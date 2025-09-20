Benfica vs Rio Ave Preview

Benfica vs Rio Ave Competition – Liga Portugal Stadium: Estádio da Luz Date: 23rd September 2025 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT The Estádio da Luz emerges as the stage for a captivating clash between Portuguese football aristocracy and determined challengers as Benfica welcome Rio Ave in what promises to be a fascinating Liga Portugal encounter that could define momentum for both clubs. The Eagles arrive at this Tuesday evening showdown carrying mixed emotions after a spectacular 3-0 victory over AVS that demonstrated their attacking prowess, yet the sting of their recent 3-2 defeat to FK Qarabag in Champions League action serves as a stark reminder that European competition demands unwavering focus and clinical execution. Benfica’s domestic campaign has shown encouraging signs with their comprehensive dismantling of Alverca and a crucial victory over Fenerbahce in Champions League qualifying, though their frustrating 1-1 draw with Santa Clara highlighted the challenges of breaking down well-organized defensive units in Portuguese football’s competitive landscape. Rio Ave arrive at this Lisbon fortress as wounded warriors seeking redemption after enduring a torrid period that has seen them struggle to find their rhythm in Liga Portugal’s unforgiving environment. The visitors have been plagued by inconsistency, suffering a comprehensive 3-0 defeat to FC Porto that exposed their defensive vulnerabilities against elite opposition, while their narrow 3-1 loss to Moreirense further emphasized their struggles to compete with teams possessing superior quality and tactical discipline. Their recent form has been characterized by an inability to secure victories, with draws against Braga, Arouca, and C.D. Nacional suggesting a team capable of competing but lacking the killer instinct required to convert promising positions into precious points that could elevate their league standing.

The historical narrative between these Portuguese protagonists reveals a fascinating tale of contrasting fortunes, with Benfica holding a commanding psychological advantage from their recent encounters, including an emphatic 5-0 victory in October 2024 that showcased their superiority when operating at peak performance levels. However, Rio Ave have demonstrated their capacity to cause problems for the Eagles, as evidenced by their resilient displays in previous meetings that suggest this encounter could provide more resistance than the form book might indicate. Tuesday evening’s clash kicks off at 20:15 GMT, with Portuguese football enthusiasts able to follow the action on Benfica TV, while international audiences can tune in via GolTV across Latin American territories. Viewers in Germany and Austria can catch the match on Sportdigital FUSSBALL, while fans in Switzerland have access through Blue Sport and Sunrise TV, and Polish supporters can watch via Canal+ and Eleven Sports 2. The stage is perfectly set for Benfica to assert their dominance on home soil against opponents desperately seeking to arrest their alarming slide.

🦅 Benfica Recent Form

Opposition Score Competition W/D/L AVS 3-0 Primeira Liga ✓ FK Qarabag 2-3 Champions League ✗ Santa Clara 1-1 Primeira Liga 🤝 Alverca 2-1 Primeira Liga ✓ Fenerbahce 1-0 Champions League Qual ✓

🔵 Rio Ave Recent Form

Opposition Score Competition W/D/L FC Porto 0-3 Primeira Liga ✗ Moreirense 1-3 Primeira Liga ✗ Braga 2-2 Primeira Liga 🤝 Arouca 3-3 Primeira Liga 🤝 C.D. Nacional 1-1 Primeira Liga 🤝

⚔️ Head to Head Record

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Rio Ave 2-3 Benfica Primeira Liga Benfica 5-0 Rio Ave Primeira Liga Rio Ave 1-1 Benfica Primeira Liga Benfica 4-1 Rio Ave Primeira Liga Rio Ave 0-1 Benfica Primeira Liga

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Broadcaster Portugal Benfica TV Germany Sportdigital FUSSBALL Austria Sportdigital FUSSBALL Switzerland Blue Sport, Sunrise TV Poland Canal+, Eleven Sports 2 Poland Brazil Disney+ Premium Brazil, ESPN4 Brazil Argentina GolTV Latinoamerica Mexico GolTV Latinoamerica USA Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, GOLTV Israel Sport 4

