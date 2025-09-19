Sporting Lisbon vs Moreirense Preview

Sporting Lisbon vs Moreirense Competition – Liga Portugal Stadium: Estádio José Alvalade Date: 22nd September 2025 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT The Estádio José Alvalade prepares to witness a fascinating collision between Portuguese football’s established elite and ambitious challengers as Sporting Lisbon welcome Moreirense in what promises to be a captivating Liga Portugal encounter. The Lions have demonstrated their predatory instincts with a mixed but largely positive run of form, highlighted by their spectacular 4-1 demolition of Kairat Almaty in Champions League action that showcased their European pedigree and attacking firepower. Their domestic campaign has been a tale of contrasting fortunes, with a comprehensive 6-0 thrashing of Arouca displaying their ruthless efficiency when everything clicks, and a hard-fought 2-1 victory over FC Famalicao showing their resilience in tight contests, while their narrow 2-1 defeat to FC Porto serves as a reminder that even the Lions can be tamed by their fiercest rivals in Portuguese football’s unforgiving landscape. Moreirense arrive at this Lisbon stronghold riding a wave of confidence built on consistent performances and tactical discipline, having established themselves as one of the most resilient units in the division through a series of impressive displays. The visitors have shown remarkable character in recent weeks, securing crucial victories against Rio Ave and Guimaraes while demonstrating their ability to grind out results when the margins are tight. Their 3-1 triumph over Rio Ave particularly caught the eye, suggesting a team capable of combining defensive solidity with clinical finishing when opportunities present themselves. However, their 2-0 defeat to Gil Vicente exposed certain vulnerabilities that Sporting will undoubtedly look to exploit in front of their passionate home support.

The head-to-head record between these Portuguese protagonists reveals a fascinating pattern of closely contested encounters, with Sporting holding a slight psychological edge from their recent meetings. Their most recent clash in April 2025 ended in a thrilling 3-1 victory for the Lions, while Moreirense managed to secure impressive results in previous encounters, including a memorable 2-1 victory in December 2024 that demonstrated their capacity to upset the established order. Monday evening’s showdown kicks off at 20:15 GMT, with Portuguese football enthusiasts able to follow the action on Sport TV1 and Sport TV Multiscreen. International viewers can catch this Liga Portugal spectacle on various platforms including GolTV across Latin American territories, while European audiences can tune in via Sportdigital in Germany and Austria, and Cytavision Sports 7 in Cyprus. The stage is perfectly set for another chapter in this intriguing rivalry.

Possible starting line-ups

Sporting CP (4-2-3-1): Virgínia, Inácio, Hjulmand, Debast, Morita, Pote, Suárez, Araújo, Trincão, Quenda, Fresneda

Moreirense (4-3-3): Pinto, Teguia, Alan, Maracás, Secco, Schettine, Sousa, Marcelo, Bondoso, Stjepanovic, Martínez

🦁 Sporting Lisbon Recent Form

Result Opposition Score Competition W/D/L ✓ Kairat Almaty 4-1 Champions League ✓ ✓ FC Famalicao 2-1 Primeira Liga ✓ ✗ FC Porto 2-1 Primeira Liga ✗ ✓ C.D. Nacional 4-1 Primeira Liga ✓ ✓ Arouca 6-0 Primeira Liga ✓

🟡 Moreirense Recent Form

Result Opposition Score Competition W/D/L ✓ Rio Ave 3-1 Primeira Liga ✓ ✗ Gil Vicente 0-2 Primeira Liga ✗ ✓ Guimaraes 2-0 Primeira Liga ✓ ✓ Santa Clara 1-0 Primeira Liga ✓ ✓ Alverca 2-1 Primeira Liga ✓

⚔️ Head to Head Record

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Sporting CP 3-1 Moreirense Primeira Liga Moreirense 2-1 Sporting CP Primeira Liga Moreirense 0-2 Sporting CP Primeira Liga Sporting CP 3-0 Moreirense Primeira Liga Moreirense 0-2 Sporting CP Primeira Liga

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Broadcaster Portugal Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen Germany Sportdigital FUSSBALL Austria Sportdigital FUSSBALL Switzerland Blue Sport, Sunrise TV Poland Canal+, Eleven Sports 3 Poland Turkey S Sport+, Tivibu Spor 3 Cyprus Cytavision Sports 7 Argentina GolTV Latinoamerica Mexico GolTV Latinoamerica USA Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, GOLTV

Favorite