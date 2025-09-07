Sevilla vs Elche Preview

Sevilla vs Elche Competition – La Liga Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Date: 12th September 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT The magnificent Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium transforms into a cauldron of Andalusian passion as Sevilla prepare to host Elche in a compelling La Liga encounter on September 12th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 GMT. This fixture represents a fascinating collision between ambition and determination, with Los Nervionenses seeking to build momentum in their quest for European qualification while Los Franjiverdes battle valiantly to establish themselves in Spain’s top flight. The atmospheric home of Sevilla, steeped in European pedigree and continental glory, provides the perfect amphitheater for this intriguing tactical chess match between two clubs separated by vastly different objectives and resources. Sevilla’s recent domestic form has been a source of considerable frustration for their passionate supporters, managing just one victory in their last three La Liga encounters while suffering defeats to Getafe and Athletic Club that have raised questions about their consistency. Their 2-0 triumph over Girona provides a glimmer of hope, but subsequent performances have failed to build meaningful momentum. The Sevillistas will be particularly concerned by their inability to convert dominance into victories, with draws against Toulouse highlighting their struggles to find the clinical edge that once made them so formidable in European competition.

Elche’s trajectory tells a story of resilience and tactical organization, with Los Franjiverdes demonstrating their capacity to compete against La Liga’s established powers through disciplined performances and opportunistic moments. Their recent form showcases impressive consistency, securing a crucial victory over Levante while earning valuable draws against Atlético Madrid and Real Betis that demonstrate their ability to frustrate higher-ranked opposition. Their 4-0 triumph over Deportivo La Coruña and 2-0 victory against Málaga in the Segunda División highlight their attacking capabilities when confidence is high, though the step up to La Liga presents entirely different challenges.

The head-to-head record between these clubs reveals a competitive dynamic, with their most recent encounter in May 2023 ending in a 1-1 draw that perfectly encapsulated the fine margins separating these teams. Sevilla’s historical advantage includes convincing victories such as their 3-0 triumph in January 2023, but Elche’s ability to secure draws in recent meetings suggests they possess the tactical discipline to frustrate their hosts. Spanish fans can follow the action live through multiple platforms including DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, M+ LALIGA TV, and LaLiga TV Bar HD, ensuring comprehensive coverage. International viewers can enjoy the match through Premier Sports Player and Amazon Prime Video in Great Britain and Ireland, while Canadian supporters can tune in via TSN+ and Amazon Prime Video, with kick-off at 21:00 local Spanish time.

⚽ Sevilla Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition ✅ W Girona 0-2 Spanish LALIGA ❌ L Getafe 1-2 Spanish LALIGA ❌ L Athletic Club 3-2 Spanish LALIGA 🤝 D Toulouse 1-1 Club Friendly ✅ W Schalke 04 2-4 Club Friendly

🌴 Elche Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition ✅ W Levante 2-0 Spanish LALIGA 🤝 D Atlético Madrid 1-1 Spanish LALIGA 🤝 D Real Betis 1-1 Spanish LALIGA ✅ W Deportivo La Coruña 0-4 Spanish LALIGA 2 ✅ W Málaga 2-0 Spanish LALIGA 2

⚔️ Head to Head Record (Last 5 Games)

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Elche 1-1 Sevilla Spanish LALIGA Sevilla 3-0 Elche Spanish LALIGA Sevilla 2-0 Elche Spanish LALIGA Elche 1-1 Sevilla Spanish LALIGA Sevilla 2-0 Elche Spanish LALIGA

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country TV Channel/Platform Spain DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, M+ LALIGA TV, LaLiga TV Bar HD Great Britain Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, Premier Sports 1 Ireland Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, Premier Sports 1 Canada TSN+, Amazon Prime Video Germany DAZN Germany Italy DAZN Italia Portugal DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal USA ESPN Select, ESPN App France beIN SPORTS CONNECT Mexico Sky+, ViX, Sky Sports Mexico, Canal 5 Televisa

