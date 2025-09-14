Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund Competition – Champions League Stadium: Allianz Stadium Date: 16th September 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The fortress of Turin transforms into a cauldron of continental intensity as Juventus prepare to host Borussia Dortmund in what promises to be an absolutely explosive Champions League encounter that could reshape the trajectory of both clubs’ European campaigns. This tantalizing clash between Italian tactical mastery and German attacking dynamism represents a collision of footballing philosophies that have captivated audiences for decades – the Old Lady’s methodical precision meeting the raw power and pace of the Black and Yellow juggernaut. Juventus arrive at this pivotal moment with their confidence soaring, having secured an impressive run of five consecutive victories across all competitions, including a statement 4-3 triumph over Internazionale that showcased their resilience and attacking versatility in the biggest domestic fixture of the season.

The Bianconeri have rediscovered their championship DNA through a series of performances that blend defensive solidity with clinical finishing, their recent victory over Parma demonstrating the kind of controlled dominance that has made them legends of European competition. Borussia Dortmund present an equally compelling narrative, arriving in Italy with three wins from their last five outings, including an emphatic 2-0 victory over FC Heidenheim that underlined their ability to grind out results when the pressure intensifies. The Signal Iduna Park faithful have watched their heroes navigate through crucial fixtures with the kind of tactical intelligence and mental fortitude that has become synonymous with their European adventures.

This encounter transcends the boundaries of a regular league phase fixture, representing a battle between two European aristocrats who understand the weight of continental history resting on their shoulders. Football enthusiasts worldwide can witness this titanic struggle unfold at 20:00 GMT, with fans in the UK tuning into TNT Sports 2, Italian supporters following on Sky Sport 4K, German audiences watching via Amazon Prime Video, and American viewers catching every moment on Paramount+. The historical precedent between these sides adds layers of intrigue to proceedings, with their most recent friendly encounter ending 2-1 in Juventus’ favor, though their Champions League meetings tell a different story with Dortmund holding the psychological advantage from their previous continental clashes. This tactical masterclass promises to be utterly mesmerizing, as both teams possess the technical quality and strategic sophistication to exploit each other’s weaknesses while showcasing the very best of European football’s elite level.

⚪ Juventus Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition Date ✅ Internazionale 3-4 Italian Serie A Sep 13, 2025 ✅ Genoa 1-0 Italian Serie A Aug 31, 2025 ✅ Parma 0-2 Italian Serie A Aug 24, 2025 ✅ Atalanta 2-1 Club Friendly Aug 16, 2025 ✅ Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Club Friendly Aug 10, 2025

🟡 Borussia Dortmund Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition Date ✅ FC Heidenheim 1846 2-0 German Bundesliga Sep 13, 2025 ✅ FC Union Berlin 0-3 German Bundesliga Aug 31, 2025 🤝 St. Pauli 3-3 German Bundesliga Aug 23, 2025 ✅ Rot-Weiss Essen 1-0 German Cup Aug 18, 2025 ❌ Juventus 2-1 Club Friendly Aug 10, 2025

⚔️ Head To Head Record

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Date Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Juventus Club Friendly Aug 10, 2025 Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Juventus Champions League Mar 18, 2015 Juventus 1-2 Borussia Dortmund Champions League Feb 24, 2015

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country TV Channel / Streaming Great Britain TNT Sports 2, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ Italy Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV Germany Amazon Prime Video USA Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, TUDN USA Spain Movistar Liga de Campeones 5, Movistar+ France Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 2, myCANAL Netherlands Ziggo Sport 3 Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video Belgium Play Sports 4, Proximus Pickx Brazil Max Brazil

