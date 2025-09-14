Ad

Athletic Club vs Arsenal Preview

Athletic Club vs Arsenal

Competition – Champions League

Stadium: San Mamés

Date: 16th September 2025

Kick-off time – 17:45 GMT

The cauldron of San Mamés awaits as Athletic Club prepare to host Arsenal in what promises to be a titanic Champions League encounter that could define both clubs’ continental ambitions. The Basque fortress, renowned for its intimidating atmosphere and unwavering support, will witness a fascinating tactical battle between two sides desperate to make their mark on Europe’s premier competition. Athletic Club arrive into this fixture riding a wave of domestic momentum, having secured three consecutive home La Liga victories that showcase their resilience and attacking prowess under the bright lights of their iconic stadium.

The Lions have demonstrated remarkable character in recent weeks, bouncing back from their opening day defeat to Alavés with a series of impressive performances that underline their credentials as genuine contenders. Their 3-2 triumph over Sevilla particularly caught the eye, displaying the kind of fighting spirit and technical ability that has made them such a formidable force on home soil. Arsenal, meanwhile, present a contrasting narrative – their recent form has been nothing short of spectacular, with the Gunners maintaining a streak that includes dominant victories over Leeds United and Nottingham Forest. The only blemish in their run came against Liverpool in a tightly contested 1:0 loss. The North London giants appear to have found their rhythm at the perfect moment, combining defensive solidity with clinical finishing that has seen them emerge as one of Europe’s most feared attacking units.

This encounter represents far more than just three points in the group stage – it’s a clash between two footballing philosophies that could determine which side progresses to the knockout rounds with confidence. Fans across the globe can witness this spectacle unfold, with kick-off scheduled for 17:45 GMT, ensuring prime-time viewing across multiple continents. The recent head-to-head history between these sides adds another layer of intrigue, with Arsenal having secured a comprehensive 3-0 victory in the Emirates Cup back in August, a result that will surely fuel Athletic’s desire for revenge on their home turf. The tactical chess match promises to be captivating, as both teams boast the quality and depth to hurt each other in different phases of play, setting the stage for what could be one of the standout fixtures of the Champions League group stage.

⚽ Athletic Club Form (Last 5 Games)
Result Opponent Score Competition Date
Alavés 0-1 Spanish LALIGA Sep 13, 2025
Real Betis 2-1 Spanish LALIGA Aug 31, 2025
Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Spanish LALIGA Aug 25, 2025
Sevilla 3-2 Spanish LALIGA Aug 17, 2025
Arsenal 0-3 Emirates Cup Aug 9, 2025
🏆 Arsenal Form (Last 5 Games)
Result Opponent Score Competition Date
Nottingham Forest 3-0 English Premier League Sep 13, 2025
Liverpool 0-1 English Premier League Aug 31, 2025
Leeds United 5-0 English Premier League Aug 23, 2025
Manchester United 1-0 English Premier League Aug 17, 2025
Athletic Club 3-0 Emirates Cup Aug 9, 2025
⚔️ Head To Head Record
Home Team Score Away Team Competition Date
Arsenal 3-0 Athletic Club Emirates Cup Aug 9, 2025
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country TV Channel / Streaming
Great Britain TNT Sports 1, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+
Spain Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+
USA Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, TUDN USA
Germany DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video
France Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 2, myCANAL
Italy Available on tabii
Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Australia Available via streaming platforms
Netherlands Ziggo Sport 3
Brazil TNT Brasil, Max Brazil, TNT Go
