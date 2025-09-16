Lyon vs Angers Preview

Lyon vs Angers Competition – France Ligue 1 Stadium: Groupama Stadium Date: 19th September 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

The magnificent fortress of Groupama Stadium prepares to host a compelling Ligue 1 encounter as Lyon seek redemption against Angers in what promises to be a fascinating battle between contrasting narratives. This Friday evening showdown, kicking off at 19:45 GMT, presents a tale of resurgence meeting resilience, where Les Gones find themselves desperately seeking to rebuild momentum after their recent stumble against Stade Rennais. Lyon’s 3-1 defeat in their last outing served as a harsh reminder of their ongoing inconsistencies, despite showing glimpses of their potential in previous victories over Marseille and Metz.

The hosts enter this fixture carrying the psychological weight of mixed performances that have characterized their early season campaign. Their impressive 1-0 triumph over Marseille demonstrated their capability against quality opposition, while the commanding 3-0 victory over Metz showcased their attacking prowess when confidence flows through the team. However, the narrow victory at Lens and the disappointing friendly defeat to Bayern Munich highlight the fine margins that separate success from frustration in their current trajectory. Lyon’s ability to bounce back from setbacks will be severely tested against an Angers side that has proven remarkably difficult to break down in recent encounters.

Angers arrive in the Rhône-Alpes region carrying the quiet confidence of a team that has mastered the art of grinding out results when expectations are minimal. Their recent sequence of draws against Metz and Stade Rennais, coupled with defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Paris FC, paints a picture of defensive organization meeting limited attacking threat. However, their victory over Paris FC provides evidence of their capacity to capitalize on opportunities when presented, suggesting they possess the tactical discipline to frustrate Lyon’s more illustrious talents.

The historical context between these sides reveals Lyon’s clear dominance, with their comprehensive victories in recent meetings providing a stark reminder of the gulf in quality when both teams perform to their potential. The emphatic 5-0 triumph in September 2022 and the comfortable 3-2 victory in April of the same year demonstrate Lyon’s ability to overwhelm Angers when their attacking machinery clicks into gear. However, Angers’ recent draws and narrow defeats suggest they have developed greater resilience and tactical awareness to make these encounters more competitive.

Football enthusiasts across multiple continents can witness this Ligue 1 clash through comprehensive broadcast coverage. French viewers have access via DAZN France and Amazon Prime Video, while international audiences can tune in through beIN SPORTS across the Middle East and North Africa, Fanatiz in the United States and Canada, and various Disney+ platforms throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

Lyon Recent Form 🦁

Result Opponent Score Competition ❌ Stade Rennais 3-1 French Ligue 1 ✅ Marseille 1-0 French Ligue 1 ✅ Metz 3-0 French Ligue 1 ✅ Lens 0-1 French Ligue 1 ❌ Bayern Munich 2-1 Club Friendly

Angers Recent Form ⚫

Result Opponent Score Competition 🤝 Metz 1-1 French Ligue 1 🤝 Stade Rennais 1-1 French Ligue 1 ❌ Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 French Ligue 1 ✅ Paris FC 1-0 French Ligue 1 ❌ Lyon 2-0 French Ligue 1

Head To Head Record ⚔️

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Lyon 2-0 Angers French Ligue 1 Angers 0-3 Lyon French Ligue 1 Angers 1-3 Lyon French Ligue 1 Lyon 5-0 Angers French Ligue 1 Lyon 3-2 Angers French Ligue 1

TV Listings / Streaming 📺

Country Channel/Platform France DAZN France France Amazon Prime Video United States Fanatiz USA Canada Fanatiz Canada Germany DAZN Germany United Kingdom Ligue 1 Pass Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT Japan DAZN Japan Portugal Sport TV3 Mexico Amazon Prime Video

Favorite