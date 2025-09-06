Bolivia vs Brazil Preview

Bolivia vs Brazil Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Municipal Villa Ingenio Date: 10th September 2025 Kick-off time – 00:30 GMT

The Municipal Villa Ingenio in El Alto becomes the stage for one of South America’s most challenging World Cup Qualifying encounters as Bolivia welcome Brazil on September 10th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 00:30 GMT. This fixture represents the ultimate David versus Goliath narrative at extreme altitude, with La Verde seeking to exploit their legendary home fortress while the Seleção aims to demonstrate their quality despite the thin air and hostile environment. Bolivia’s recent form has been deeply concerning, suffering a comprehensive 3-0 defeat to Colombia in their most recent outing while managing just one victory in their last five encounters against Chile. Their struggles are evident in defeats to Venezuela and Peru, alongside a goalless draw with Uruguay that highlighted their defensive limitations when facing quality opposition.

Brazil’s trajectory showcases the clinical efficiency and tactical sophistication that has made them South America’s most consistent force, with the Seleção demonstrating remarkable adaptability across different conditions and opponents. Their recent sequence includes impressive victories over Chile and Paraguay, alongside a goalless draw with Ecuador that demonstrated their defensive solidity when required. However, their concerning 4-1 defeat to Argentina serves as a stark reminder that even Brazil can be vulnerable when facing elite opposition, though their subsequent response suggests they possess the mental fortitude to bounce back from adversity.

The head-to-head record tells an unambiguous story of Brazilian dominance, with the Seleção having never lost to Bolivia in their recent encounters while securing comprehensive victories including a 5-1 triumph in September 2023 and multiple shutout victories. Bolivia’s best result was a goalless draw in October 2017, highlighting the mountain they must climb to secure even a point against their illustrious neighbors. Brazilian fans can follow the action across multiple platforms including Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, Vivo Play, SporTV, and Globo, ensuring comprehensive coverage. Bolivian supporters will tune in via Tigo Sports Bolivia and Tuves, while international viewers can catch the match on Fanatiz platforms. The unusual 00:30 GMT kick-off presents a unique viewing challenge for global audiences.

🇧🇴 Bolivia Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition ❌ L Colombia 3-0 World Cup Qualifying ✅ W Chile 2-0 World Cup Qualifying ❌ L Venezuela 2-0 World Cup Qualifying 🤝 D Uruguay 0-0 World Cup Qualifying ❌ L Peru 3-1 World Cup Qualifying

🇧🇷 Brazil Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition ✅ W Chile 3-0 World Cup Qualifying ✅ W Paraguay 1-0 World Cup Qualifying 🤝 D Ecuador 0-0 World Cup Qualifying ❌ L Argentina 4-1 World Cup Qualifying ✅ W Colombia 2-1 World Cup Qualifying

⚔️ Head to Head Record (Last 5 Games)

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Brazil 5-1 Bolivia World Cup Qualifying Bolivia 0-4 Brazil World Cup Qualifying Brazil 5-0 Bolivia World Cup Qualifying Brazil 3-0 Bolivia Copa América Bolivia 0-0 Brazil World Cup Qualifying

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country TV Channel/Platform Brazil Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, Vivo Play, SporTV, Globo Bolivia Tigo Sports Bolivia, Tuves Argentina TyC Sports Play Colombia dituDeportes, RCN En Vivo Peru Movistar Play, Movistar Deportes Peru Ecuador Canal del Futbol Chile Mega Canada Fanatiz Canada USA Fanatiz USA International Fanatiz International

