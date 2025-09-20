Liverpool vs Southampton Preview

Liverpool vs Southampton Competition – Carabao Cup Stadium: Anfield Date: 23rd September 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Anfield transforms into a cauldron of cup fever as the Reds welcome Championship opposition in a Carabao Cup third round encounter that promises to showcase the contrasting narratives between Premier League powerhouses and second-tier hopefuls seeking their moment of glory. Liverpool enter this Tuesday evening clash riding the crest of an exceptional wave, having secured five consecutive victories across all competitions that demonstrate their relentless pursuit of silverware on multiple fronts. The Merseysiders have been in scintillating form, most recently dispatching Everton 2-1 in the Premier League and following up with an impressive 3-2 triumph over Atlético Madrid in Champions League action that highlighted their European credentials and fighting spirit when the stakes are highest. The Reds’ domestic dominance has been equally impressive, with commanding victories over Burnley and Arsenal showcasing their ability to break down stubborn defenses while their thrilling 3-2 comeback against Newcastle United demonstrated the never-say-die attitude that has become synonymous with Anfield under the floodlights. Southampton arrive on Merseyside carrying the burden of inconsistent Championship form that has seen them struggle to find the rhythm required to mount a serious promotion challenge. The Saints have endured a frustrating period, suffering a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Hull City before managing only a goalless draw with Portsmouth that highlighted their attacking struggles in recent weeks. Their mixed bag of results includes draws with both Watford and Portsmouth, plus defeats to Hull City and Stoke City, suggesting a team searching for the consistency that once made them Premier League regulars.

The historical context between these English football institutions reveals a fascinating pattern of competitive encounters, with Liverpool holding a psychological advantage from their recent 3-1 Premier League victory in March 2025. However, Southampton have proven capable of causing problems for the Reds, as evidenced by their memorable performances in previous meetings, including a thrilling 4-4 draw that remains etched in football folklore. Tuesday’s cup tie kicks off at 20:00 GMT, with British audiences able to witness this Carabao Cup spectacle on ITV1 and ITVX, while Sky Sports Football will also provide comprehensive coverage. International viewers can catch the action through various broadcasters including Sky Sports on multiple platforms in Germany and Austria, DAZN Japan, and beIN Sports across the Middle East, while Canadian fans can tune in via DAZN Canada and Amazon Prime Video. The stage is perfectly set for potential cup magic as Southampton seek to channel the spirit of giant-killing that makes English cup football so captivating.

🔴 Liverpool Recent Form

Opposition Score Competition W/D/L Everton 2-1 Premier League ✓ Atlético Madrid 3-2 Champions League ✓ Burnley 1-0 Premier League ✓ Arsenal 1-0 Premier League ✓ Newcastle United 3-2 Premier League ✓

⚪ Southampton Recent Form

Opposition Score Competition W/D/L Hull City 1-3 Championship ✗ Portsmouth 0-0 Championship 🤝 Watford 2-2 Championship 🤝 Norwich City 3-0 Carabao Cup ✓ Stoke City 2-1 Championship ✗

⚔️ Head to Head Record

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Liverpool 3-1 Southampton Premier League Southampton 1-2 Liverpool Carabao Cup Southampton 2-3 Liverpool Premier League Liverpool 3-0 Southampton FA Cup Southampton 4-4 Liverpool Premier League

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Broadcaster United Kingdom ITV1 UK, ITVX, Sky Sports Football Germany Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League Austria Sky Go Austria, Sky Sport Premier League Japan DAZN Japan Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video Australia beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video USA Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video Portugal Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands Brazil Disney+ Premium Brazil, ESPN Brazil

