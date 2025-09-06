Chile vs Uruguay Preview

Chile vs Uruguay Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos Date: 10th September 2025 Kick-off time – 00:30 GMT

The Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Santiago becomes the arena for a crucial South American World Cup Qualifying battle as Chile welcome Uruguay on September 10th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 00:30 GMT. This encounter represents a clash between two proud footballing nations experiencing contrasting fortunes, with La Roja desperate to revive their faltering campaign while La Celeste seeks to build momentum in their qualifying journey. Chile’s recent form has been nothing short of disastrous, failing to secure a single victory in their last five encounters while suffering comprehensive defeats to Brazil, Bolivia, and Argentina. Their goalless draw with Ecuador represents their only point from recent fixtures, highlighting the urgent need for tactical and psychological improvements if they are to salvage their World Cup dreams.

Uruguay’s trajectory showcases a more promising picture, with La Celeste demonstrating their characteristic resilience and tactical discipline in recent outings. Their impressive victories over Peru and Venezuela have provided crucial momentum, while their narrow defeat to Paraguay and goalless draw with Bolivia suggest they possess the defensive solidity to grind out results when required. However, their 1-0 defeat to Argentina serves as a reminder of the fine margins that separate success from failure in South American qualifying.

The head-to-head record between these traditional rivals reveals a fascinating pattern of closely contested encounters, with Uruguay holding a slight psychological edge from their recent 3-1 victory in September 2023. Chile’s 2-0 triumph in March 2022 demonstrates their capacity to compete when operating at peak efficiency, while subsequent draws and defeats highlight the consistency issues that have plagued both nations. Chilean fans can follow the action live on Disney+ Premium Chile, Chilevision, and ESPN Chile, ensuring comprehensive domestic coverage. Uruguayan supporters will tune in via AUF TV, while international viewers can catch the match on various platforms including Fanatiz International and Canal+ with Eleven Sports 1 Poland. The unusual 00:30 GMT kick-off presents a unique viewing challenge for global audiences, with the match starting at 19:30 local Chilean time.

🇨🇱 Chile Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition ❌ L Brazil 3-0 World Cup Qualifying ❌ L Bolivia 2-0 World Cup Qualifying ❌ L Argentina 0-1 World Cup Qualifying 🤝 D Ecuador 0-0 World Cup Qualifying ❌ L Paraguay 1-0 World Cup Qualifying

🇺🇾 Uruguay Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition ✅ W Peru 3-0 World Cup Qualifying ✅ W Venezuela 2-0 World Cup Qualifying ❌ L Paraguay 2-0 World Cup Qualifying 🤝 D Bolivia 0-0 World Cup Qualifying ❌ L Argentina 0-1 World Cup Qualifying

⚔️ Head to Head Record (Last 5 Games)

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Uruguay 3-1 Chile World Cup Qualifying Chile 0-2 Uruguay World Cup Qualifying Uruguay 1-1 Chile Copa América Uruguay 2-1 Chile World Cup Qualifying Chile 0-1 Uruguay Copa América

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country TV Channel/Platform Chile Disney+ Premium Chile, Chilevision, ESPN Chile Uruguay AUF TV Argentina TyC Sports Play Colombia dituDeportes, RCN En Vivo Peru Movistar Play, Disney+ Premium Chile Ecuador Canal del Futbol Spain Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar Plus+ 2 Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2 Poland Canal+, Eleven Sports 1 Poland International Fanatiz International

