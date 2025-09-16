Lyon vs Angers Preview

Lyon vs Angers Competition – France Ligue 1 Stadium: Groupama Stadium Date: 19th September 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT The magnificent fortress of Groupama Stadium prepares to host a compelling Ligue 1 encounter as Lyon seek redemption against Angers in what promises to be a fascinating battle between contrasting narratives. This Friday evening showdown, kicking off at 19:45 GMT, presents a tale of resurgence meeting resilience, where Les Gones find themselves desperately seeking to rebuild momentum after their recent stumble against Stade Rennais. Lyon’s 3-1 defeat in their last outing served as a harsh reminder of their ongoing inconsistencies, despite showing glimpses of their potential in previous victories over Marseille and Metz.
The hosts enter this fixture carrying the psychological weight of mixed performances that have characterized their early season campaign. Their impressive 1-0 triumph over Marseille demonstrated their capability against quality opposition, while the commanding 3-0 victory over Metz showcased their attacking prowess when confidence flows through the team. However, the narrow victory at Lens and the disappointing friendly defeat to Bayern Munich highlight the fine margins that separate success from frustration in their current trajectory. Lyon’s ability to bounce back from setbacks will be severely tested against an Angers side that has proven remarkably difficult to break down in recent encounters.
Angers arrive in the Rhône-Alpes region carrying the quiet confidence of a team that has mastered the art of grinding out results when expectations are minimal. Their recent sequence of draws against Metz and Stade Rennais, coupled with defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Paris FC, paints a picture of defensive organization meeting limited attacking threat. However, their victory over Paris FC provides evidence of their capacity to capitalize on opportunities when presented, suggesting they possess the tactical discipline to frustrate Lyon’s more illustrious talents.
The historical context between these sides reveals Lyon’s clear dominance, with their comprehensive victories in recent meetings providing a stark reminder of the gulf in quality when both teams perform to their potential. The emphatic 5-0 triumph in September 2022 and the comfortable 3-2 victory in April of the same year demonstrate Lyon’s ability to overwhelm Angers when their attacking machinery clicks into gear. However, Angers’ recent draws and narrow defeats suggest they have developed greater resilience and tactical awareness to make these encounters more competitive. Football enthusiasts across multiple continents can witness this Ligue 1 clash through comprehensive broadcast coverage. French viewers have access via DAZN France and Amazon Prime Video, while international audiences can tune in through beIN SPORTS across the Middle East and North Africa, Fanatiz in the United States and Canada, and various Disney+ platforms throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.
Lyon Recent Form 🦁
Result
Opponent
Score
Competition
❌
Stade Rennais
3-1
French Ligue 1
✅
Marseille
1-0
French Ligue 1
✅
Metz
3-0
French Ligue 1
✅
Lens
0-1
French Ligue 1
❌
Bayern Munich
2-1
Club Friendly
Angers Recent Form ⚫
Result
Opponent
Score
Competition
🤝
Metz
1-1
French Ligue 1
🤝
Stade Rennais
1-1
French Ligue 1
❌
Paris Saint-Germain
1-0
French Ligue 1
✅
Paris FC
1-0
French Ligue 1
❌
Lyon
2-0
French Ligue 1
Head To Head Record ⚔️
Home Team
Score
Away Team
Competition
Lyon
2-0
Angers
French Ligue 1
Angers
0-3
Lyon
French Ligue 1
Angers
1-3
Lyon
French Ligue 1
Lyon
5-0
Angers
French Ligue 1
Lyon
3-2
Angers
French Ligue 1
TV Listings / Streaming 📺
Country
Channel/Platform
France
DAZN France
France
Amazon Prime Video
United States
Fanatiz USA
Canada
Fanatiz Canada
Germany
DAZN Germany
United Kingdom
Ligue 1 Pass
Algeria
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Japan
DAZN Japan
Portugal
Sport TV3
Mexico
Amazon Prime Video
