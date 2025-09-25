Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Competition – La Liga Stadium: Riyadh Air Metropolitano Date: 27th September 2025 Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT The Riyadh Air Metropolitano will become the crucible for Spanish football’s most ferocious rivalry as Atletico Madrid prepare to host Real Madrid in El Derbi Madrileño on September 27th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 GMT. This clash between the capital’s two titans represents far more than three points in La Liga’s championship race – it embodies decades of contrasting philosophies, burning ambition, and territorial supremacy that transcends the boundaries of sport itself. Los Rojiblancos find themselves navigating a period of intriguing contradictions, with their recent form showcasing both their tactical resilience and occasional vulnerability. Atletico’s impressive 3-2 victory over Rayo Vallecano and their commanding 2-0 triumph against Villarreal demonstrate their capacity to deliver when the stakes are highest, yet their narrow defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League and frustrating draws against Mallorca and Alavés reveal the fine margins that define elite football. Real Madrid arrive at their bitter rivals’ fortress carrying the swagger of champions, their recent performances underlining why they remain the benchmark for excellence in Spanish football. Los Blancos have been in scintillating form, securing five consecutive victories that include a dominant 4-1 demolition of Levante, a professional 2-0 victory over Espanyol, and crucial wins against Marseille and Real Sociedad. Their ability to grind out results, exemplified by their 2-1 triumph over Mallorca, demonstrates the championship mentality that has become synonymous with the white half of Madrid. The historical context between these eternal adversaries adds layers of complexity to this encounter, with recent meetings producing a fascinating pattern of closely contested affairs that have captivated football purists worldwide. The head-to-head record reveals the razor-thin margins that often separate these two giants, with their recent Champions League encounters in March and April 2025 ending in contrasting fortunes – Atletico claiming a crucial 1-0 victory before Real Madrid responded with a 2-1 triumph. The pattern of evenly matched contests suggests another absorbing battle lies in store, where tactical discipline will clash with individual brilliance, and where the slightest error could prove decisive in determining bragging rights across the Spanish capital.

Football enthusiasts across the globe can witness this captivating encounter, with Spanish fans able to tune in via DAZN Spain and Movistar+, German audiences can watch on DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime Video, British viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video, and Canadian supporters can catch the match on TSN+ and Amazon Prime Video.

🔥 Atletico Madrid Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition Date W ✅ Rayo Vallecano 3 – 2 Spanish LALIGA Sep 24, 2025 D ⚡ Mallorca 1 – 1 Spanish LALIGA Sep 21, 2025 L ❌ Liverpool 3 – 2 Champions League Sep 17, 2025 W ✅ Villarreal 2 – 0 Spanish LALIGA Sep 13, 2025 D ⚡ Alavés 1 – 1 Spanish LALIGA Aug 30, 2025

⚡ Real Madrid Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition Date W ✅ Levante 1 – 4 Spanish LALIGA Sep 23, 2025 W ✅ Espanyol 2 – 0 Spanish LALIGA Sep 20, 2025 W ✅ Marseille 2 – 1 Champions League Sep 16, 2025 W ✅ Real Sociedad 1 – 2 Spanish LALIGA Sep 13, 2025 W ✅ Mallorca 2 – 1 Spanish LALIGA Aug 30, 2025

⚔️ Head-to-Head Record (Last 5 Meetings)

Home Score Away Competition Date Atlético Madrid 1 – 0 Real Madrid Champions League Mar 12, 2025 Real Madrid 2 – 1 Atlético Madrid Champions League Mar 4, 2025 Real Madrid 1 – 1 Atlético Madrid Spanish LALIGA Feb 8, 2025 Atlético Madrid 1 – 1 Real Madrid Spanish LALIGA Sep 29, 2024 Real Madrid 1 – 1 Atlético Madrid Spanish LALIGA Feb 4, 2024

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel/Platform Spain DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video Germany DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video Canada TSN+, Amazon Prime Video France beIN Sports 1 Italy DAZN Italia United States ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App Australia beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video Brazil Disney+ Premium Brazil, ESPN Brazil Portugal DAZN Portugal

