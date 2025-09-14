Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund Competition – Champions League Stadium: Allianz Stadium Date: 16th September 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT The fortress of Turin transforms into a cauldron of continental intensity as Juventus prepare to host Borussia Dortmund in what promises to be an absolutely explosive Champions League encounter that could reshape the trajectory of both clubs’ European campaigns. This tantalizing clash between Italian tactical mastery and German attacking dynamism represents a collision of footballing philosophies that have captivated audiences for decades – the Old Lady’s methodical precision meeting the raw power and pace of the Black and Yellow juggernaut. Juventus arrive at this pivotal moment with their confidence soaring, having secured an impressive run of five consecutive victories across all competitions, including a statement 4-3 triumph over Internazionale that showcased their resilience and attacking versatility in the biggest domestic fixture of the season. The Bianconeri have rediscovered their championship DNA through a series of performances that blend defensive solidity with clinical finishing, their recent victory over Parma demonstrating the kind of controlled dominance that has made them legends of European competition. Borussia Dortmund present an equally compelling narrative, arriving in Italy with three wins from their last five outings, including an emphatic 2-0 victory over FC Heidenheim that underlined their ability to grind out results when the pressure intensifies. The Signal Iduna Park faithful have watched their heroes navigate through crucial fixtures with the kind of tactical intelligence and mental fortitude that has become synonymous with their European adventures. This encounter transcends the boundaries of a regular league phase fixture, representing a battle between two European aristocrats who understand the weight of continental history resting on their shoulders. Football enthusiasts worldwide can witness this titanic struggle unfold at 20:00 GMT, with fans in the UK tuning into TNT Sports 2, Italian supporters following on Sky Sport 4K, German audiences watching via Amazon Prime Video, and American viewers catching every moment on Paramount+. The historical precedent between these sides adds layers of intrigue to proceedings, with their most recent friendly encounter ending 2-1 in Juventus’ favor, though their Champions League meetings tell a different story with Dortmund holding the psychological advantage from their previous continental clashes. This tactical masterclass promises to be utterly mesmerizing, as both teams possess the technical quality and strategic sophistication to exploit each other’s weaknesses while showcasing the very best of European football’s elite level.
⚪ Juventus Form (Last 5 Games)
Result
Opponent
Score
Competition
Date
✅
Internazionale
3-4
Italian Serie A
Sep 13, 2025
✅
Genoa
1-0
Italian Serie A
Aug 31, 2025
✅
Parma
0-2
Italian Serie A
Aug 24, 2025
✅
Atalanta
2-1
Club Friendly
Aug 16, 2025
✅
Borussia Dortmund
2-1
Club Friendly
Aug 10, 2025
🟡 Borussia Dortmund Form (Last 5 Games)
Result
Opponent
Score
Competition
Date
✅
FC Heidenheim 1846
2-0
German Bundesliga
Sep 13, 2025
✅
FC Union Berlin
0-3
German Bundesliga
Aug 31, 2025
🤝
St. Pauli
3-3
German Bundesliga
Aug 23, 2025
✅
Rot-Weiss Essen
1-0
German Cup
Aug 18, 2025
❌
Juventus
2-1
Club Friendly
Aug 10, 2025
⚔️ Head To Head Record
Home Team
Score
Away Team
Competition
Date
Borussia Dortmund
2-1
Juventus
Club Friendly
Aug 10, 2025
Borussia Dortmund
3-0
Juventus
Champions League
Mar 18, 2015
Juventus
1-2
Borussia Dortmund
Champions League
Feb 24, 2015
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country
TV Channel / Streaming
Great Britain
TNT Sports 2, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+
Italy
Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV
Germany
Amazon Prime Video
USA
Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, TUDN USA
Spain
Movistar Liga de Campeones 5, Movistar+
France
Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 2, myCANAL
Netherlands
Ziggo Sport 3
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Belgium
Play Sports 4, Proximus Pickx
Brazil
Max Brazil
