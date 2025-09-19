Ad

Galatasaray vs Konyaspor Preview

Gamingtips Staff September 18, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Galatasaray vs Konyaspor

Competition – Turkey Super Lig

Stadium: RAMS Park

Date: 22nd September 2025

Kick-off time – 18:00 GMT

RAMS Park transforms into a fortress of Turkish football passion as the Lions of Istanbul prepare to unleash their territorial dominance against visiting challengers in what promises to be a spellbinding Super Lig spectacle. Galatasaray enter this Monday evening encounter carrying the psychological scars of a bruising 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in Champions League action, a result that exposed defensive vulnerabilities but should not overshadow their perfect domestic form that has seen them claim four consecutive Super Lig victories with impressive displays of attacking prowess. The Cim-Bom have demonstrated their predatory instincts with a flawless domestic campaign, showcasing the clinical finishing and defensive organization that has made them perennial title contenders, while their 4-0 demolition of Kayserispor particularly highlighted their ability to dismantle opposition defenses with ruthless efficiency across all four league encounters.

Konyaspor arrive at this Istanbul cauldron as the underdogs seeking to upset the established hierarchy through tactical discipline and collective determination, having endured a mixed run of results that suggests a team struggling to find consistent rhythm in Turkey’s top flight. The Anadolu Kartallari have shown flashes of quality, most notably in their commanding 3-0 victory over Gaziantep FK and an impressive 4-1 triumph against Eyupspor that demonstrated their capacity to overwhelm opponents when everything clicks into place. However, their recent 2-1 defeat to Alanyaspor and a frustrating 1-1 draw with Goztepe have raised questions about their ability to maintain momentum against quality opposition, particularly away from home where the hostile atmosphere could prove decisive.

The historical narrative between these Turkish titans reveals a fascinating pattern of closely contested battles, with Galatasaray holding a recent psychological advantage following their narrow 1-0 victory in January 2025. However, Konyaspor have proven capable of causing significant problems for the Lions, as evidenced by their impressive 2-1 victory in March 2023 and their ability to regularly find the net in this fixture, suggesting Monday’s encounter could produce fireworks. The stage is set for an 18:00 GMT kick-off at RAMS Park, with Turkish football enthusiasts able to witness this Super Lig clash on beIN Sports 1 Turkey and Digiturk Play. International audiences can follow the action through various broadcasters including Disney+ Premium across Latin American territories, Sport TV3 in Portugal, and beIN Sports Connect in Canada, while Arena 3 Premium will serve viewers across the Balkans. The atmosphere promises to be electric as Galatasaray seek to bounce back from European disappointment with a statement performance on home soil.

🦁 Galatasaray Recent Form
Result Opposition Score Competition W/D/L
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-5 Champions League
Eyupspor 2-0 Super Lig
Caykur Rizespor 3-1 Super Lig
Kayserispor 4-0 Super Lig
Fatih Karagumruk 3-0 Super Lig
🦅 Konyaspor Recent Form
Result Opposition Score Competition W/D/L
Alanyaspor 2-1 Super Lig
🤝 Goztepe 1-1 Super Lig 🤝
Gaziantep FK 3-0 Super Lig
Eyupspor 4-1 Super Lig
Fenerbahce 1-2 Super Lig
⚔️ Head to Head Record
Home Team Score Away Team Competition
Galatasaray 1-0 Konyaspor Super Lig
Konyaspor 1-2 Galatasaray Super Lig
Konyaspor 1-3 Galatasaray Super Lig
Galatasaray 3-0 Konyaspor Super Lig
Konyaspor 2-1 Galatasaray Super Lig
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country Broadcaster
Turkey beIN Sports 1 Turkey, Digiturk Play
Portugal Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
Canada beIN Sports Connect Canada, Fanatiz Canada
Brazil Disney+ Premium Brazil
Mexico Disney+ Premium Mexico
Argentina Disney+ Premium Argentina
USA Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS
Serbia Arena 3 Premium
Israel Sport 2
Venezuela Disney+ Premium Sur

