Olympiacos vs Pafos Preview

Olympiacos vs Pafos Competition – Champions League Stadium: Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium Date: 17th September 2025 Kick-off time – 17:45 GMT The legendary Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium sets the stage for a fascinating Champions League league phase encounter as Greek titans Olympiacos welcome Cypriot challengers Pafos FC. This clash represents a compelling narrative of experience versus ambition, with the Piraeus powerhouse looking to assert their continental credentials against debutants eager to announce their arrival on Europe’s grandest stage. Olympiacos enter this fixture riding a wave of domestic dominance, their recent form showcasing the clinical efficiency that has made them Greek football royalty. The Gate 7 faithful have witnessed their beloved team demonstrate remarkable consistency, with victories over Panserraikos (5-0), Volos NFC (2-0), and Asteras Tripoli (2-0) painting a picture of ruthless attacking prowess combined with defensive solidity. Their only blemish came against Inter Milan in a closely contested affair, but even that 2-0 defeat showcased their ability to compete at the highest level. The triumph over Panathinaikos further underlined their domestic supremacy, suggesting they’re primed for European excellence.

Pafos FC’s Champions League journey represents one of football’s most remarkable stories this season. The Cypriot champions have bulldozed through the qualifying rounds with stunning efficiency, dismantling established European names with ruthless precision. Their incredible run includes comprehensive victories over both Red Star Belgrade and Dynamo Kyiv – home and away – showcasing a level of tactical sophistication that has stunned continental observers. The 2-0 demolition of Dynamo Kyiv away from home and the commanding 2-1 victory over Red Star Belgrade at home prove this is no fluke outfit, but a genuinely formidable force ready to make waves in the league phase. The absence of previous meetings between these sides adds an element of intrigue, with neither team holding psychological advantages.

Fans across Europe can witness this captivating encounter through various broadcasting platforms. In the United Kingdom, discovery+ and TNT Sports 3 will provide comprehensive coverage starting at 17:45 GMT. German supporters can follow the action on DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime Video, while Italian viewers have access through Sky Sport networks. The global reach ensures this compelling continental clash reaches football enthusiasts worldwide, with kick-off perfectly timed for prime European viewing.

📊 Olympiacos Form

Result Home Team Score Away Team Date Competition ✓ Panserraikos FC 0 – 5 Olympiacos Sep 13, 2025 Greek Super League ✓ Olympiacos 2 – 0 Volos NFC Aug 30, 2025 Greek Super League ✓ Asteras Tripoli 0 – 2 Olympiacos Aug 23, 2025 Greek Super League ✗ Olympiacos 0 – 2 Internazionale Aug 16, 2025 Club Friendly ✓ Olympiacos 1 – 0 Panathinaikos May 11, 2025 Greek Super League

🛡️ Pafos Form

Result Home Team Score Away Team Date Competition 🤝 Red Star Belgrade 1 – 1 Pafos Aug 26, 2025 Champions League Qual ✓ Pafos 2 – 1 Red Star Belgrade Aug 19, 2025 Champions League Qual ✓ Dynamo Kyiv 0 – 2 Pafos Aug 12, 2025 Champions League Qual ✓ Pafos 1 – 0 Dynamo Kyiv Aug 5, 2025 Champions League Qual ✓ Pafos 1 – 0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv Jul 30, 2025 Champions League Qual

🆚 Head To Head Record

No previous meetings between these two sides.

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country TV Channel/Platform Great Britain discovery+ / TNT Sports 3 Germany DAZN Germany / Amazon Prime Video Italy Sky Sport 253 / Sky Sport Calcio France Canal+ Foot / Canal+ Live 2 Spain Movistar+ / Movistar Liga de Campeones 2 Netherlands Ziggo Sport / Ziggo Sport 2 Poland Canal+ / Canal+ Extra 3 USA Paramount+ / Amazon Prime Video Australia Stan Sport Canada DAZN Canada / Amazon Prime Video

