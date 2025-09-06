Bolivia vs Brazil Preview

Bolivia vs Brazil Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Municipal Villa Ingenio Date: 10th September 2025 Kick-off time – 00:30 GMT The Municipal Villa Ingenio in El Alto becomes the stage for one of South America’s most challenging World Cup Qualifying encounters as Bolivia welcome Brazil on September 10th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 00:30 GMT. This fixture represents the ultimate David versus Goliath narrative at extreme altitude, with La Verde seeking to exploit their legendary home fortress while the Seleção aims to demonstrate their quality despite the thin air and hostile environment. Bolivia’s recent form has been deeply concerning, suffering a comprehensive 3-0 defeat to Colombia in their most recent outing while managing just one victory in their last five encounters against Chile. Their struggles are evident in defeats to Venezuela and Peru, alongside a goalless draw with Uruguay that highlighted their defensive limitations when facing quality opposition. Brazil’s trajectory showcases the clinical efficiency and tactical sophistication that has made them South America’s most consistent force, with the Seleção demonstrating remarkable adaptability across different conditions and opponents. Their recent sequence includes impressive victories over Chile and Paraguay, alongside a goalless draw with Ecuador that demonstrated their defensive solidity when required. However, their concerning 4-1 defeat to Argentina serves as a stark reminder that even Brazil can be vulnerable when facing elite opposition, though their subsequent response suggests they possess the mental fortitude to bounce back from adversity. The head-to-head record tells an unambiguous story of Brazilian dominance, with the Seleção having never lost to Bolivia in their recent encounters while securing comprehensive victories including a 5-1 triumph in September 2023 and multiple shutout victories. Bolivia’s best result was a goalless draw in October 2017, highlighting the mountain they must climb to secure even a point against their illustrious neighbors. Brazilian fans can follow the action across multiple platforms including Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, Vivo Play, SporTV, and Globo, ensuring comprehensive coverage. Bolivian supporters will tune in via Tigo Sports Bolivia and Tuves, while international viewers can catch the match on Fanatiz platforms. The unusual 00:30 GMT kick-off presents a unique viewing challenge for global audiences.
🇧🇴 Bolivia Form (Last 5 Games)
Result
Opponent
Score
Competition
❌ L
Colombia
3-0
World Cup Qualifying
✅ W
Chile
2-0
World Cup Qualifying
❌ L
Venezuela
2-0
World Cup Qualifying
🤝 D
Uruguay
0-0
World Cup Qualifying
❌ L
Peru
3-1
World Cup Qualifying
🇧🇷 Brazil Form (Last 5 Games)
Result
Opponent
Score
Competition
✅ W
Chile
3-0
World Cup Qualifying
✅ W
Paraguay
1-0
World Cup Qualifying
🤝 D
Ecuador
0-0
World Cup Qualifying
❌ L
Argentina
4-1
World Cup Qualifying
✅ W
Colombia
2-1
World Cup Qualifying
⚔️ Head to Head Record (Last 5 Games)
Home Team
Score
Away Team
Competition
Brazil
5-1
Bolivia
World Cup Qualifying
Bolivia
0-4
Brazil
World Cup Qualifying
Brazil
5-0
Bolivia
World Cup Qualifying
Brazil
3-0
Bolivia
Copa América
Bolivia
0-0
Brazil
World Cup Qualifying
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country
TV Channel/Platform
Brazil
Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, Vivo Play, SporTV, Globo
Bolivia
Tigo Sports Bolivia, Tuves
Argentina
TyC Sports Play
Colombia
dituDeportes, RCN En Vivo
Peru
Movistar Play, Movistar Deportes Peru
Ecuador
Canal del Futbol
Chile
Mega
Canada
Fanatiz Canada
USA
Fanatiz USA
International
Fanatiz International
Bolivia vs Brazil
Competition – World Cup Qualifying
Stadium: Municipal Villa Ingenio
Date: 10th September 2025
Kick-off time – 00:30 GMT
The Municipal Villa Ingenio in El Alto becomes the stage for one of South America’s most challenging World Cup Qualifying encounters as Bolivia welcome Brazil on September 10th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 00:30 GMT. This fixture represents the ultimate David versus Goliath narrative at extreme altitude, with La Verde seeking to exploit their legendary home fortress while the Seleção aims to demonstrate their quality despite the thin air and hostile environment. Bolivia’s recent form has been deeply concerning, suffering a comprehensive 3-0 defeat to Colombia in their most recent outing while managing just one victory in their last five encounters against Chile. Their struggles are evident in defeats to Venezuela and Peru, alongside a goalless draw with Uruguay that highlighted their defensive limitations when facing quality opposition.
Brazil’s trajectory showcases the clinical efficiency and tactical sophistication that has made them South America’s most consistent force, with the Seleção demonstrating remarkable adaptability across different conditions and opponents. Their recent sequence includes impressive victories over Chile and Paraguay, alongside a goalless draw with Ecuador that demonstrated their defensive solidity when required. However, their concerning 4-1 defeat to Argentina serves as a stark reminder that even Brazil can be vulnerable when facing elite opposition, though their subsequent response suggests they possess the mental fortitude to bounce back from adversity.
The head-to-head record tells an unambiguous story of Brazilian dominance, with the Seleção having never lost to Bolivia in their recent encounters while securing comprehensive victories including a 5-1 triumph in September 2023 and multiple shutout victories. Bolivia’s best result was a goalless draw in October 2017, highlighting the mountain they must climb to secure even a point against their illustrious neighbors. Brazilian fans can follow the action across multiple platforms including Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, Vivo Play, SporTV, and Globo, ensuring comprehensive coverage. Bolivian supporters will tune in via Tigo Sports Bolivia and Tuves, while international viewers can catch the match on Fanatiz platforms. The unusual 00:30 GMT kick-off presents a unique viewing challenge for global audiences.