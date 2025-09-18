Liverpool vs Everton Preview

Liverpool vs Everton Competition – English Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 20th September 2025 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

The hallowed turf of Anfield prepares to witness one of English football’s most storied rivalries as Liverpool welcome their bitter cross-city rivals Everton in the Merseyside Derby. This Saturday lunchtime encounter, kicking off at 12:30 GMT, presents a fascinating tale of soaring confidence meeting stubborn resilience, where recent form suggests a stark contrast between the two sides’ current trajectories. Liverpool enter this fixture riding an unstoppable wave of momentum, with their recent form reading like a masterclass in clinical efficiency across multiple competitions, including their stunning 3-2 triumph over Atlético Madrid in the Champions League that showcased their European pedigree.

The Reds’ recent campaign has been nothing short of spectacular, with five consecutive victories demonstrating their superiority across all departments. Their narrow 1-0 victory over Burnley epitomized their ability to grind out results when dominant performances prove elusive, while commanding triumphs over Arsenal, Newcastle United, and AFC Bournemouth highlight their tactical sophistication and attacking prowess. The European dimension adds another layer to their confidence, with their Champions League victory over Atlético proving they can perform on the biggest stage when pressure reaches its zenith. This relentless winning streak has established them as genuine title contenders, with their defensive solidity complementing their well-documented attacking flair.

In stark contrast, Everton arrive at their neighbors’ fortress carrying the psychological burden of inconsistency that has plagued their early season campaign. The Toffees’ recent form reveals a side struggling to find their identity, with their goalless draw against Aston Villa representing their most recent disappointment in a sequence that includes narrow defeats and hard-fought victories. Their impressive 3-2 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers and solid wins against Mansfield Town and Brighton demonstrate their potential, but the damaging defeat to Leeds United serves as a stark reminder of their vulnerability against organized opposition. The historical context between these sides reveals Liverpool’s recent dominance, though Everton’s capacity for derby heroics suggests form often becomes irrelevant when these old adversaries collide.

Football enthusiasts across the globe will have comprehensive viewing options for this Merseyside Derby. British audiences can access the action through discovery+ and TNT Sports 1, while international viewers can tune in via Amazon Prime Video in Germany and Canada, beIN Sports across the Middle East and North Africa, and various SuperSport channels throughout sub-Saharan Africa.

Possible starting line-ups

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Becker, Dijk, Allister, Konaté, Gravenberch, Wirtz, Isak, Robertson, Gakpo, Salah, Szoboszlai

Everton (4-2-3-1): O’Brien, Ndiaye, Gueye, Keane, Pickford, Dewsbury-Hall, Iroeghuman, Tarkowski, Grealish, Garner, Beto

Liverpool Recent Form 🔴

Result Opponent Score Competition ✅ Atlético Madrid 3-2 Champions League ✅ Burnley 0-1 English Premier League ✅ Arsenal 1-0 English Premier League ✅ Newcastle United 2-3 English Premier League ✅ AFC Bournemouth 4-2 English Premier League

Everton Recent Form 🔵

Result Opponent Score Competition 🤝 Aston Villa 0-0 English Premier League ✅ Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3 English Premier League ✅ Mansfield Town 2-0 English Carabao Cup ✅ Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 English Premier League ❌ Leeds United 1-0 English Premier League

Head To Head Record ⚔️

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Liverpool 1-0 Everton English Premier League Everton 2-2 Liverpool English Premier League Everton 2-0 Liverpool English Premier League Liverpool 2-0 Everton English Premier League Liverpool 2-0 Everton English Premier League

TV Listings / Streaming 📺

Country Channel/Platform United Kingdom discovery+ United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 Germany Amazon Prime Video Canada DAZN Canada United States USA Network Australia Stan Sport Spain DAZN Spain France Canal+ Foot Brazil ESPN Brazil Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT

