Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Competition – La Liga Stadium: Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla Date: 19th September 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The grand stage of Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla will witness a captivating La Liga encounter as Real Betis lock horns with Real Sociedad in what promises to be a thrilling spectacle of Spanish football. This clash between two sides with contrasting fortunes will unfold under the Seville lights, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 GMT on September 19th, 2025. Both teams arrive at this fixture carrying the weight of recent mixed results, setting the stage for an unpredictable and potentially explosive encounter.

Los Verdiblancos enter this contest on the back of a frustrating 1:1 stalemate against Elche, a result that epitomizes their recent struggles to find consistency in front of goal. Their recent form paints a picture of resilience mixed with frustration – drawing against quality opposition like Levante (2-2) and Celta Vigo (1-1), while securing a morale-boosting victory over Alavés. However, the defeat to Athletic Club serves as a stark reminder of the work still needed to climb the La Liga standings. Betis will be desperate to translate their home advantage into three crucial points against a Sociedad side that has shown vulnerability on their travels.

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, arrive in Andalusia carrying the burden of recent disappointments that have seen their early season optimism gradually erode. The Basque outfit’s last five outings tell a tale of missed opportunities and defensive fragilities, with defeats to Real Madrid and Real Oviedo bookending a series of results that have left supporters questioning their team’s direction. The 2-2 draw with Espanyol highlighted both their attacking potential and defensive concerns, while the comprehensive defeat to Real Madrid exposed the gulf that still exists between La Real and the league’s elite. Their inability to secure victories against supposedly inferior opposition has become a concerning pattern that their coach will be eager to address.

The head-to-head record between these sides reveals a fascinating dynamic, with Real Betis holding a slight psychological edge from their recent encounters. The comprehensive 3-0 victory in February 2025 will live long in the memory of the Betis faithful, representing a dominant display that showcased their potential when firing on all cylinders. However, Sociedad’s previous victories, including a 2-0 triumph in December 2024, demonstrate their capability to rise to the occasion when required. This historical context adds an extra layer of intrigue to proceedings, with both sides knowing they possess the quality to emerge victorious.

Fans across the globe will have multiple viewing options for this La Liga showdown. Spanish supporters can catch all the action live on DAZN Spain, Movistar+, and Amazon Prime Video, while international audiences can tune in via beIN Sports across the Middle East and North Africa, DAZN in Germany and Austria, and various SuperSport channels throughout sub-Saharan Africa.

Real Betis Recent Form 📊

Result Opponent Score Competition 🤝 Elche 1-1 Spanish LALIGA ❌ Athletic Club 1-2 Spanish LALIGA 🤝 Celta Vigo 1-1 Spanish LALIGA ✅ Alavés 1-0 Spanish LALIGA 🤝 Levante 2-2 Spanish LALIGA

Real Sociedad Recent Form 📈

Result Opponent Score Competition ❌ Real Madrid 2-0 Spanish LALIGA ❌ Real Oviedo 1-0 Spanish LALIGA 🤝 Espanyol 2-2 Spanish LALIGA 🤝 Valencia 1-1 Spanish LALIGA ❌ Real Madrid 2-0 Spanish LALIGA

Head To Head Record ⚡

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Real Betis 3-0 Real Sociedad Spanish LALIGA Real Sociedad 2-0 Real Betis Spanish LALIGA Real Betis 0-2 Real Sociedad Spanish LALIGA Real Sociedad 0-0 Real Betis Spanish LALIGA Real Betis 0-1 Real Sociedad Club Friendly

TV Listings / Streaming 📺

Country Channel/Platform Spain DAZN Spain Spain Movistar+ Spain Amazon Prime Video Germany DAZN Germany Austria DAZN Austria France beIN SPORTS CONNECT United Kingdom Premier Sports Player United States ESPN Select Brazil ESPN Brazil Argentina DGO

