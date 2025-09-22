Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest Competition – Europa League Stadium: Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla Date: 24th September 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT The majestic Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla sets the stage for one of Europa League’s most captivating cultural exchanges as Real Betis prepare to host Nottingham Forest in a fixture that symbolizes the beautiful collision between Spanish technical mastery and English Premier League grit. This encounter represents far more than a continental group stage fixture – it’s a tactical battleground where Andalusian artistry meets Midlands determination, with both clubs carrying the weight of contrasting expectations and European ambitions. Los Verdiblancos arrive at this crucial juncture with mixed domestic form that has raised questions about their consistency, having demonstrated flashes of brilliance alongside concerning defensive lapses, while the Tricky Trees bring their own narrative of Premier League struggles that have left supporters questioning their continental readiness. Betis’s recent LaLiga campaign tells a story of tactical sophistication undermined by defensive fragility. Their impressive 3-1 triumph over Real Sociedad showcased everything magnificent about their possession-based philosophy, with intricate passing combinations and creative attacking patterns that left opponents dizzy. However, their 2-2 draw with Levante exposed the defensive vulnerabilities that continue to plague their European aspirations, while their narrow 2-1 defeat to Athletic Club highlighted their struggles against organized pressing systems. Most encouraging was their 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo, where tactical discipline provided hope, followed by their solid 1-0 victory over Alaves that demonstrated their potential when all systems function harmoniously. Forest’s Premier League journey reads like a cautionary tale of European inexperience meeting harsh domestic reality. Their recent run of results has been nothing short of catastrophic, with three defeats from their last five fixtures painting a picture of a team in crisis both tactically and mentally. The 1-1 draw with Burnley provided only brief respite from mounting pressure, while their 3-2 defeat to Swansea City in the Carabao Cup suggested vulnerabilities across all competitions. Most damaging was their comprehensive 3-0 humbling by Arsenal, which exposed fundamental flaws in their defensive organization, followed by their devastating 3-0 collapse against West Ham United that left supporters questioning their Premier League credentials. Even their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace failed to provide genuine encouragement, representing another missed opportunity to build momentum. The absence of previous competitive meetings between these European aspirants adds an intriguing layer of unpredictability to proceedings. Without historical psychological advantages or tactical familiarity, both teams approach this virgin encounter with equal uncertainty about their opponents’ strengths and weaknesses. This continental debut between Spanish sophistication and English directness could prove pivotal in determining early group stage momentum, with points at this stage often proving crucial for progression to the knockout rounds. With kick-off scheduled for 20:00 GMT, European football enthusiasts can witness this compelling encounter across multiple broadcasting platforms. British supporters can follow all the drama on TNT Sports 1, German audiences can tune in via RTL+, Spanish fans can catch the action on Movistar Liga de Campeones, while Italian viewers can watch through Sky Sport 253. The tactical chess match promises to be particularly fascinating, with Betis’s possession-heavy approach likely to encounter Forest’s direct style and counter-attacking threat, while the Spanish side’s European experience could prove decisive against their relatively inexperienced English opponents. 🏆 Real Betis Form ⚽ Nottingham Forest Form 📊 Historical Meetings No previous meetings between these two sides. 📺 Where to Watch
Form Tables
Result
Home Team
Score
Away Team
Date
Competition
✅
Real Betis
3-1
Real Sociedad
Sep 19, 2025
Spanish LALIGA
🤝
Levante
2-2
Real Betis
Sep 14, 2025
Spanish LALIGA
❌
Real Betis
1-2
Athletic Club
Aug 31, 2025
Spanish LALIGA
🤝
Celta Vigo
1-1
Real Betis
Aug 27, 2025
Spanish LALIGA
✅
Real Betis
1-0
Alaves
Aug 22, 2025
Spanish LALIGA
Result
Home Team
Score
Away Team
Date
Competition
🤝
Burnley
1-1
Nottingham Forest
Sep 20, 2025
English Premier League
❌
Swansea City
3-2
Nottingham Forest
Sep 17, 2025
English Carabao Cup
❌
Arsenal
3-0
Nottingham Forest
Sep 13, 2025
English Premier League
❌
Nottingham Forest
0-3
West Ham United
Aug 31, 2025
English Premier League
🤝
Crystal Palace
1-1
Nottingham Forest
Aug 24, 2025
English Premier League
Head-to-Head Record
TV Listings / Streaming
Country
Channel/Platform
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1
Germany
RTL+
Spain
Movistar Liga de Campeones
Italy
Sky Sport 253
France
Canal+ Live 2
United States
Paramount+
Canada
DAZN Canada
Netherlands
Ziggo Sport 2
Turkey
tabii
Portugal
DAZN Portugal
