Galatasaray vs Konyaspor Preview

Galatasaray vs Konyaspor Competition – Turkey Super Lig Stadium: RAMS Park Date: 22nd September 2025 Kick-off time – 18:00 GMT RAMS Park transforms into a fortress of Turkish football passion as the Lions of Istanbul prepare to unleash their territorial dominance against visiting challengers in what promises to be a spellbinding Super Lig spectacle. Galatasaray enter this Monday evening encounter carrying the psychological scars of a bruising 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in Champions League action, a result that exposed defensive vulnerabilities but should not overshadow their perfect domestic form that has seen them claim four consecutive Super Lig victories with impressive displays of attacking prowess. The Cim-Bom have demonstrated their predatory instincts with a flawless domestic campaign, showcasing the clinical finishing and defensive organization that has made them perennial title contenders, while their 4-0 demolition of Kayserispor particularly highlighted their ability to dismantle opposition defenses with ruthless efficiency across all four league encounters. Konyaspor arrive at this Istanbul cauldron as the underdogs seeking to upset the established hierarchy through tactical discipline and collective determination, having endured a mixed run of results that suggests a team struggling to find consistent rhythm in Turkey’s top flight. The Anadolu Kartallari have shown flashes of quality, most notably in their commanding 3-0 victory over Gaziantep FK and an impressive 4-1 triumph against Eyupspor that demonstrated their capacity to overwhelm opponents when everything clicks into place. However, their recent 2-1 defeat to Alanyaspor and a frustrating 1-1 draw with Goztepe have raised questions about their ability to maintain momentum against quality opposition, particularly away from home where the hostile atmosphere could prove decisive.

The historical narrative between these Turkish titans reveals a fascinating pattern of closely contested battles, with Galatasaray holding a recent psychological advantage following their narrow 1-0 victory in January 2025. However, Konyaspor have proven capable of causing significant problems for the Lions, as evidenced by their impressive 2-1 victory in March 2023 and their ability to regularly find the net in this fixture, suggesting Monday’s encounter could produce fireworks. The stage is set for an 18:00 GMT kick-off at RAMS Park, with Turkish football enthusiasts able to witness this Super Lig clash on beIN Sports 1 Turkey and Digiturk Play. International audiences can follow the action through various broadcasters including Disney+ Premium across Latin American territories, Sport TV3 in Portugal, and beIN Sports Connect in Canada, while Arena 3 Premium will serve viewers across the Balkans. The atmosphere promises to be electric as Galatasaray seek to bounce back from European disappointment with a statement performance on home soil.

🦁 Galatasaray Recent Form

Result Opposition Score Competition W/D/L ✗ Eintracht Frankfurt 1-5 Champions League ✗ ✓ Eyupspor 2-0 Super Lig ✓ ✓ Caykur Rizespor 3-1 Super Lig ✓ ✓ Kayserispor 4-0 Super Lig ✓ ✓ Fatih Karagumruk 3-0 Super Lig ✓

🦅 Konyaspor Recent Form

Result Opposition Score Competition W/D/L ✗ Alanyaspor 2-1 Super Lig ✗ 🤝 Goztepe 1-1 Super Lig 🤝 ✓ Gaziantep FK 3-0 Super Lig ✓ ✓ Eyupspor 4-1 Super Lig ✓ ✗ Fenerbahce 1-2 Super Lig ✗

⚔️ Head to Head Record

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Galatasaray 1-0 Konyaspor Super Lig Konyaspor 1-2 Galatasaray Super Lig Konyaspor 1-3 Galatasaray Super Lig Galatasaray 3-0 Konyaspor Super Lig Konyaspor 2-1 Galatasaray Super Lig

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Broadcaster Turkey beIN Sports 1 Turkey, Digiturk Play Portugal Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen Canada beIN Sports Connect Canada, Fanatiz Canada Brazil Disney+ Premium Brazil Mexico Disney+ Premium Mexico Argentina Disney+ Premium Argentina USA Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS Serbia Arena 3 Premium Israel Sport 2 Venezuela Disney+ Premium Sur

