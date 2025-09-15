Olympiacos vs Pafos Preview

Olympiacos vs Pafos Competition – Champions League Stadium: Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium Date: 17th September 2025 Kick-off time – 17:45 GMT The legendary Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium sets the stage for a fascinating Champions League league phase encounter as Greek titans Olympiacos welcome Cypriot challengers Pafos FC. This clash represents a compelling narrative of experience versus ambition, with the Piraeus powerhouse looking to assert their continental credentials against debutants eager to announce their arrival on Europe’s grandest stage.
Olympiacos enter this fixture riding a wave of domestic dominance, their recent form showcasing the clinical efficiency that has made them Greek football royalty. The Gate 7 faithful have witnessed their beloved team demonstrate remarkable consistency, with victories over Panserraikos (5-0), Volos NFC (2-0), and Asteras Tripoli (2-0) painting a picture of ruthless attacking prowess combined with defensive solidity. Their only blemish came against Inter Milan in a closely contested affair, but even that 2-0 defeat showcased their ability to compete at the highest level. The triumph over Panathinaikos further underlined their domestic supremacy, suggesting they're primed for European excellence.
Pafos FC’s Champions League journey represents one of football’s most remarkable stories this season. The Cypriot champions have bulldozed through the qualifying rounds with stunning efficiency, dismantling established European names with ruthless precision. Their incredible run includes comprehensive victories over both Red Star Belgrade and Dynamo Kyiv – home and away – showcasing a level of tactical sophistication that has stunned continental observers. The 2-0 demolition of Dynamo Kyiv away from home and the commanding 2-1 victory over Red Star Belgrade at home prove this is no fluke outfit, but a genuinely formidable force ready to make waves in the league phase. The absence of previous meetings between these sides adds an element of intrigue, with neither team holding psychological advantages.
Fans across Europe can witness this captivating encounter through various broadcasting platforms. In the United Kingdom, discovery+ and TNT Sports 3 will provide comprehensive coverage starting at 17:45 GMT. German supporters can follow the action on DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime Video, while Italian viewers have access through Sky Sport networks. The global reach ensures this compelling continental clash reaches football enthusiasts worldwide, with kick-off perfectly timed for prime European viewing.
📊 Olympiacos Form
|Result
|Home Team
|Score
|Away Team
|Date
|Competition
|✓
|Panserraikos FC
|0 – 5
|Olympiacos
|Sep 13, 2025
|Greek Super League
|✓
|Olympiacos
|2 – 0
|Volos NFC
|Aug 30, 2025
|Greek Super League
|✓
|Asteras Tripoli
|0 – 2
|Olympiacos
|Aug 23, 2025
|Greek Super League
|✗
|Olympiacos
|0 – 2
|Internazionale
|Aug 16, 2025
|Club Friendly
|✓
|Olympiacos
|1 – 0
|Panathinaikos
|May 11, 2025
|Greek Super League
🛡️ Pafos Form
|Result
|Home Team
|Score
|Away Team
|Date
|Competition
|🤝
|Red Star Belgrade
|1 – 1
|Pafos
|Aug 26, 2025
|Champions League Qual
|✓
|Pafos
|2 – 1
|Red Star Belgrade
|Aug 19, 2025
|Champions League Qual
|✓
|Dynamo Kyiv
|0 – 2
|Pafos
|Aug 12, 2025
|Champions League Qual
|✓
|Pafos
|1 – 0
|Dynamo Kyiv
|Aug 5, 2025
|Champions League Qual
|✓
|Pafos
|1 – 0
|Maccabi Tel-Aviv
|Jul 30, 2025
|Champions League Qual
🆚 Head To Head Record
No previous meetings between these two sides.
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
|Country
|TV Channel/Platform
|Great Britain
|discovery+ / TNT Sports 3
|Germany
|DAZN Germany / Amazon Prime Video
|Italy
|Sky Sport 253 / Sky Sport Calcio
|France
|Canal+ Foot / Canal+ Live 2
|Spain
|Movistar+ / Movistar Liga de Campeones 2
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport / Ziggo Sport 2
|Poland
|Canal+ / Canal+ Extra 3
|USA
|Paramount+ / Amazon Prime Video
|Australia
|Stan Sport
|Canada
|DAZN Canada / Amazon Prime Video