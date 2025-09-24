Girona vs Espanyol Preview

Girona vs Espanyol Competition – La Liga Stadium: Municipal de Montilivi Date: 26th September 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The Municipal de Montilivi will witness a fascinating encounter between two sides experiencing contrasting fortunes as Girona prepare to host Espanyol in La Liga action on September 26th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 GMT. The home side finds themselves in a precarious position, having endured a torrid run of form that has seen them collect just two points from their last five outings. Girona’s recent struggles are epitomized by their catastrophic 5-0 defeat to Villarreal and a disappointing 4-0 reverse against Levante, results that have left fans questioning whether their side can rediscover the spark that once made them such an entertaining proposition.

In stark contrast, Espanyol arrive in Catalonia with renewed confidence following an impressive sequence that has yielded eight points from their last five encounters. The visitors’ resilience was on full display in their recent 3-2 triumph over Mallorca and their solid 1-0 victory against Osasuna, performances that suggest they have found the perfect blend of defensive solidity and attacking flair. Their ability to grind out results, exemplified by consecutive draws against Valencia and Real Sociedad, demonstrates a mental fortitude that could prove crucial in what promises to be a captivating battle between two teams heading in opposite directions.

The statistical comparison reveals intriguing tactical nuances that could define this encounter. While both sides are expected to field similar 4-5-1 formations, Espanyol holds a slight edge in firepower with 10 goals compared to Girona’s 4, while also boasting superior creativity with 7 assists against the hosts’ modest tally of 2. However, Girona’s home advantage at the Municipal de Montilivi could prove decisive, particularly with key players potentially returning from injury concerns that have plagued their recent performances.

The injury situation presents a mixed picture for both camps. Girona will be without the services of Juan Carlos, David López, and Thomas Lemar through injury, while the availability of Viktor Tsygankov, Donny van de Beek, and Abel Ruiz remains doubtful. In contrast, Espanyol appear to have a clean bill of health with no missing players reported, giving them a significant advantage in squad depth and tactical flexibility. The historical context adds another layer of intrigue to this encounter, with the head-to-head record revealing a closely contested rivalry where the most recent meeting in March 2025 ended in a 1-1 stalemate, while Girona’s 4-1 victory in November 2024 stands as a reminder of their potential when firing on all cylinders.

Football enthusiasts across the globe can witness this compelling clash, with Spanish fans able to tune in via DAZN Spain and Movistar+, while viewers in the United Kingdom can catch the action on Amazon Prime Video, German audiences can watch on DAZN Germany, and Italian supporters can follow proceedings on DAZN Italia.

Possible Line-ups:

Girona (4-5-1): Gazzaniga; Moreno, Gil, Martín, Blind; Witsel, Vanat, Reis, Ounahi; Rincón, Asprilla

Espanyol (4-5-1): Dolan; Hilali, Lozano, Cabrera, Dmitrovic; Fernández, Zárate, Calero, Expósito; Puado, Romero

🔥 Girona Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition Date D ⚡ Athletic Club 1 – 1 Spanish LALIGA Sep 23, 2025 L ❌ Levante 0 – 4 Spanish LALIGA Sep 20, 2025 D ⚡ Celta Vigo 1 – 1 Spanish LALIGA Sep 14, 2025 L ❌ Sevilla 0 – 2 Spanish LALIGA Aug 30, 2025 L ❌ Villarreal 5 – 0 Spanish LALIGA Aug 24, 2025

⚡ Espanyol Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition Date D ⚡ Valencia 2 – 2 Spanish LALIGA Sep 23, 2025 L ❌ Real Madrid 2 – 0 Spanish LALIGA Sep 20, 2025 W ✅ Mallorca 3 – 2 Spanish LALIGA Sep 15, 2025 W ✅ Osasuna 1 – 0 Spanish LALIGA Aug 31, 2025 D ⚡ Real Sociedad 2 – 2 Spanish LALIGA Aug 24, 2025

⚔️ Head-to-Head Record (Last 5 Meetings)

Home Score Away Competition Date Espanyol 1 – 1 Girona Spanish LALIGA Mar 10, 2025 Girona 4 – 1 Espanyol Spanish LALIGA Nov 23, 2024 Girona 2 – 1 Espanyol Spanish LALIGA Apr 1, 2023 Espanyol 2 – 2 Girona Spanish LALIGA Jan 7, 2023 Girona 1 – 0 Espanyol Spanish LALIGA 2 Jan 23, 2021

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel/Platform Spain DAZN Spain, Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video Germany DAZN Germany Italy DAZN Italia France beIN SPORTS CONNECT United States ESPN Select, ESPN App Brazil Disney+ Premium Brazil, ESPN2 Brazil Australia beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video Canada TSN+, Amazon Prime Video Mexico TUDN En Vivo, Sky Sports Mexico

