Sevilla vs Villarreal Preview

Sevilla vs Villarreal Competition – La Liga Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Date: 23rd September 2025 Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT The Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium becomes a theater of Spanish football drama as two proud Andalusian and Valencian institutions clash in a La Liga encounter that carries the weight of European ambitions and domestic pride. Sevilla enter this Tuesday evening battle seeking to build momentum after their encouraging 2-1 victory over Alavés, a result that provided much-needed respite following a turbulent period that has seen them struggle to find consistency in Spain’s top flight. The Sevillistas have endured a rollercoaster campaign marked by frustrating draws and disappointing defeats, with their 2-2 stalemate against Elche highlighting their ongoing challenges in converting promising positions into decisive victories, while earlier setbacks against Getafe and Athletic Club have raised questions about their ability to compete with the division’s elite forces. Villarreal arrive at this Andalusian stronghold carrying the confidence of mixed recent form that suggests a team capable of both brilliance and frustration in equal measure. The Yellow Submarine demonstrated their quality with a solid 2-1 triumph over Osasuna that showcased their tactical discipline and clinical finishing, yet their recent European disappointment against Tottenham Hotspur serves as a stark reminder of the fine margins that separate success from failure at the highest level. Their domestic struggles have been equally pronounced, with defeats to Atlético Madrid exposing defensive vulnerabilities while their draw with Celta Vigo highlighted their occasional inability to break down well-organized opposition, though their spectacular 5-0 demolition of Girona earlier in the campaign proved they possess the firepower to overwhelm any defense when operating at peak efficiency.

The head-to-head record reveals a compelling narrative of competitive encounters between these Spanish sides, with Villarreal holding a slight psychological advantage from their recent meetings. The Yellow Submarine’s impressive 4-2 victory in May 2025 stands as their most emphatic statement against Sevilla, while their ability to secure victories both home and away demonstrates their capacity to trouble the Andalusians regardless of venue. Sevilla will take encouragement from their 2-1 triumph in April 2023, though the overall pattern suggests these fixtures consistently produce entertaining, high-scoring affairs where defensive solidity often takes a backseat to attacking ambition.

Tuesday’s showdown kicks off at 20:30 GMT, with Spanish football enthusiasts able to witness this La Liga spectacle on DAZN LaLiga and LaLiga TV Bar HD, while international audiences have multiple viewing options across the globe. UK and Irish viewers can catch the action on Amazon Prime Video, while fans in Germany and Austria can tune in via DAZN, Portuguese supporters have access through DAZN Portugal, and Canadian audiences can follow the match on Amazon Prime Video and TSN+. The stage is perfectly set for an encounter that could significantly impact both teams’ trajectories as they navigate the challenging landscape of Spanish football’s most demanding competition.

🔴 Sevilla Recent Form

Opposition Score Competition W/D/L Alavés 2-1 La Liga ✓ Elche 2-2 La Liga 🤝 Girona 2-0 La Liga ✓ Getafe 1-2 La Liga ✗ Athletic Club 2-3 La Liga ✗

🟡 Villarreal Recent Form

Opposition Score Competition W/D/L Osasuna 2-1 La Liga ✓ Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Champions League ✗ Atlético Madrid 0-2 La Liga ✗ Celta Vigo 1-1 La Liga 🤝 Girona 5-0 La Liga ✓

⚔️ Head to Head Record

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Villarreal 4-2 Sevilla La Liga Sevilla 1-2 Villarreal La Liga Villarreal 3-2 Sevilla La Liga Sevilla 1-1 Villarreal La Liga Sevilla 2-1 Villarreal La Liga

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Broadcaster Spain DAZN Spain, DAZN LaLiga, LaLiga TV Bar HD United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video Germany DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video Portugal DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal Canada TSN+, Amazon Prime Video Italy DAZN Italia Austria DAZN Austria USA ESPN Select, ESPN App Brazil Disney+ Premium Brazil Japan DAZN Japan, U-NEXT

Favorite