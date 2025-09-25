Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Preview

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Competition – English Premier League Stadium: Selhurst Park Date: 27th September 2025 Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT Selhurst Park will transform into a cauldron of intensity as Crystal Palace prepare to welcome Liverpool for a Premier League encounter that promises to showcase the beautiful chaos of English football at its finest on September 27th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 GMT. The Eagles find themselves navigating turbulent skies, with their recent form painting a picture of frustrating inconsistency that has left supporters yearning for the attacking verve that once defined their identity. Palace’s mixed bag of results includes an impressive 2-1 victory over West Ham United and a crucial 3-0 triumph against Aston Villa, yet these bright moments have been overshadowed by a goalless deadlock against Sunderland and barren draws that have highlighted their struggles in the final third. Liverpool arrive in South London carrying the swagger of champions, their recent performances underlining why they remain among the Premier League’s most feared opponents. The Reds have been in sublime form, securing five consecutive victories across all competitions, including a commanding 3-2 triumph over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and comprehensive wins against Southampton, Everton, and Burnley. Their 1-0 victory over Arsenal demonstrated their capacity to grind out results against elite opposition, suggesting they have discovered the perfect equilibrium between their trademark attacking flair and newfound defensive resilience. The historical narrative between these two clubs adds compelling layers to this South London showdown, with recent encounters producing a fascinating tapestry of results that defies conventional wisdom. The most recent meeting in May 2025 ended in a thrilling 1-1 tie that showcased both sides’ attacking qualities, while Liverpool’s narrow 1-0 victory in October 2024 highlighted their ability to secure crucial points in hostile territory. However, Palace supporters will take heart from their memorable 1-0 triumph in April 2024, a result that proved their capacity to upset the established order when their tactical approach aligns perfectly with their home advantage. Premier League enthusiasts worldwide can witness this captivating encounter, with fans in Ireland able to tune in via Premier Sports ROI 1, Canadian viewers can catch the action on DAZN Canada and Amazon Prime Video, Spanish audiences can follow proceedings on DAZN Spain, and American supporters can watch on Peacock and Amazon Prime Video.
🔥 Crystal Palace Form (Last 5 Games)
Result
Opponent
Score
Competition
Date
W ✅
West Ham United
1 – 2
English Premier League
Sep 20, 2025
W ✅
Millwall
1 – 1
English Carabao Cup
Sep 16, 2025
D ⚡
Sunderland
0 – 0
English Premier League
Sep 13, 2025
W ✅
Aston Villa
0 – 3
English Premier League
Aug 31, 2025
D ⚡
Fredrikstad
0 – 0
Conference League Qualification
Aug 28, 2025
⚡ Liverpool Form (Last 5 Games)
Result
Opponent
Score
Competition
Date
W ✅
Southampton
2 – 1
English Carabao Cup
Sep 23, 2025
W ✅
Everton
2 – 1
English Premier League
Sep 20, 2025
W ✅
Atlético Madrid
3 – 2
Champions League
Sep 17, 2025
W ✅
Burnley
0 – 1
English Premier League
Sep 14, 2025
W ✅
Arsenal
1 – 0
English Premier League
Aug 31, 2025
⚔️ Head-to-Head Record (Last 5 Meetings)
Home
Score
Away
Competition
Date
Crystal Palace
2 – 2
Liverpool
English FA Community Shield
Aug 10, 2025
Liverpool
1 – 1
Crystal Palace
English Premier League
May 25, 2025
Crystal Palace
0 – 1
Liverpool
English Premier League
Oct 5, 2024
Liverpool
0 – 1
Crystal Palace
English Premier League
Apr 14, 2024
Crystal Palace
1 – 2
Liverpool
English Premier League
Dec 9, 2023
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country
Channel/Platform
Ireland
Premier Sports ROI 1
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Spain
DAZN Spain, Amazon Prime Video
United States
Peacock, Amazon Prime Video
Australia
Stan Sport
Portugal
DAZN Portugal
France
Canal+ Live 7
Belgium
Play Sports, Play Sports 1
Denmark
Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD
Norway
Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
