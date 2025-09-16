VfB Stuttgart vs St. Pauli Preview

VfB Stuttgart vs St. Pauli Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium: MHPArena Date: 19th September 2025 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

The towering concrete fortress of the MHPArena prepares to host a fascinating Bundesliga encounter as VfB Stuttgart welcome newly-promoted St. Pauli in what promises to be a compelling tale of contrasting trajectories. This Thursday evening showdown, kicking off at 19:30 GMT, presents a narrative of resilience versus ambition, where Die Schwaben find themselves desperately seeking consistency after a turbulent start to their campaign. Stuttgart’s recent form reads like a cautionary tale of squandered opportunities and defensive vulnerabilities, with their last five outings yielding just one victory against the backdrop of costly defeats.

The hosts enter this fixture bearing the psychological scars of a humbling 3-1 reverse at the hands of SC Freiburg, a result that laid bare their ongoing struggles against organized opposition. Their solitary bright spot came in the form of a narrow 1-0 triumph over Borussia Mönchengladbach, though even this victory was overshadowed by subsequent disappointments including defeats to Union Berlin and a chastening Supercup loss to Bayern Munich. Stuttgart’s defensive frailties have become increasingly apparent, conceding crucial goals at pivotal moments that have cost them valuable points in their quest for European qualification.

In stark contrast, St. Pauli arrive in Baden-Württemberg riding a wave of newfound confidence that has seen them establish themselves as more than mere survival candidates in Germany’s top flight. The Kiezkicker’s recent 2-1 victory over FC Augsburg serves as testament to their growing maturity at this level, building upon an impressive unbeaten run that includes commanding victories over Hamburg SV and a gritty goalless draw with Eintracht Norderstedt. Their only blemish in recent weeks came via a narrow defeat to VfL Bochum, but even that setback demonstrated their ability to compete toe-to-toe with established Bundesliga opposition.

The historical context between these sides adds another layer of intrigue to proceedings, with their head-to-head record revealing a fascinating pattern of closely-fought encounters. Stuttgart’s slender advantage in recent meetings masks the competitive nature of this fixture, particularly evident in their most recent clash where VfB secured a narrow 1-0 victory in May 2025. However, St. Pauli’s previous successes, including draws and narrow defeats, suggest they possess the tactical acumen and mental fortitude to trouble their more illustrious opponents on any given day.

Football enthusiasts across multiple continents will have comprehensive coverage options for this Bundesliga thriller. German viewers can access the action through Sky Go Austria, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, and Amazon Prime Video, while international audiences can tune in via DAZN Canada, ESPN Select in the United States, and beIN Sports across various Asian markets including Thailand and Malaysia.

VfB Stuttgart Recent Form ⚽

Result Opponent Score Competition ❌ SC Freiburg 3-1 German Bundesliga ✅ Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-0 German Bundesliga 🤝 TSV Eintracht Braunschweig 4-4 German Cup ❌ 1. FC Union Berlin 2-1 German Bundesliga ❌ Bayern Munich 1-2 German Supercup

St. Pauli Recent Form 🏴‍☠️

Result Opponent Score Competition ✅ FC Augsburg 2-1 German Bundesliga ✅ Hamburg SV 0-2 German Bundesliga 🤝 Borussia Dortmund 3-3 German Bundesliga ✅ FC Eintracht Norderstedt 0-0 German Cup ❌ VfL Bochum 0-2 German Bundesliga

Head To Head Record ⚔️

Home Team Score Away Team Competition St. Pauli 0-1 VfB Stuttgart German Bundesliga VfB Stuttgart 0-1 St. Pauli German Bundesliga St. Pauli 1-1 VfB Stuttgart German 2. Bundesliga VfB Stuttgart 2-1 St. Pauli German 2. Bundesliga St. Pauli 0-1 VfB Stuttgart German 2. Bundesliga

TV Listings / Streaming 📺

Country Channel/Platform Germany Sky Go Germany Sky Sport Bundesliga 1 Germany Amazon Prime Video Austria Sky Sport Bundesliga 1 Canada DAZN Canada United States ESPN Select Spain DAZN Spain France beIN SPORTS CONNECT Thailand beIN Sports Connect Australia beIN Sports Connect

