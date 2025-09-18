Ad

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach Preview

Gamingtips Staff September 17, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Competition – German Bundesliga

Stadium: BayArena

Date: 21st September 2025

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

The modern marvel of the BayArena sets the stage for a captivating Bundesliga encounter as Bayer Leverkusen welcome their North Rhine-Westphalia rivals Borussia Mönchengladbach in what promises to be a compelling tale of contrasting fortunes. This Sunday afternoon showdown, kicking off at 16:30 GMT, presents a fascinating narrative between resurgent ambition and persistent struggle, where recent form suggests a gulf in confidence that could prove decisive in determining the outcome. Bayer Leverkusen enter this fixture buoyed by their impressive 3-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, a result that demonstrated their capacity to compete with quality opposition when their tactical framework clicks into perfect harmony.

Die Werkself’s recent campaign reveals a side grappling with inconsistency but showing flashes of the brilliance that once made them genuine title contenders. Their narrow defeat to TSG Hoffenheim and disappointing friendly loss to Chelsea highlight their ongoing vulnerabilities, while the thrilling 3-3 draw with Werder Bremen showcased both their attacking prowess and defensive frailties in equal measure. The commanding 4-0 victory over SG Sonnenhof Großaspach in cup competition provided a welcome confidence boost, though questions remain about their ability to maintain intensity across the demanding Bundesliga campaign. Their home advantage at the BayArena could prove crucial against visitors who have struggled to find any semblance of consistency.

In stark contrast, Borussia Mönchengladbach arrive in Leverkusen bearing the psychological scars of a campaign that has failed to ignite, with their recent form reading like a cautionary tale of unfulfilled potential. Die Fohlen’s struggles are epitomized by their comprehensive 4-0 defeat to Werder Bremen, a result that brutally exposed their defensive vulnerabilities and lack of cutting edge in the final third. Their narrow defeats to VfB Stuttgart and goalless draw with Hamburg SV further highlight their current malaise, with only their German Cup victory over SV Atlas Delmenhorst and friendly draw with Brentford providing any semblance of positive momentum in an otherwise concerning sequence of results.

The historical dynamics between these Rhineland rivals reveal a fascinating pattern of closely-contested encounters, with their recent meetings producing entertaining affairs that have swung both ways. Leverkusen’s narrow 3-1 victory in January 2025 represents their most recent triumph in this fixture, though Gladbach’s capacity for causing upsets means form often becomes irrelevant when these old adversaries collide.

Football enthusiasts across multiple continents can witness this Bundesliga clash through comprehensive broadcast coverage. German viewers have access via DAZN Germany and Sky Go, while international audiences can tune in through Amazon Prime Video in the UK, Canada, Germany, and Spain, ESPN Select in the United States, and various beIN Sports platforms across Asia and the Middle East.

Bayer Leverkusen Recent Form ⚫🔴
Result Opponent Score Competition
Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 German Bundesliga
🤝 Werder Bremen 3-3 German Bundesliga
TSG Hoffenheim 1-2 German Bundesliga
SG Sonnenhof Großaspach 0-4 German Cup
Chelsea 2-0 Club Friendly
Borussia Mönchengladbach Recent Form 🤍💚
Result Opponent Score Competition
Werder Bremen 0-4 German Bundesliga
VfB Stuttgart 1-0 German Bundesliga
🤝 Hamburg SV 0-0 German Bundesliga
SV Atlas Delmenhorst 2-3 German Cup
🤝 Brentford 2-2 Club Friendly
Head To Head Record ⚔️
Home Team Score Away Team Competition
Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach German Bundesliga
Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen German Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Borussia Mönchengladbach German Bundesliga
Borussia Mönchengladbach 0-3 Bayer Leverkusen German Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Borussia Mönchengladbach German Bundesliga
TV Listings / Streaming 📺
Country Channel/Platform
Germany DAZN Germany
Germany Sky Go
United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video
Canada DAZN Canada
United States ESPN Select
Spain DAZN Spain
Austria DAZN Austria
Belgium DAZN Belgium
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
Italy Sky Sport Max

