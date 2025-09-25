Villarreal vs Athletic Club Preview

Villarreal vs Athletic Club Competition – La Liga Stadium: Estadio de la Cerámica Date: 27th September 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT The Estadio de la Cerámica will transform into a tactical battleground as Villarreal prepare to welcome Athletic Club for a captivating La Liga encounter on September 27th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 GMT. This clash between two sides representing contrasting philosophies and regional pride promises to deliver the kind of absorbing football that defines Spanish domestic competition at its finest. El Submarino Amarillo find themselves navigating turbulent waters, with their recent form showcasing both their potential brilliance and concerning fragility in equal measure. Villarreal’s impressive victories over Sevilla and Osasuna demonstrate their capacity to deliver when their attacking machinery clicks into gear, yet their disappointing defeats to Tottenham in the Champions League and Atletico Madrid in domestic action have exposed defensive vulnerabilities that could prove costly against determined opposition. Standing in stark contrast are Athletic Club, whose recent struggles have left Los Leones searching for their roar in what has become a challenging campaign. The Basque giants have endured a torrid run of form, suffering defeats to Valencia, Arsenal in European competition, and Alavés, while managing only a solitary victory against Real Betis. Their recent draw against Girona offered a glimmer of hope, but the underlying statistics suggest a team grappling with both defensive solidity and attacking creativity, creating the perfect storm for continued inconsistency. The historical narrative between these two clubs adds intriguing layers to this encounter, with recent meetings producing a fascinating pattern of closely contested affairs. The most recent clash in April 2025 ended in a goalless tie that highlighted both sides’ tactical discipline, while their previous encounters have showcased Bilbao’s slight edge with victories in December 2024 and November 2023. However, Athletic Club’s ability to trouble their hosts was evident in their dramatic comeback victories, including memorable triumphs that demonstrated their never-say-die mentality when inspiration strikes. Spanish football enthusiasts can witness this compelling encounter via DAZN Spain and Movistar+, while German audiences can follow the action on DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime Video, British fans can tune in on Disney+ Premium, and Canadian supporters can catch the match on TSN+ and Amazon Prime Video.
🔥 Villarreal Form (Last 5 Games)
Result
Opponent
Score
Competition
Date
W ✅
Sevilla
1 – 2
Spanish LALIGA
Sep 23, 2025
W ✅
Osasuna
2 – 1
Spanish LALIGA
Sep 20, 2025
L ❌
Tottenham Hotspur
1 – 0
Champions League
Sep 16, 2025
L ❌
Atlético Madrid
2 – 0
Spanish LALIGA
Sep 13, 2025
D ⚡
Celta Vigo
1 – 1
Spanish LALIGA
Aug 31, 2025
⚡ Athletic Club Form (Last 5 Games)
Result
Opponent
Score
Competition
Date
D ⚡
Girona
1 – 1
Spanish LALIGA
Sep 23, 2025
L ❌
Valencia
2 – 0
Spanish LALIGA
Sep 20, 2025
L ❌
Arsenal
0 – 2
Champions League
Sep 16, 2025
L ❌
Alavés
0 – 1
Spanish LALIGA
Sep 13, 2025
W ✅
Real Betis
1 – 2
Spanish LALIGA
Aug 31, 2025
⚔️ Head-to-Head Record (Last 5 Meetings)
Home
Score
Away
Competition
Date
Villarreal
0 – 0
Athletic Club
Spanish LALIGA
Apr 6, 2025
Athletic Club
2 – 0
Villarreal
Spanish LALIGA
Dec 8, 2024
Athletic Club
1 – 1
Villarreal
Spanish LALIGA
Apr 14, 2024
Villarreal
2 – 3
Athletic Club
Spanish LALIGA
Nov 5, 2023
Villarreal
5 – 1
Athletic Club
Spanish LALIGA
May 13, 2023
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country
Channel/Platform
Spain
DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video
Germany
DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video
United Kingdom
Disney+ Premium
Canada
TSN+, Amazon Prime Video
Italy
DAZN Italia
France
beIN Sports 2
United States
ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App
Australia
beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video
Brazil
Disney+ Premium Brazil
Portugal
DAZN Portugal
