Valencia vs Athletic Club Preview

Valencia vs Athletic Club Competition – La Liga Stadium: Mestalla Date: 20th September 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT The legendary fortress of the Mestalla prepares to host a compelling La Liga encounter as Valencia welcome Athletic Club in what promises to be a captivating clash between two sides bearing the scars of recent disappointments. This Saturday evening showdown, kicking off at 20:00 GMT, presents a narrative of wounded pride meeting determined resilience, where both teams desperately seek to rediscover the form that once made them formidable opponents. Valencia enter this fixture reeling from their devastating 6-0 capitulation against Barcelona, a result that brutally exposed their defensive frailties and left supporters questioning the team’s direction under intense scrutiny.
Los Che’s recent campaign reads like a tale of fleeting brilliance overshadowed by catastrophic collapses, with their last five outings revealing a side capable of both inspiration and despair in equal measure. While their commanding 3-0 victory over Getafe demonstrated their potential when confidence flows through the team, the comprehensive defeats to Barcelona and Osasuna paint a picture of defensive vulnerability that has become increasingly concerning. The draw with Real Sociedad and friendly defeat to Borussia Mönchengladbach further highlight their struggles to maintain consistency, with their attacking threat often undermined by costly lapses in concentration at crucial moments.
Athletic Club arrive at the Mestalla carrying their own burden of frustration following recent setbacks that have stalled their early season momentum. Los Leones’ form reveals a side struggling to find their cutting edge, with consecutive defeats to Arsenal in the Champions League and Alavés in domestic competition highlighting their current malaise. However, their impressive victories over Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano, and Sevilla demonstrate their capacity to rise to the occasion when tactical discipline meets clinical finishing, suggesting they possess the quality to trouble Valencia’s fragile defensive structure. The historical context between these sides reveals a fascinating pattern of closely-contested encounters, with Athletic’s narrow 1-0 victory in August 2024 representing their most recent triumph in this fixture. Football enthusiasts across multiple continents can witness this La Liga encounter through comprehensive broadcast coverage. Spanish viewers have access via Movistar+ and Amazon Prime Video, while international audiences can tune in through beIN Sports across the Middle East and North Africa, DAZN in Germany and Austria, and various SuperSport channels throughout sub-Saharan Africa. Valencia (4-4-2): Agirrezabala, Diakhaby, Guerra, Tárrega, Santamaría, Foulquier, Rioja, Gayá, López, Danjuma, Duro Athletic Club (4-2-3-1): Areso, Williams, Galarreta, Paredes, Simón, Sannadi, Sancet, Jauregizar, Vivian, Berenguer, Berchiche
Possible starting line-ups
Valencia Recent Form 🦇
Result
Opponent
Score
Competition
❌
Barcelona
6-0
Spanish LALIGA
✅
Getafe
3-0
Spanish LALIGA
❌
Osasuna
1-0
Spanish LALIGA
🤝
Real Sociedad
1-1
Spanish LALIGA
❌
Borussia Mönchengladbach
2-0
Club Friendly
Athletic Club Recent Form 🦁
Result
Opponent
Score
Competition
❌
Arsenal
0-2
Champions League
❌
Alavés
0-1
Spanish LALIGA
✅
Real Betis
1-2
Spanish LALIGA
✅
Rayo Vallecano
1-0
Spanish LALIGA
✅
Sevilla
3-2
Spanish LALIGA
Head To Head Record ⚔️
Home Team
Score
Away Team
Competition
Valencia
0-1
Athletic Club
Spanish LALIGA
Athletic Club
1-0
Valencia
Spanish LALIGA
Valencia
1-0
Athletic Club
Spanish LALIGA
Athletic Club
2-2
Valencia
Spanish LALIGA
Valencia
1-3
Athletic Club
Spanish Copa del Rey
TV Listings / Streaming 📺
Country
Channel/Platform
Spain
Movistar+
Spain
Amazon Prime Video
Germany
DAZN Germany
Austria
DAZN Austria
United States
ESPN Select
Canada
TSN+
Algeria
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Italy
DAZN Italia
France
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom
Disney+ Premium
