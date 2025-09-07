Benfica vs Santa Clara Preview

Benfica vs Santa Clara Competition – Portguese Primeira Liga Stadium: Estádio da Luz Date: 12th September 2025 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT The majestic Estádio da Luz stands as a fortress of Portuguese footballing excellence, preparing to witness another chapter in the grand tapestry of Primeira Liga competition as Benfica welcome Santa Clara on September 12th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 20:15 GMT. This encounter represents the eternal struggle between continental titans and provincial warriors, where the grandeur of Lisbon’s cathedral of football meets the unyielding spirit of the Azorean islanders in a captivating duel that embodies the very essence of Portuguese football’s rich diversity. The Theatre of Light, with its imposing architecture and thunderous atmosphere, provides the perfect amphitheater for this compelling narrative where tradition meets tenacity, and where the weight of history collides with the hunger for unexpected glory. Benfica’s recent domestic and European campaign has been nothing short of spectacular, with As Águias soaring through their fixtures with imperious form that has seen them secure four victories and one draw in their last five competitive encounters. Their 2-1 triumph over Alverca demonstrated their ability to grind out results, while the comprehensive 3-0 victory against Tondela showcased their attacking prowess. Most impressively, their 1-0 victory over Fenerbahce in Champions League qualifying highlighted their European credentials, though the goalless draw in the return leg showed they can also demonstrate tactical discipline when required. The narrow 1-0 triumph over Estrela completed a sequence that has established them as early title contenders.

Santa Clara’s trajectory presents a narrative of admirable resilience and tactical organization, with Os Açorianos demonstrating their capacity to compete at the highest level despite their geographical isolation and modest resources. Their recent form showcases moments of brilliance punctuated by frustrating setbacks, securing a crucial victory over Estoril while earning draws against Estrela and Shamrock Rovers in European competition. However, their defeats to Shamrock Rovers and Moreirense highlight the fine margins that separate success from disappointment at this level. Their ability to secure draws in challenging circumstances suggests they possess the mental fortitude and tactical discipline to frustrate more illustrious opponents.

The head-to-head record between these clubs reveals Benfica’s overwhelming historical dominance, with As Águias securing comprehensive victories including convincing triumphs that demonstrate their quality advantage over their island opponents. Santa Clara’s narrow 1-0 victory in February 2025 represents a rare bright spot in this fixture’s recent history, providing psychological ammunition for their supporters while serving as a reminder that football’s unpredictability can occasionally triumph over statistical probability. Portuguese fans can follow the action exclusively on Benfica TV, ensuring comprehensive domestic coverage of this intriguing encounter. International audiences can enjoy the spectacle through GolTV Play and Bet365, while American supporters can tune in via Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, GOLTV, and GolTV Espanol, with kick-off at 20:15 local Portuguese time.

🦅 Benfica Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition ✅ W Alverca 1-2 Portuguese Primeira Liga ✅ W Fenerbahce 1-0 Champions League Qual ✅ W Tondela 3-0 Portuguese Primeira Liga 🤝 D Fenerbahce 0-0 Champions League Qual ✅ W Estrela 0-1 Portuguese Primeira Liga

🏝️ Santa Clara Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition ✅ W Estoril 0-1 Portuguese Primeira Liga 🤝 D Estrela 0-0 Portuguese Primeira Liga 🤝 D Shamrock Rovers 0-0 Conference League Qua ❌ L Shamrock Rovers 1-2 Conference League Qua ❌ L Moreirense 0-1 Portuguese Primeira Liga

⚔️ Head to Head Record (Last 5 Games)

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Santa Clara 0-1 Benfica Portuguese Primeira Liga Benfica 4-1 Santa Clara Portuguese Primeira Liga Benfica 3-0 Santa Clara Portuguese Primeira Liga Santa Clara 0-3 Benfica Portuguese Primeira Liga Benfica 2-1 Santa Clara Portuguese Primeira Liga

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country TV Channel/Platform Portugal Benfica TV USA Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, GOLTV, GolTV Espanol International GolTV Play, Bet365 Germany Sportdigital FUSSBALL Austria Sportdigital FUSSBALL Switzerland Blue Sport, Sunrise TV Sportdigital FUSSBALL Italy DAZN Italia Greece Cosmote Sport 6 HD Bulgaria Ring.bg, Voyo Sport Latin America GolTV Latinoamerica

