Slavia Prague vs Bodo/Glimt Preview

Slavia Prague vs Bodo/Glimt Competition – Champions League Stadium: Fortuna Arena Date: 17th September 2025 Kick-off time – 17:45 GMT The atmospheric Fortuna Arena becomes the battleground for a fascinating Champions League league phase encounter as Czech powerhouses Slavia Prague welcome Norwegian sensation Bodo/Glimt. This continental collision promises tactical intrigue and attacking fireworks, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into this pivotal fixture. The Red and Whites face a stern examination of their European credentials against visitors who have built a reputation as one of Scandinavia’s most exciting footballing forces. Slavia Prague arrive at this crucial juncture nursing wounds from a torrid European campaign that has exposed defensive frailties and raised serious questions about their continental ambitions. The Susians have endured a nightmare run in European competition, failing to register a single victory in their last five outings across Europa League encounters. Their recent 2-2 stalemate with Malmo FF represents their sole point salvaged from an otherwise disastrous continental journey, with defeats to PAOK Salonika, Anderlecht, Fenerbahce, and Eintracht Frankfurt painting a concerning picture. The attacking potency that once made them feared opponents has evaporated, leaving supporters yearning for the clinical efficiency that previously defined their European adventures.

In stark contrast, Bodo/Glimt march into Prague radiating confidence and carrying the swagger of genuine title contenders in Norway’s top flight. The Kjernen have demonstrated remarkable resilience and attacking verve, with their recent form showcasing the qualities that have made them Northern Europe’s most captivating footballing story. Their commanding 7-1 demolition of Kristiansund BK epitomizes their ruthless attacking philosophy, while victories over Sandefjord and SK Sturm Graz highlight their ability to grind out results when required. Even their narrow defeat to SK Sturm Graz in Champions League qualifying demonstrated their capacity to compete at the highest level, suggesting they possess the tactical sophistication to trouble more established European names.

Football enthusiasts across multiple continents can witness this compelling encounter through various broadcasting networks. In Great Britain, discovery+ and TNT Sports 9 provide comprehensive coverage starting at 17:45 GMT, while German viewers can access the action through DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime Video. Italian supporters have Sky Sport Arena at their disposal, and Norwegian fans can follow their compatriots through TV 2 Play. The global accessibility ensures this tactical chess match reaches audiences spanning multiple time zones, with the evening kick-off perfectly positioned for European prime time viewing.

🔴 Slavia Prague Form

Result Home Team Score Away Team Date Competition 🤝 Slavia Prague 2 – 2 Malmo FF Jan 30, 2025 Europa League X PAOK Salonika 2 – 0 Slavia Prague Jan 23, 2025 Europa League X Slavia Prague 1 – 2 Anderlecht Dec 12, 2024 Europa League X Slavia Prague 1 – 2 Fenerbahce Nov 28, 2024 Europa League X Eintracht Frankfurt 1 – 0 Slavia Prague Nov 7, 2024 Europa League

⚪ Bodo/Glimt Form

Result Home Team Score Away Team Date Competition W Bodo/Glimt 7 – 1 Kristiansund BK Sep 12, 2025 Norwegian Eliteserien W Sandefjord 1 – 2 Bodo/Glimt Aug 31, 2025 Norwegian Eliteserien X SK Sturm Graz 2 – 1 Bodo/Glimt Aug 26, 2025 Champions League Qual W Bodo/Glimt 5 – 0 SK Sturm Graz Aug 20, 2025 Champions League Qual W Stromsgodset 0 – 5 Bodo/Glimt Aug 15, 2025 Norwegian Eliteserien

🆚 Head To Head Record

No previous meetings between these two sides.

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country TV Channel/Platform Great Britain discovery+ / TNT Sports 9 Germany DAZN Germany / Amazon Prime Video Italy Sky Sport 254 / Sky Sport Arena Norway TV 2 Play France Canal+ Sport / Canal+ Live 3 Netherlands Ziggo Sport 3 Denmark Viaplay Denmark / TV3 Sport Sweden Viaplay Sweden / V Sport Premium USA Paramount+ / Amazon Prime Video Canada DAZN Canada / Amazon Prime Video

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today

Favorite