Peru vs Paraguay Preview

Gamingtips Staff September 6, 2025 Featured Articles

Peru vs Paraguay

Competition – World Cup Qualifying

Stadium: Estadio Nacional de Lima

Date: 10th September 2025

Kick-off time – 00:30 GMT

The Estadio Nacional de Lima becomes the stage for a crucial South American World Cup Qualifying encounter as Peru welcome Paraguay on September 10th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 00:30 GMT. This fixture represents a battle between two nations desperately seeking to revive their flagging campaigns, with La Blanquirroja looking to capitalize on home advantage while La Albirroja aims to build momentum in their qualifying journey. Peru’s recent form has been deeply concerning, suffering a comprehensive 3-0 defeat to Uruguay in their most recent outing while managing just one victory in their last five encounters against Bolivia. Their goalless draws with Ecuador and Colombia highlight their struggle to convert possession into meaningful attacking threat, suggesting tactical adjustments are urgently needed if they are to salvage their World Cup dreams.

Paraguay’s trajectory showcases mixed fortunes, with La Albirroja demonstrating their capacity to compete against quality opposition while struggling for consistency in crucial moments. Their recent sequence includes a goalless draw with Ecuador and a narrow defeat to Brazil, alongside victories over Uruguay and Chile that have provided psychological momentum. Their 2-2 draw with Colombia demonstrates their ability to secure points against higher-ranked opposition, though their failure to convert promising positions into victories remains a concern for supporters seeking qualification.

The head-to-head record between these traditional rivals reveals a fascinating pattern of closely contested encounters, with their recent meetings producing goalless draws and narrow victories that highlight the fine margins separating these nations. Peru’s historical slight advantage includes victories in previous qualifying campaigns, though Paraguay’s resilience in recent encounters suggests they possess the tactical discipline to frustrate their hosts. Peruvian fans can follow the action live on Movistar Play, Disney+ Premium Chile, Andina de Television, and Movistar Deportes Peru, ensuring comprehensive domestic coverage. Paraguayan supporters will tune in via GEN, while international viewers can catch the match on various platforms including Fanatiz Canada and Canal+ with Eleven Sports 3 Poland. The unusual 00:30 GMT kick-off presents a unique viewing challenge for global audiences, with the match starting at 18:30 local Lima time.

🇵🇪 Peru Form (Last 5 Games)
Result Opponent Score Competition
❌ L Uruguay 3-0 World Cup Qualifying
🤝 D Ecuador 0-0 World Cup Qualifying
🤝 D Colombia 0-0 World Cup Qualifying
❌ L Venezuela 1-0 World Cup Qualifying
✅ W Bolivia 3-1 World Cup Qualifying
🇵🇾 Paraguay Form (Last 5 Games)
Result Opponent Score Competition
🤝 D Ecuador 0-0 World Cup Qualifying
❌ L Brazil 1-0 World Cup Qualifying
✅ W Uruguay 2-0 World Cup Qualifying
🤝 D Colombia 2-2 World Cup Qualifying
✅ W Chile 1-0 World Cup Qualifying
⚔️ Head to Head Record (Last 5 Games)
Home Team Score Away Team Competition
Peru 0-0 Paraguay International Friendly
Paraguay 0-0 Peru World Cup Qualifying
Peru 1-0 Paraguay International Friendly
Peru 2-0 Paraguay World Cup Qualifying
Peru 3-3 Paraguay Copa América
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country TV Channel/Platform
Peru Movistar Play, Disney+ Premium Chile, Andina de Television, Movistar Deportes Peru
Paraguay GEN
Argentina DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Colombia dituDeportes, RCN En Vivo
Ecuador Canal del Futbol
Chile Disney+ Premium Chile
Bolivia Disney+ Premium Chile, Tigo Sports Bolivia
Poland Canal+, Eleven Sports 3 Poland
Slovenia Arena Sport 2 Slovenia
USA Fanatiz USA

