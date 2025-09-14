Benfica vs FK Qarabag Preview

Benfica vs FK Qarabag Competition – Champions League Stadium: Estádio da Luz Date: 16th September 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The Theatre of Light awaits as the majestic Estádio da Luz prepares to host one of the most compelling mismatches in this years Champions League group phase, with Portuguese giants Benfica welcoming Azerbaijani champions FK Qarabag in what promises to be a fascinating study in contrasts between European aristocracy and determined underdogs. This encounter represents the collision of two vastly different footballing universes – the Eagles soaring on the wings of domestic supremacy against the relentless warriors from Baku who have defied every expectation to reach football’s most prestigious stage. Benfica arrive at this crucial juncture with momentum firmly on their side, having secured victories in three of their last five outings, including impressive performances that have showcased their attacking fluidity and defensive resilience under the bright lights of continental competition.

The Encarnados have demonstrated their championship pedigree with a series of performances that underline why they remain one of Europe’s most formidable forces, particularly their commanding 3-0 triumph over Tondela that displayed the kind of ruthless efficiency that has become their trademark in recent seasons. FK Qarabag present a fascinating counter-narrative, arriving in Lisbon having navigated through multiple qualifying rounds with the kind of tactical discipline and mental fortitude that has made them the scourge of supposedly superior opponents. The Horsemen have built their European campaign on solid defensive foundations and clinical counter-attacking, with their recent qualifying victories demonstrating an ability to rise to the occasion when the stakes are at their highest.

This encounter represents more than just a league phase fixture – it’s a testament to the beauty of the Champions League format that allows clubs from different footballing ecosystems to test their mettle against each other on the grandest stage. Football aficionados across the globe can witness this intriguing David versus Goliath narrative unfold at 20:00 GMT, with fans in the UK able to follow the action on TNT Sports 3, Portuguese supporters tuning into Sport TV5, German audiences watching via DAZN Germany, and American viewers catching the drama on Paramount+. The absence of previous meetings between these sides adds an element of unpredictability to proceedings, as both teams enter uncharted territory without the psychological advantage that comes from historical precedent. This tactical chess match promises to be absolutely captivating, with Benfica’s technical superiority and attacking prowess set against Qarabag’s organizational discipline and counter-attacking threat, creating the perfect recipe for what could emerge as one of the most memorable encounters of the league phase campaign.

🦅 Benfica Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition Date 🤝 Santa Clara 1-1 Portuguese Primeira Liga Sep 12, 2025 ✅ Alverca 2-1 Portuguese Primeira Liga Aug 31, 2025 ✅ Fenerbahce 1-0 Champions League Qual Aug 27, 2025 ✅ Tondela 3-0 Portuguese Primeira Liga Aug 23, 2025 🤝 Fenerbahce 0-0 Champions League Qual Aug 20, 2025

🐎 FK Qarabag Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition Date ❌ Ferencvaros 3-2 Champions League Qual Aug 27, 2025 ✅ Ferencvaros 3-1 Champions League Qual Aug 19, 2025 ✅ KF Shkendija 1-5 Champions League Qual Aug 12, 2025 ✅ KF Shkendija 1-0 Champions League Qual Aug 5, 2025 ✅ Shelbourne 0-1 Champions League Qual Jul 30, 2025

⚔️ Head To Head Record

No previous meetings between these two sides.

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country TV Channel / Streaming Great Britain TNT Sports 3, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ Portugal Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen Germany DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video USA Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, CBS Sports Network Spain Movistar Liga de Campeones 6, Movistar+ France Canal+ Live 4, myCANAL Netherlands Ziggo Sport 6 Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video Brazil Max Brazil Belgium Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 5

