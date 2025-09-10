Juventus vs Internazionale Preview

Juventus vs Internazionale Competition – Italy Serie A Stadium: Allianz Stadium Date: 13th September 2025 Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT

The Teatro dei Sogni transforms into a battleground of Italian footballing supremacy as the Allianz Stadium prepares to host one of calcio’s most storied rivalries when Juventus welcome Internazionale for a scintillating 17:00 GMT Serie A encounter on September 13th, 2025, where tradition meets ambition in a clash that could define both clubs’ championship aspirations. The Bianconeri arrive at this monumental fixture displaying the kind of imperious form that has historically terrorized opponents, with their perfect quartet of victories against Genoa, Parma, Atalanta, and Borussia Dortmund showcasing a blend of tactical discipline and clinical finishing that suggests they have rediscovered their championship DNA. Juventus’s remarkable transformation from early season uncertainty to overwhelming dominance has been built on rock-solid defensive foundations and explosive attacking transitions, creating a formidable machine that appears capable of dismantling any opposition foolish enough to underestimate their renewed hunger for glory.

The Nerazzurri’s recent trajectory presents a fascinating contrast of brilliance punctuated by moments of vulnerability, with their emphatic 5-0 demolition of Torino demonstrating the devastating potential of their attacking unit when operating at full capacity, yet their narrow defeat to Udinese serves as a stark reminder of Serie A’s unforgiving nature. The Derby d’Italia carries psychological weight that transcends mere league positioning, representing a collision between two footballing philosophies that have shaped Italian football for generations, with Juventus’s methodical approach to controlling games meeting Inter’s fluid counter-attacking prowess in what promises to be a tactical masterclass. The head-to-head record reveals the razor-thin margins that have historically separated these titans, with their recent encounters producing a captivating mixture of narrow victories and dramatic draws that suggest neither side has established clear superiority in this eternal struggle for supremacy.

Global audiences will witness this Italian spectacular through multiple broadcasting platforms, with domestic viewers accessing comprehensive coverage via DAZN Italia and SKY Go Italia, while British fans can tune in through DAZN UK and TNT Sports 1. German supporters have access via DAZN Germany, and American viewers can follow the action on Paramount+ and DAZN USA. The 17:00 GMT kick-off provides perfect weekend viewing across European time zones while ensuring prime-time access for international markets, underlining the worldwide appeal of Serie A’s most prestigious fixture where every tackle, pass, and strategic decision carries the weight of history and the promise of championship glory.

⚪⚫ Juventus Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition ✅ Genoa 0-1 Italian Serie A ✅ Parma 2-0 Italian Serie A ✅ Atalanta 1-2 Club Friendly ✅ Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Club Friendly 🤝 Reggiana 2-2 Club Friendly

🔵⚫ Internazionale Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition ❌ Udinese 1-2 Italian Serie A ✅ Torino 5-0 Italian Serie A ✅ Olympiacos 2-0 Club Friendly ✅ Monza 2-2 Club Friendly ✅ AS Monaco 1-2 Club Friendly

🔥 Head To Head Record (Last 5 Games)

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Juventus 1-0 Internazionale Italian Serie A Internazionale 4-4 Juventus Italian Serie A Internazionale 1-0 Juventus Italian Serie A Juventus 1-1 Internazionale Italian Serie A Internazionale 1-0 Juventus Coppa Italia

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country TV Channel/Platform Italy DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia United Kingdom DAZN UK, TNT Sports 1 Germany DAZN Germany United States Paramount+, DAZN USA Spain DAZN Spain France DAZN France Canada DAZN Canada Australia beIN Sports Connect

Favorite