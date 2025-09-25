Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Preview

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Competition – English Premier League Stadium: Selhurst Park Date: 27th September 2025 Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

Selhurst Park will transform into a cauldron of intensity as Crystal Palace prepare to welcome Liverpool for a Premier League encounter that promises to showcase the beautiful chaos of English football at its finest on September 27th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 GMT. The Eagles find themselves navigating turbulent skies, with their recent form painting a picture of frustrating inconsistency that has left supporters yearning for the attacking verve that once defined their identity. Palace’s mixed bag of results includes an impressive 2-1 victory over West Ham United and a crucial 3-0 triumph against Aston Villa, yet these bright moments have been overshadowed by a goalless deadlock against Sunderland and barren draws that have highlighted their struggles in the final third.

Liverpool arrive in South London carrying the swagger of champions, their recent performances underlining why they remain among the Premier League’s most feared opponents. The Reds have been in sublime form, securing five consecutive victories across all competitions, including a commanding 3-2 triumph over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and comprehensive wins against Southampton, Everton, and Burnley. Their 1-0 victory over Arsenal demonstrated their capacity to grind out results against elite opposition, suggesting they have discovered the perfect equilibrium between their trademark attacking flair and newfound defensive resilience.

The historical narrative between these two clubs adds compelling layers to this South London showdown, with recent encounters producing a fascinating tapestry of results that defies conventional wisdom. The most recent meeting in May 2025 ended in a thrilling 1-1 tie that showcased both sides’ attacking qualities, while Liverpool’s narrow 1-0 victory in October 2024 highlighted their ability to secure crucial points in hostile territory. However, Palace supporters will take heart from their memorable 1-0 triumph in April 2024, a result that proved their capacity to upset the established order when their tactical approach aligns perfectly with their home advantage.

Premier League enthusiasts worldwide can witness this captivating encounter, with fans in Ireland able to tune in via Premier Sports ROI 1, Canadian viewers can catch the action on DAZN Canada and Amazon Prime Video, Spanish audiences can follow proceedings on DAZN Spain, and American supporters can watch on Peacock and Amazon Prime Video.

🔥 Crystal Palace Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition Date W ✅ West Ham United 1 – 2 English Premier League Sep 20, 2025 W ✅ Millwall 1 – 1 English Carabao Cup Sep 16, 2025 D ⚡ Sunderland 0 – 0 English Premier League Sep 13, 2025 W ✅ Aston Villa 0 – 3 English Premier League Aug 31, 2025 D ⚡ Fredrikstad 0 – 0 Conference League Qualification Aug 28, 2025

⚡ Liverpool Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition Date W ✅ Southampton 2 – 1 English Carabao Cup Sep 23, 2025 W ✅ Everton 2 – 1 English Premier League Sep 20, 2025 W ✅ Atlético Madrid 3 – 2 Champions League Sep 17, 2025 W ✅ Burnley 0 – 1 English Premier League Sep 14, 2025 W ✅ Arsenal 1 – 0 English Premier League Aug 31, 2025

⚔️ Head-to-Head Record (Last 5 Meetings)

Home Score Away Competition Date Crystal Palace 2 – 2 Liverpool English FA Community Shield Aug 10, 2025 Liverpool 1 – 1 Crystal Palace English Premier League May 25, 2025 Crystal Palace 0 – 1 Liverpool English Premier League Oct 5, 2024 Liverpool 0 – 1 Crystal Palace English Premier League Apr 14, 2024 Crystal Palace 1 – 2 Liverpool English Premier League Dec 9, 2023

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel/Platform Ireland Premier Sports ROI 1 Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video Spain DAZN Spain, Amazon Prime Video United States Peacock, Amazon Prime Video Australia Stan Sport Portugal DAZN Portugal France Canal+ Live 7 Belgium Play Sports, Play Sports 1 Denmark Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD Norway Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

