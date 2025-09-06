Venezuela vs Colombia Preview

Venezuela vs Colombia Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Estadio Monumental de Maturín Date: 10th September 2025 Kick-off time – 00:30 GMT

The Estadio Monumental de Maturín becomes the battleground for a pivotal South American World Cup Qualifying encounter as Venezuela welcome Colombia on September 10th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 00:30 GMT. This fixture represents a clash between contrasting fortunes, with La Vinotinto desperately seeking to revive their faltering campaign while Los Cafeteros aim to build upon their recent momentum in pursuit of World Cup qualification. Venezuela’s recent form has been deeply concerning, suffering comprehensive defeats to Argentina and Uruguay while managing just two victories against Bolivia and Peru in their last five encounters. Their narrow 2-1 defeat to Ecuador highlights their ongoing struggles to convert promising positions into meaningful results, suggesting tactical adjustments are urgently needed if they are to salvage their qualifying hopes.

Colombia’s trajectory showcases impressive consistency and tactical discipline, with Los Cafeteros demonstrating their capacity to compete against South America’s elite while maintaining defensive solidity. Their recent sequence includes a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Bolivia and crucial draws with Argentina, Peru, and Paraguay that have provided valuable qualifying points. However, their narrow 2-1 defeat to Brazil serves as a reminder of the fine margins that separate success from failure in South American qualifying, though their overall form suggests they possess the quality to secure crucial points on the road.

The head-to-head record overwhelmingly favors Colombia, who have dominated this fixture historically with Los Cafeteros securing multiple victories including recent triumphs that demonstrate their tactical superiority. Venezuela’s best results have been goalless draws, highlighting the defensive discipline required to frustrate their more illustrious neighbors. Venezuelan fans can follow the action live on Televen, Venevision, and TVes, ensuring comprehensive domestic coverage. Colombian supporters will enjoy multiple viewing options through Caracol Play, dituCaracol TV, RCN Television, and Deportes RCN En Vivo. International viewers can catch the match on various platforms including Fanatiz International and Canal+ with Eleven Sports 2 Poland. The unusual 00:30 GMT kick-off presents a unique viewing challenge for global audiences, with the match starting at 19:30 local Venezuelan time.

Result Opponent Score Competition ❌ L Argentina 3-0 World Cup Qualifying ❌ L Uruguay 2-0 World Cup Qualifying ✅ W Bolivia 2-0 World Cup Qualifying ✅ W Peru 1-0 World Cup Qualifying ❌ L Ecuador 2-1 World Cup Qualifying

Result Opponent Score Competition ✅ W Bolivia 3-0 World Cup Qualifying 🤝 D Argentina 1-1 World Cup Qualifying 🤝 D Peru 0-0 World Cup Qualifying 🤝 D Paraguay 2-2 World Cup Qualifying ❌ L Brazil 2-1 World Cup Qualifying

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Colombia 1-0 Venezuela International Friendly Colombia 1-0 Venezuela World Cup Qualifying Venezuela 0-1 Colombia World Cup Qualifying Colombia 0-0 Venezuela Copa América Colombia 3-0 Venezuela World Cup Qualifying

Country TV Channel/Platform Venezuela Televen, Venevision, TVes Colombia Caracol Play, dituCaracol TV, RCN Television, Deportes RCN En Vivo Argentina DIRECTV Sports Argentina Ecuador Canal del Futbol Peru Movistar Play, Disney+ Premium Chile, Gol Peru Chile Disney+ Premium Chile Spain Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 3, Vamos Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3 Poland Canal+, Eleven Sports 2 Poland International Fanatiz International

