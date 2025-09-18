Ad

Valencia vs Athletic Club Preview

Gamingtips Staff September 17, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Valencia vs Athletic Club

Competition – La Liga

Stadium: Mestalla

Date: 20th September 2025

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The legendary fortress of the Mestalla prepares to host a compelling La Liga encounter as Valencia welcome Athletic Club in what promises to be a captivating clash between two sides bearing the scars of recent disappointments. This Saturday evening showdown, kicking off at 20:00 GMT, presents a narrative of wounded pride meeting determined resilience, where both teams desperately seek to rediscover the form that once made them formidable opponents. Valencia enter this fixture reeling from their devastating 6-0 capitulation against Barcelona, a result that brutally exposed their defensive frailties and left supporters questioning the team’s direction under intense scrutiny.

Los Che’s recent campaign reads like a tale of fleeting brilliance overshadowed by catastrophic collapses, with their last five outings revealing a side capable of both inspiration and despair in equal measure. While their commanding 3-0 victory over Getafe demonstrated their potential when confidence flows through the team, the comprehensive defeats to Barcelona and Osasuna paint a picture of defensive vulnerability that has become increasingly concerning. The draw with Real Sociedad and friendly defeat to Borussia Mönchengladbach further highlight their struggles to maintain consistency, with their attacking threat often undermined by costly lapses in concentration at crucial moments.

Athletic Club arrive at the Mestalla carrying their own burden of frustration following recent setbacks that have stalled their early season momentum. Los Leones’ form reveals a side struggling to find their cutting edge, with consecutive defeats to Arsenal in the Champions League and Alavés in domestic competition highlighting their current malaise. However, their impressive victories over Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano, and Sevilla demonstrate their capacity to rise to the occasion when tactical discipline meets clinical finishing, suggesting they possess the quality to trouble Valencia’s fragile defensive structure. The historical context between these sides reveals a fascinating pattern of closely-contested encounters, with Athletic’s narrow 1-0 victory in August 2024 representing their most recent triumph in this fixture.

Football enthusiasts across multiple continents can witness this La Liga encounter through comprehensive broadcast coverage. Spanish viewers have access via Movistar+ and Amazon Prime Video, while international audiences can tune in through beIN Sports across the Middle East and North Africa, DAZN in Germany and Austria, and various SuperSport channels throughout sub-Saharan Africa.

Possible starting line-ups

Valencia (4-4-2): Agirrezabala, Diakhaby, Guerra, Tárrega, Santamaría, Foulquier, Rioja, Gayá, López, Danjuma, Duro

Agirrezabala
Gayá
Diakhaby
Tárrega
Foulquier
López
Guerra
Santamaría
Rioja
Danjuma
Duro

Athletic Club (4-2-3-1): Areso, Williams, Galarreta, Paredes, Simón, Sannadi, Sancet, Jauregizar, Vivian, Berenguer, Berchiche

Simón
Berchiche
Vivian
Paredes
Areso
Jauregizar
Galarreta
Berenguer
Sancet
Williams
Sannadi
Valencia Recent Form 🦇
Result Opponent Score Competition
Barcelona 6-0 Spanish LALIGA
Getafe 3-0 Spanish LALIGA
Osasuna 1-0 Spanish LALIGA
🤝 Real Sociedad 1-1 Spanish LALIGA
Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-0 Club Friendly
Athletic Club Recent Form 🦁
Result Opponent Score Competition
Arsenal 0-2 Champions League
Alavés 0-1 Spanish LALIGA
Real Betis 1-2 Spanish LALIGA
Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Spanish LALIGA
Sevilla 3-2 Spanish LALIGA
Head To Head Record ⚔️
Home Team Score Away Team Competition
Valencia 0-1 Athletic Club Spanish LALIGA
Athletic Club 1-0 Valencia Spanish LALIGA
Valencia 1-0 Athletic Club Spanish LALIGA
Athletic Club 2-2 Valencia Spanish LALIGA
Valencia 1-3 Athletic Club Spanish Copa del Rey
TV Listings / Streaming 📺
Country Channel/Platform
Spain Movistar+
Spain Amazon Prime Video
Germany DAZN Germany
Austria DAZN Austria
United States ESPN Select
Canada TSN+
Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Italy DAZN Italia
France beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom Disney+ Premium

Check Also

Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview

The Emirates Stadium becomes a battleground of tactical warfare as two Premier League titans clash ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org