triumph came against Venezuela in March, highlighting their struggles to convert home advantage into meaningful results against quality opposition. Argentina’s trajectory showcases the clinical efficiency and mental fortitude that has made them world champions, with La Albiceleste demonstrating remarkable consistency in their qualifying campaign. Their recent sequence includes impressive victories over Venezuela, Chile, Brazil, and Uruguay, with their only blemish being a draw with Colombia that nonetheless showcased their resilience under pressure. The psychological edge firmly rests with Argentina, who have dominated this fixture historically and possess the individual quality to overcome Ecuador’s altitude advantage through superior technical ability and tactical sophistication. The head-to-head record tells a fascinating story of Argentine dominance punctuated by occasional Ecuadorian resistance, with their most recent encounters including narrow victories for Argentina and the occasional draw that has given Ecuador hope. Argentina’s comprehensive 3-0 victory in July 2021 demonstrated their capacity to nullify Ecuador’s home advantage when operating at peak efficiency. Argentinian fans can follow the action live on TyC Sports Play, Telefe Argentina, and TyC Sports Argentina, ensuring comprehensive domestic coverage. Ecuadorian supporters will tune in via Canal del Futbol, while international viewers can catch the match on various platforms including Premier Sports Player and Amazon Prime Video in Great Britain and Ireland. Portuguese fans can enjoy coverage on Sport TV Multiscreen and Sport TV1, with the unusual midnight kick-off presenting a unique viewing challenge for European audiences.
🇪🇨 Ecuador Form (Last 5 Games)
Result
Opponent
Score
Competition
🤝 D
Paraguay
0-0
World Cup Qualifying
🤝 D
Peru
0-0
World Cup Qualifying
🤝 D
Brazil
0-0
World Cup Qualifying
🤝 D
Chile
0-0
World Cup Qualifying
✅ W
Venezuela
2-1
World Cup Qualifying
🇦🇷 Argentina Form (Last 5 Games)
Result
Opponent
Score
Competition
✅ W
Venezuela
3-0
World Cup Qualifying
🤝 D
Colombia
1-1
World Cup Qualifying
✅ W
Chile
0-1
World Cup Qualifying
✅ W
Brazil
4-1
World Cup Qualifying
✅ W
Uruguay
0-1
World Cup Qualifying
⚔️ Head to Head Record (Last 5 Games)
Home Team
Score
Away Team
Competition
Argentina
1-1
Ecuador
Copa América
Argentina
1-0
Ecuador
International Friendly
Argentina
1-0
Ecuador
World Cup Qualifying
Ecuador
1-1
Argentina
World Cup Qualifying
Argentina
3-0
Ecuador
Copa América
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country
TV Channel/Platform
Argentina
TyC Sports Play, Telefe Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina
Ecuador
Canal del Futbol
Great Britain
Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, Premier Sports 1
Ireland
Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, Premier Sports 1
Portugal
Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Spain
Movistar+, Movistar Plus+
Peru
Movistar Play, Disney+ Premium Chile
Chile
Disney+ Premium Chile
Colombia
dituDeportes, RCN En Vivo
USA
Fanatiz USA
