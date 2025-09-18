Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview

Arsenal vs Manchester City Competition – English Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 21st September 2025 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT The Emirates Stadium becomes a battleground of tactical warfare as two Premier League titans clash in what promises to be an electrifying encounter that could define the trajectory of both clubs’ seasons. Arsenal, riding the crest of impressive form with four victories from their last five outings, welcome the relentless machine that is Manchester City to North London in a fixture that carries the weight of championship aspirations and bragging rights. The Gunners have shown remarkable resilience and attacking prowess, most recently dismantling Athletic Club 2-0 in the Champions League and following up with a commanding 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest that showcased their clinical finishing and defensive solidity. Their only blemish in recent weeks came against Liverpool at Anfield, a narrow 1-0 defeat that hardly diminished their growing confidence. Manchester City arrive at the Emirates as formidable visitors, boasting an equally impressive record with four wins from five matches, including a dominant 3-0 triumph over Manchester United in the derby and a professional 2-0 victory against Napoli in European competition. The Citizens’ relentless pursuit of perfection has been evident in their methodical approach to breaking down opponents, though their recent 2-1 defeat to Brighton serves as a reminder that even the most well-oiled machines can experience temporary malfunctions. Both teams have demonstrated their championship credentials through contrasting styles – Arsenal’s explosive counter-attacks and high-intensity pressing against City’s measured possession-based approach and clinical execution in the final third.

The historical context adds another layer of intrigue to this heavyweight bout, with the head-to-head record revealing a fascinating tale of shifting fortunes. Arsenal’s stunning 5-1 victory in February 2025 stands as their most emphatic statement against City in recent memory, while the Citizens will be eager to respond after that humbling experience. The fixture promises tactical chess moves from both dugouts, with Arsenal’s home advantage potentially crucial in a match where margins are razor-thin. Kick-off is scheduled for 16:30 GMT on Sunday, September 21st, with fans across the globe able to witness this spectacular showdown. UK viewers can catch all the action live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, while international audiences can tune in via various broadcasters including DAZN in Germany and Spain, beIN Sports across the Middle East, and Peacock in the United States.

🏆 Arsenal Recent Form

Result Opposition Score Competition W/D/L ✓ Athletic Club 2-0 Champions League ✓ ✓ Nottingham Forest 3-0 Premier League ✓ ✗ Liverpool 0-1 Premier League ✗ ✓ Leeds United 5-0 Premier League ✓ ✓ Manchester United 1-0 Premier League ✓

🔵 Manchester City Recent Form

Result Opposition Score Competition W/D/L ✓ Napoli 2-0 Champions League ✓ ✓ Manchester United 3-0 Premier League ✓ ✗ Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Premier League ✗ ✗ Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Premier League ✗ ✓ Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 Premier League ✓

⚔️ Head to Head Record

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Arsenal 5-1 Manchester City Premier League Manchester City 2-2 Arsenal Premier League Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal Premier League Arsenal 1-0 Manchester City Premier League Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City FA Community Shield

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Broadcaster United Kingdom Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event Germany Sky Sport Premier League, Amazon Prime Video Spain DAZN Spain, Amazon Prime Video France Canal+ France, Canal+ Foot Italy Sky Sport Uno United States Peacock Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video Australia Stan Sport Brazil Disney+ Premium Brazil, ESPN Brazil India Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports Select HD1

Favorite