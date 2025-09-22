Red Star Belgrade vs Celtic Preview

Red Star Belgrade vs Celtic Competition – Europa League Stadium: Rajko Mitic Stadium Date: 24th September 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The legendary Rajko Mitic Stadium prepares to witness a monumental collision between Serbian passion and Scottish resilience as Red Star Belgrade welcome Celtic in a Europa League encounter that promises to ignite continental football with raw emotion and tactical intensity. This battle represents the very essence of European competition – Balkan fervor meeting Celtic Park tradition in a cauldron where dreams and desperation intertwine on the path to continental glory. The Red-White machine arrives at this pivotal juncture carrying the mixed fortunes of their recent Champions League qualifying campaign, having experienced both the ecstasy of progression and the agony of narrow defeats, while the Bhoys bring their own complex narrative of domestic dominance shadowed by continental uncertainty that has left supporters questioning their European credentials.

Red Star’s recent European odyssey reads like a gripping novel of triumph and heartbreak in equal measure. Their dramatic qualifying campaign showcased the very best and worst of Serbian football – moments of sublime technical brilliance punctuated by defensive lapses that nearly cost them continental participation. The thrilling 1-1 tie with Pafos demonstrated their ability to weather storms and extract crucial results, while their narrow 2-1 defeat in the return leg exposed the fine margins that separate European progression from elimination. Most encouraging was their commanding 3-1 victory over Lech Poznan, a performance that highlighted their attacking potency when confidence flows through the team, though their 1-1 draw with the same opponents revealed ongoing concerns about closing out important fixtures. Their stunning 5-1 demolition of Lincoln Red Imps provided the perfect confidence booster, showcasing the clinical finishing that makes them dangerous opponents for any European visitor.

Celtic’s recent form presents a fascinating study in contrasts between domestic supremacy and continental struggles. The Hoops have demonstrated their Scottish Premiership credentials with impressive displays that have re-established their domestic authority, yet their European performances continue to raise questions about their ability to compete at the highest continental level. Their magnificent 4-0 triumph over Partick Thistle in the Scottish League Cup exemplified their attacking prowess when allowed to express themselves freely, while their solid 2-1 victory over Kilmarnock highlighted their ability to grind out results when not at their fluent best. However, their goalless draw with Rangers in the Old Firm derby demonstrated both defensive resilience and attacking frustration, while their disappointing goalless draw with Kairat Almaty in Champions League qualifying exposed their struggles against organized European opposition. Most encouraging was their comfortable 3-0 victory over Livingston, which provided hope that their attacking machinery could function effectively when rhythm and confidence align.

The absence of previous competitive meetings between these continental warriors adds an electrifying element of unpredictability to proceedings. Without historical precedents to guide tactical preparation or psychological expectations, both teams approach this virgin encounter with equal measures of excitement and uncertainty. This represents a genuine lottery where European experience, tactical acumen, and individual moments of brilliance could prove decisive in determining which team claims early group stage momentum.

With kick-off scheduled for 20:00 GMT, European football enthusiasts can witness this compelling encounter across multiple broadcasting platforms. British supporters can follow all the drama on TNT Sports 2, German audiences can tune in via RTL+, Spanish fans can catch the action on Movistar Liga de Campeones 5, while Italian viewers can watch through Sky Sport 254. The tactical battle promises to be particularly fascinating, with Red Star’s direct approach and passionate home support likely to encounter Celtic’s possession-based philosophy and European pedigree, while both teams desperately need points to establish early continental momentum.

Form Tables

🏆 Red Star Belgrade Form

Result Home Team Score Away Team Date Competition 🤝 Pafos 1-1 Red Star Belgrade Aug 26, 2025 Champions League Qualifying ❌ Red Star Belgrade 1-2 Pafos Aug 19, 2025 Champions League Qualifying 🤝 Red Star Belgrade 1-1 Lech Poznan Aug 12, 2025 Champions League Qualifying ✅ Lech Poznan 1-3 Red Star Belgrade Aug 6, 2025 Champions League Qualifying ✅ Red Star Belgrade 5-1 Lincoln Red Imps Jul 29, 2025 Champions League Qualifying

⚽ Celtic Form

Result Home Team Score Away Team Date Competition ✅ Partick Thistle 0-4 Celtic Sep 21, 2025 Scottish League Cup ✅ Kilmarnock 1-2 Celtic Sep 14, 2025 Scottish Premiership 🤝 Rangers 0-0 Celtic Aug 31, 2025 Scottish Premiership 🤝 Kairat Almaty 0-0 Celtic Aug 26, 2025 Champions League Qualifying ✅ Celtic 3-0 Livingston Aug 23, 2025 Scottish Premiership

Head-to-Head Record

📊 Historical Meetings

No previous meetings between these two sides.

TV Listings / Streaming

📺 Where to Watch

Country Channel/Platform United Kingdom TNT Sports 2 Germany RTL+ Spain Movistar Liga de Campeones 5 Italy Sky Sport 254 France Canal+ Live 5 United States Paramount+ Canada DAZN Canada Netherlands Ziggo Sport 5 Turkey tabii Portugal DAZN Portugal

