South Africa vs Nigeria Preview

September 6, 2025

South Africa vs Nigeria

Competition – World Cup Qualifying

Stadium: Free State Toyota Stadium

Date: 9th September 2025

Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT

The Free State Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein becomes the epicenter of African football excellence as South Africa welcome Nigeria for a crucial World Cup Qualifying encounter on September 9th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 17:00 GMT. This fixture represents the ultimate clash between two of Africa’s most storied footballing nations, with Bafana Bafana seeking to capitalize on home advantage while the Super Eagles aim to demonstrate their continental supremacy in hostile territory. South Africa’s recent form showcases impressive momentum, securing a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Lesotho while demonstrating defensive resilience with draws against Uganda and Niger. Their 2-1 triumph over Guinea and narrow draw with Algeria highlight their capacity to compete against quality African opposition, suggesting they possess the tactical discipline required to frustrate Nigeria’s attacking threats.

Nigeria’s trajectory tells a story of both dominance and vulnerability, with the Super Eagles displaying their quality in patches while suffering concerning defeats that have raised questions about their consistency. Their recent sequence includes victories over Rwanda and Congo, but alarming defeats to Sudan and Senegal have exposed defensive frailties that South Africa will undoubtedly seek to exploit. Their 2-2 draw with Zanzibar in July highlighted their occasional complacency against supposedly weaker opposition, though their overall quality remains evident when operating at peak efficiency.

The head-to-head record between these African giants reveals a fascinating pattern of closely contested encounters, with their recent meetings producing draws that highlight the fine margins separating these proud nations. Nigeria’s slight historical advantage includes narrow victories in previous qualifying campaigns, though South Africa’s resilience in recent encounters suggests they possess the tactical acumen to secure crucial points on home soil. South African fans can follow the action across multiple platforms including StarTimes App, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv App, SABC Sport, SABC Plus, SuperSport PSL, Sporty TV, SABC 1, and Supersport Grandstand, ensuring comprehensive domestic coverage. Nigerian supporters will tune in via StarTimes App, Sporty TV, NTA Sports 24, and Startimes Nigeria. International viewers can catch the match on FIFA+ and bet365 (geo restriction apply, 18+ funded account required), while Portuguese fans can enjoy coverage on Sport TV Multiscreen and Sport TV4, with kick-off at 18:00 local time.

🇿🇦 South Africa Form (Last 5 Games)
Result Opponent Score Competition
✅ W Lesotho 0-3 World Cup Qualifying – CAF
🤝 D Uganda 3-3 African Nations Championship
🤝 D Niger 0-0 African Nations Championship
✅ W Guinea 2-1 African Nations Championship
🤝 D Algeria 1-1 African Nations Championship
🇳🇬 Nigeria Form (Last 5 Games)
Result Opponent Score Competition
✅ W Rwanda 1-0 World Cup Qualifying – CAF
✅ W Congo 2-0 African Nations Championship
❌ L Sudan 4-0 African Nations Championship
❌ L Senegal 1-0 African Nations Championship
🤝 D Zanzibar 2-2 International Friendly
⚔️ Head to Head Record (Last 5 Games)
Home Team Score Away Team Competition
Nigeria 1-1 South Africa World Cup Qualifying – CAF
Nigeria 1-1 South Africa Africa Cup of Nations
Nigeria 2-1 South Africa Africa Cup of Nations
South Africa 1-1 Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying
Nigeria 0-2 South Africa Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country TV Channel/Platform
South Africa StarTimes App, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv App, SABC Sport, SABC Plus, SuperSport PSL, Sporty TV, SABC 1, Supersport Grandstand
Nigeria StarTimes App, Sporty TV, NTA Sports 24, Startimes Nigeria
Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4
Netherlands Watch ESPN, ESPN 3, Canal+ Netherlands
Serbia Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Macedonia MaxTV Go, Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Montenegro Arena Sport 1 Serbia
USA ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
International FIFA+, Bet365
Puerto Rico NAICOM, ESPN Deportes

