PSV Eindhoven vs Union Saint Gilloise Preview

PSV Eindhoven vs Union Saint Gilloise Competition – Champions League Stadium: Philips Stadion Date: 16th September 2025 Kick-off time – 17:45 GMT The magnificent amphitheater of the Philips Stadion is set to become a crucible of continental drama as PSV Eindhoven welcome Union Saint-Gilloise in what promises to be an absolutely scintillating Champions League encounter that could redefine both clubs’ European trajectories. This collision between Dutch dynamism and Belgian brilliance represents more than just a battle for three precious points – it’s a showcase of two footballing philosophies that have captivated audiences across their respective domestic leagues with their relentless attacking verve and tactical sophistication. PSV arrive at this pivotal juncture having demonstrated their championship credentials with four victories from their last five outings, showcasing the kind of ruthless efficiency that has made the Boeren one of Europe’s most feared attacking units on home soil. The Eindhovenaren have orchestrated a symphony of success in recent weeks, their most recent triumph being a commanding 3-5 victory over NEC Nijmegen that displayed their devastating counter-attacking prowess and clinical finishing ability. Union Saint-Gilloise, meanwhile, present a fascinating contrast with their own impressive run of form, having secured four wins from their last five Belgian Pro League encounters, including a crucial 1-0 victory over Dender that underlined their defensive resilience and tactical discipline. The Belgian outfit has emerged as one of the most compelling success stories in European football, transforming from relative obscurity to continental competitors through a blend of shrewd recruitment and innovative tactical approaches that have caught the attention of football purists across the continent. This encounter represents a pivotal moment in both clubs’ Champions League campaigns, with the winner potentially gaining a decisive psychological advantage in what promises to be a fiercely contested group stage. Football enthusiasts around the globe can witness this European spectacle unfold at 17:45 GMT, with fans in the UK able to tune into TNT Sports 2, while Dutch supporters can catch the action on Ziggo Sport, Belgian viewers on VTM GO, and American audiences via Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. The head-to-head history between these sides adds an intriguing subplot, with PSV having secured a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous encounter back in July, a result that will undoubtedly fuel Union’s determination to secure revenge on Dutch soil. The tactical battle promises to be absolutely mesmerizing, as both teams boast the technical quality and strategic acumen to hurt each other in different phases of play, setting the stage for what could emerge as one of the standout fixtures of the entire Champions League league phase campaign.
⚽ PSV Eindhoven Form (Last 5 Games)
Result
Opponent
Score
Competition
Date
✅
NEC Nijmegen
5-3
Dutch Eredivisie
Sep 13, 2025
❌
Telstar
2-0
Dutch Eredivisie
Aug 30, 2025
✅
FC Groningen
2-4
Dutch Eredivisie
Aug 23, 2025
✅
FC Twente
2-0
Dutch Eredivisie
Aug 17, 2025
✅
Sparta Rotterdam
1-6
Dutch Eredivisie
Aug 9, 2025
🟡 Union Saint-Gilloise Form (Last 5 Games)
Result
Opponent
Score
Competition
Date
✅
Dender
1-0
Belgian Pro League
Sep 13, 2025
✅
Anderlecht
0-2
Belgian Pro League
Aug 31, 2025
🤝
RAAL La Louvière
0-0
Belgian Pro League
Aug 24, 2025
✅
Standard Liege
0-3
Belgian Pro League
Aug 16, 2025
✅
KAA Gent
3-2
Belgian Pro League
Aug 9, 2025
⚔️ Head To Head Record
Home Team
Score
Away Team
Competition
Date
PSV Eindhoven
1-0
Union St.-Gilloise
Club Friendly
Jul 5, 2025
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country
TV Channel / Streaming
Great Britain
TNT Sports 2, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+
Netherlands
Ziggo Sport
Belgium
Proximus Pickx, VTM GO, Club RTL
Germany
DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video
France
Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Live 3, myCANAL
USA
Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, CBS Sports Network
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Spain
Movistar Liga de Campeones 3, Movistar+
Brazil
Max Brazil, Space Brazil
Portugal
DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal
