Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Preview

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium: Allianz Arena Date: 26th September 2025 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

The Allianz Arena will serve as the stage for a captivating encounter between contrasting fortunes as Bayern Munich welcome Werder Bremen in Bundesliga action on September 26th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 19:30 GMT. The Bavarian giants arrive at this fixture riding an unstoppable wave of momentum, having secured five consecutive victories across all competitions that showcase their ruthless efficiency and unwavering dominance. Bayern’s recent form has been nothing short of spectacular, with commanding victories including a 4-1 triumph over TSG Hoffenheim and a comprehensive 5-0 demolition of Hamburg SV, performances that underline their status as the Bundesliga’s most formidable force. Their 3-1 victory over Chelsea in the Champions League further demonstrates their ability to rise to the occasion against elite opposition, suggesting they are operating at peak performance levels.

Standing in stark opposition to this juggernaut are Werder Bremen, a side grappling with inconsistency and desperately seeking stability in turbulent times. The visitors’ recent struggles are epitomized by their devastating 3-0 defeat to SC Freiburg and a disappointing 4-1 reverse against Eintracht Frankfurt, results that have exposed defensive vulnerabilities and raised serious questions about their ability to compete against superior opposition. However, their remarkable 4-0 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach serves as a beacon of hope, proving they possess the attacking prowess to trouble even the most organized defenses when everything clicks into place.

The statistical comparison reveals a chasm in quality and expectation between these two sides. Bayern’s attacking superiority is evident with 18 goals compared to Bremen’s 8, while their creative edge is highlighted by 13 assists against the visitors’ modest tally of 5. The historical dominance is equally compelling, with Bayern having secured comprehensive victories in their recent encounters, including a crushing 3-0 triumph in February 2025 and a merciless 5-0 demolition in September 2024. However, Bayern will be without several key players due to injury concerns, as Alphonso Davies, Hiroki Ito, Jamal Musiala, and Josip Stanisic are all ruled out, while Werder Bremen face an even more challenging situation with Mitchell Weiser, Max Wöber, Amos Pieper, Olivier Deman, Salim Musah, and Julián Malatini all unavailable for selection.

German football enthusiasts can witness this fascinating encounter on DAZN Germany, while Austrian viewers can tune in via DAZN Austria, French fans can follow the action through beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and Italian supporters can catch the match on DAZN Italia.

Possible Line-ups:

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Guerreiro, Díaz, Tah, Pavlovic; Gnabry, Kane; Upamecano, Kimmich, Olise, Laimer

Werder Bremen (4-2-3-1): Backhaus; Sugawara, Schmid, Stage, Friedl; Boniface, Puertas; Lynen, Coulibaly, Njimah, Agu

🔥 Bayern Munich Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition Date W ✅ TSG Hoffenheim 1 – 4 German Bundesliga Sep 20, 2025 W ✅ Chelsea 3 – 1 Champions League Sep 17, 2025 W ✅ Hamburg SV 5 – 0 German Bundesliga Sep 13, 2025 W ✅ FC Augsburg 2 – 3 German Bundesliga Aug 30, 2025 W ✅ SV Wehen Wiesbaden 2 – 3 German Cup Aug 27, 2025

⚡ Werder Bremen Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition Date L ❌ SC Freiburg 0 – 3 German Bundesliga Sep 20, 2025 W ✅ Borussia Mönchengladbach 0 – 4 German Bundesliga Sep 14, 2025 D ⚡ Bayer Leverkusen 3 – 3 German Bundesliga Aug 30, 2025 L ❌ Eintracht Frankfurt 4 – 1 German Bundesliga Aug 23, 2025 L ❌ Arminia Bielefeld 1 – 0 German Cup Aug 15, 2025

⚔️ Head-to-Head Record (Last 5 Meetings)

Home Score Away Competition Date Bayern Munich 3 – 0 Werder Bremen German Bundesliga Feb 7, 2025 Werder Bremen 0 – 5 Bayern Munich German Bundesliga Sep 21, 2024 Bayern Munich 0 – 1 Werder Bremen German Bundesliga Jan 21, 2024 Werder Bremen 0 – 4 Bayern Munich German Bundesliga Aug 18, 2023 Werder Bremen 1 – 2 Bayern Munich German Bundesliga May 6, 2023

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel/Platform Germany DAZN Germany Austria DAZN Austria France beIN SPORTS CONNECT Italy DAZN Italia United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video United States ESPN App Brazil Disney+ Premium Brazil Australia beIN Sports Connect Canada Amazon Prime Video Spain DAZN Spain

