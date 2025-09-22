Aston Villa vs Bologna Preview

Aston Villa vs Bologna Competition – Europa League Stadium: Villa Park Date: 25th September 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT The hallowed turf of Villa Park prepares to witness a captivating continental confrontation as Aston Villa welcome Bologna in a Europa League encounter that represents the beautiful intersection of English ambition and Italian tactical sophistication. This fixture embodies the very essence of European competition – Premier League prowess meeting Serie A craftsmanship in a stadium where dreams and reality collide under the floodlights. The Villans arrive at this crucial juncture carrying the weight of mixed domestic form that has raised questions about their consistency, having demonstrated moments of brilliance shadowed by concerning defensive lapses, while the Rossoblu bring their own compelling narrative of Serie A resilience mixed with continental inexperience that could prove decisive in this European chess match. Villa’s recent Premier League campaign tells a story of frustration and missed opportunities that has left supporters questioning their true potential. Their disappointing 1-1 tie with Sunderland highlighted ongoing struggles to convert territorial dominance into convincing victories, while their narrow defeat to Brentford on penalties in the Carabao Cup exposed vulnerabilities against organized pressing systems. Most concerning was their goalless draw with Everton, a result that demonstrated defensive solidity but raised questions about their attacking creativity when facing compact defensive blocks. The devastating 3-0 collapse against Crystal Palace remains their most damaging result, exposing fundamental flaws in their defensive organization, while their earlier 1-0 defeat to Brentford established a pattern of dropped points that has characterized their season. Bologna’s Serie A journey presents a fascinating study in tactical evolution and continental ambition. The Emilian Eagles have showcased impressive resilience in Italy’s top flight, with their recent 2-1 triumph over Genoa demonstrating the clinical efficiency that has become their trademark when confidence flows through the team. However, their narrow 1-0 defeat to AC Milan highlighted the fine margins that separate European progression from disappointment, while their solid 1-0 victory over Como provided hope that their defensive organization could withstand continental pressure. Most encouraging was their ability to grind out results against quality opposition, though their 1-0 defeat to AS Roma exposed ongoing concerns about their ability to perform against teams with superior individual quality. Their 3-1 defeat to Genoa earlier in the season served as a reminder of their defensive vulnerabilities when concentration lapses. The historical context adds an intriguing psychological dimension to proceedings, with Villa holding a narrow advantage from their previous Champions League encounter in October 2024. That commanding 2-0 victory at Villa Park will provide the home side with crucial confidence, having demonstrated their ability to nullify Bologna’s attacking threats while exploiting defensive vulnerabilities. This previous meeting suggests that Villa Park could once again prove to be a fortress where the passionate English supporters create an atmosphere that has historically intimidated continental visitors. With kick-off scheduled for 20:00 GMT, European football enthusiasts can witness this compelling encounter across multiple broadcasting platforms. British supporters can follow all the drama on TNT Sports 1, German audiences can tune in via RTL+, Spanish fans can catch the action on Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, while Italian viewers can watch through Sky Sport Uno. The tactical battle promises to be particularly fascinating, with Villa’s direct Premier League approach likely to encounter Bologna’s structured Italian defensive philosophy, while the English side’s European experience from their previous Champions League campaign could prove crucial against their tactically disciplined opponents. 🏆 Aston Villa Form ⚽ Bologna Form 📊 Historical Meetings 📺 Where to Watch
Form Tables
Result
Home Team
Score
Away Team
Date
Competition
🤝
Sunderland
1-1
Aston Villa
Sep 21, 2025
English Premier League
❌
Brentford
1-1
Aston Villa
Sep 16, 2025
English Carabao Cup
🤝
Everton
0-0
Aston Villa
Sep 13, 2025
English Premier League
❌
Aston Villa
0-3
Crystal Palace
Aug 31, 2025
English Premier League
❌
Brentford
1-0
Aston Villa
Aug 23, 2025
English Premier League
Result
Home Team
Score
Away Team
Date
Competition
✅
Bologna
2-1
Genoa
Sep 20, 2025
Italian Serie A
❌
AC Milan
1-0
Bologna
Sep 14, 2025
Italian Serie A
✅
Bologna
1-0
Como
Aug 30, 2025
Italian Serie A
❌
AS Roma
1-0
Bologna
Aug 23, 2025
Italian Serie A
❌
Bologna
1-3
Genoa
May 24, 2025
Italian Serie A
Head-to-Head Record
Home Team
Score
Away Team
Date
Competition
Aston Villa
2-0
Bologna
Oct 22, 2024
Champions League
TV Listings / Streaming
Country
Channel/Platform
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1
Germany
RTL+
Spain
Movistar Liga de Campeones 2
Italy
Sky Sport Uno
France
Canal+ Live 2
United States
Paramount+
Canada
DAZN Canada
Netherlands
Ziggo Sport 3
Turkey
tabii
Portugal
DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
