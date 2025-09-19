Napoli vs Pisa Preview

Napoli vs Pisa Competition – Serie A Stadium: Diego Armando Maradona Date: 22nd September 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT The Diego Armando Maradona Stadium transforms into a cauldron of passion as two contrasting forces prepare for a Serie A encounter that promises to showcase the beautiful unpredictability of Italian football. Napoli, the Partenopei, find themselves navigating turbulent waters after a disappointing Champions League campaign that saw them fall 2-0 to Manchester City, yet their domestic form tells a more encouraging tale with impressive victories over Fiorentina and Sassuolo demonstrating their attacking prowess remains intact. The Azzurri have shown remarkable resilience in Serie A, bouncing back from European disappointment with a commanding 3-1 triumph over Fiorentina that highlighted their ability to dominate proceedings when firing on all cylinders, while their 2-0 victories over both Cagliari and Sassuolo showcase a defensive solidity that bodes well for their championship ambitions. Pisa arrive at this fortress in Naples carrying the weight of recent disappointments, with their form reading like a cautionary tale of missed opportunities and defensive frailties. The Nerazzurri have endured a torrid run of results, suffering consecutive 1-0 defeats to both Udinese and AS Roma that have exposed their struggles to find the back of the net when it matters most. Their only respite came in the form of a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Atalanta, a result that demonstrated their capacity to compete against quality opposition but also highlighted their inability to secure crucial victories. The visitors’ attacking impotence has become increasingly evident, with their recent performances suggesting a team lacking the clinical edge required to compete at this level consistently.

The historical precedent between these sides is limited but intriguing, with their sole previous encounter dating back to August 2007 in the Coppa Italia, where Napoli emerged victorious with a 3-1 scoreline that serves as a psychological advantage for the home side. Monday’s clash kicks off at 19:45 GMT, with Italian football enthusiasts able to witness this Serie A spectacle on Sky Sport Calcio and DAZN Italia. International viewers can catch the action on DAZN across multiple territories including Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom, while fans in the United States can tune in via Paramount+ and DAZN USA. The stage is set for Napoli to capitalize on their home advantage against a Pisa side desperately seeking to arrest their alarming slide down the standings.

⚽ Napoli Recent Form

Result Opposition Score Competition W/D/L ✗ Manchester City 0-2 Champions League ✗ ✓ Fiorentina 3-1 Serie A ✓ ✓ Cagliari 1-0 Serie A ✓ ✓ Sassuolo 2-0 Serie A ✓ ✓ Cagliari 2-0 Serie A ✓

🔵 Pisa Recent Form

Result Opposition Score Competition W/D/L ✗ Udinese 1-0 Serie A ✗ ✗ AS Roma 1-0 Serie A ✗ 🤝 Atalanta 1-1 Serie A 🤝 ✓ Cesena 0-0 Coppa Italia ✓ ✗ Bayer Leverkusen 0-3 Club Friendly ✗

⚔️ Head to Head Record

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Napoli 3-1 Pisa Coppa Italia

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Broadcaster Italy DAZN Italia, Sky Sport Calcio United Kingdom DAZN UK, discovery+ Germany DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video Spain DAZN Spain, Amazon Prime Video France DAZN France United States Paramount+, DAZN USA Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video Australia beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video Brazil Disney+ Premium Brazil, ESPN Brazil Netherlands Ziggo Sport

Favorite