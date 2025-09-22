Nice vs AS Roma Preview

Nice vs AS Roma Competition – Europa League Stadium: Allianz Riviera Date: 24th September 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The French Riviera transforms into a stage for continental drama as OGC Nice prepare to welcome the eternal city’s most passionate ambassadors, AS Roma, to the state-of-the-art Allianz Riviera in a Europa League encounter that promises to blend Mediterranean flair with Roman intensity. This clash between Gallic artistry and Italian tactical sophistication represents a fascinating collision of footballing philosophies, where Nice’s emerging European ambitions meet Roma’s desperate need to resurrect their continental credibility. Les Aiglons arrive at this pivotal juncture carrying the scars of inconsistent domestic form, having endured a torrid start to their Ligue 1 campaign that has left supporters questioning their European readiness, while the Giallorossi bring their own complex narrative of underwhelming Serie A performances that have placed immense pressure on their continental aspirations.

Nice’s recent trajectory reads like a cautionary tale of European inexperience meeting harsh reality. Their devastating 4-1 collapse at Brest exposed fundamental defensive frailties that could prove catastrophic against Roma’s attacking prowess, while their narrow 1-0 victory over Nantes provided only fleeting respite from mounting domestic pressure. Most concerning was their 3-1 defeat to Le Havre, a result that highlighted their struggles against organized pressing systems, followed by their encouraging 3-1 triumph over AJ Auxerre that demonstrated their potential when confidence flows through the team. However, their season-opening 1-0 defeat to Toulouse established a pattern of dropped points that has left them trailing domestic expectations significantly.

Roma’s Serie A campaign tells an equally troubling story of a team caught between past glories and present struggles. Their recent 1-0 victory over Lazio in the Derby della Capitale provided temporary salvation, but this triumph feels increasingly isolated amid a series of performances that have raised serious questions about their tactical identity. The narrow 1-0 defeat to Torino exposed their ongoing struggles to break down defensive systems, while their 1-0 victory over Pisa offered little indication of genuine improvement. Most encouraging was their solid 1-0 triumph over Bologna, though even this victory came courtesy of moments of individual brilliance rather than collective superiority. Their 2-2 draw with Neom SC in a club friendly further highlighted the inconsistency that has plagued their preparations.

The historical context adds minimal psychological advantage to either side, with their sole previous meeting dating back to July 2022 resulting in a 1-1 draw in a club friendly. This lack of competitive history means both teams approach this encounter without the burden of past defeats or the confidence of previous victories, creating a genuinely open contest where tactical preparation and individual moments of quality could prove decisive. The stakes couldn’t be higher for both clubs, as early points in the Europa League group stage often determine which teams progress to the knockout rounds and which face the ignominy of European elimination.

With kick-off scheduled for 20:00 GMT, football enthusiasts across Europe can witness this compelling encounter through multiple broadcasting platforms. British viewers can follow all the drama on TNT Sports 3, German audiences can tune in via RTL+, Spanish supporters can catch the action on Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, while Italian fans can watch their beloved Roma through Sky Sport Uno. The tactical battle promises to be particularly intriguing, with Nice’s preference for quick transitions likely to encounter Roma’s structured defensive approach, while the Italian side’s experience in continental competition could prove crucial against their relatively inexperienced French opponents.

Form Tables

🏆 Nice Form

Result Home Team Score Away Team Date Competition ❌ Brest 4-1 Nice Sep 20, 2025 French Ligue 1 ✅ Nice 1-0 Nantes Sep 13, 2025 French Ligue 1 ❌ Le Havre AC 3-1 Nice Aug 31, 2025 French Ligue 1 ✅ Nice 3-1 AJ Auxerre Aug 23, 2025 French Ligue 1 ❌ Nice 0-1 Toulouse Aug 16, 2025 French Ligue 1

⚽ AS Roma Form

Result Home Team Score Away Team Date Competition ✅ Lazio 0-1 AS Roma Sep 21, 2025 Italian Serie A ❌ AS Roma 0-1 Torino Sep 14, 2025 Italian Serie A ✅ Pisa 0-1 AS Roma Aug 30, 2025 Italian Serie A ✅ AS Roma 1-0 Bologna Aug 23, 2025 Italian Serie A 🤝 AS Roma 2-2 Neom SC Aug 16, 2025 Club Friendly

Head-to-Head Record

📊 Historical Meetings

Home Team Score Away Team Date Competition AS Roma 1-1 Nice Jul 23, 2022 Club Friendly

TV Listings / Streaming

📺 Where to Watch

Country Channel/Platform United Kingdom TNT Sports 3 Germany RTL+ Spain Movistar Liga de Campeones 2 Italy Sky Sport Uno France Canal+ Live 1 United States Paramount+ Canada DAZN Canada Netherlands Ziggo Sport 3 Turkey tabii Portugal DAZN Portugal

